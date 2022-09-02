WalletHub Names Allen as the Second-Best Real Estate Market in the Country

House on a sunny half-acre Photo by Johnson Johnson on Unsplash

It’s no secret that Allen, Texas, is in the middle of a red hot real estate market. Home prices rose 24.8% from July 2021 to July 2022 , and, while the meteoric rise may be less steep, there’s no sign of the market facing a downturn. In fact, Allen took second place in WalletHub’s comparison of 300 markets across the United States. Its full ranking is:

First place as a small city (cities with a population under 150,000) real estate market

Second place overall across the country

Third place in the category of Affordability & Economic Environment

What Does the Report Say About Collin County?

Allen isn’t alone in ranking highly in WalletHub’s report. Collin County takes all three top slots overall, with Frisco ranking first and McKinney ranking third. In fact, popular Texas suburbs take six slots in the top ten ranks.

This is great news for residents across Collin County and surrounding counties. Even if your home (or prospective home) isn’t in Frisco, Allen, McKinney, or Richardson (coming in at #10), you’re likely to enjoy a good boost in property value and sellability just by being near these attractive locales. Other popular cities like Plano (#19) and Carrollton (#17) make the general North Texas area a good place to focus your home search.

What If You Already Own a Home in Allen, Frisco, or McKinney?

If you live in Collin County, you already know how popular our local housing market is. The strong market is still in the seller’s favor, so it’s not too late to put your house on the market to enjoy the steep boost in property value.

But there is a potential downside to all of the good news: rising property values and demand can also lead to a sharp increase in property taxes. If you haven’t done so yet, see if you’re eligible for a general homestead exemption. This can cap your home’s property tax increases to 10% per year and give you a partial exemption on your annual tax bill.

Why Does WalletHub’s Real Estate Market Ranking Report Matter?

Navigating the real estate market is tricky, especially if you’re looking for a long-term dream home. The process is even riskier because of the rising price of homes: is it worth moving further away from the perfect location for the sake of your budget, or is it better to spend more on less house to make sure your future house is perfectly located?

This report takes that worry into consideration by prioritizing factors like historical market trends, economic trends, job growth, and housing affordability. It also examines the 300 markets in its reports for signs that buzz has outgrown real value by looking at the rates of underwater mortgages and foreclosure rates. This makes the report even more powerful because it cuts through the hype: not only is Allen a great place to buy based on growing demand and economic strength, but you’re unlikely to make a purchase you regret or can’t afford down the line.

This is important for residential buyers that plan on living in their new home for over seven years and investors. As WalletHub explains:

If you aim for long-term growth, equity and profit with your housing purchase, you’ll need to look beyond tangible factors like square footage and style. Those factors certainly drive up property values. From an investor’s standpoint, though, they hold less significance than historical market trends and the economic health of residents.

Get a more in-depth look at Allen’s current housing market here .

Disclaimer: This content is for informational or entertainment purposes only. The information and opinions in this article are intended to provide readers with general information. It may not constitute the most up-to-date information and does not replace advice from a licensed professional or professional services.