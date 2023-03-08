Basanti Indian Cuisine: A Family Tradition & Passion for Good Food

Basanti's Delectable Indian Food Photo by Basanti Indian Cuisine

Nestled in the charming towns of San Juan Capistrano and San Clemente, Basanti Indian Cuisine is a neighborhood restaurant that serves up delectable Indian dishes with a warm and welcoming atmosphere. Owned and operated by Roshan and Shradha KC, Basanti is a decade in the making and a tribute to Roshan's father, who instilled in him a love for good food and the joy of sharing it with others.

"At Basanti Indian Cuisine, we believe that dining should be a celebration. We work hard to create an atmosphere where our guests feel like they are dining with close friends and family, surrounded by good food, warm hospitality, and a festive vibe," says Roshan.

Since it first opened its doors, Basanti has established itself as a mainstay in the San Juan Capistrano and San Clemente neighborhoods, serving up traditional Indian cuisine prepared with the finest ingredients and bold flavors. The menu at Basanti has something for everyone, whether you're craving spiciness from vindaloo, creaminess from butter chicken, or their delicious and fluffy garlic naan.

Basanti Restaurant Photo by Basanti Indian Cuisine

The Sunday Champagne Brunch at the San Clemente location is one of its most popular offerings. The all-you-can-eat buffet, which features a variety of Indian dishes and unlimited glasses of champagne, is available to guests from 11 AM to 2 PM. With scrumptious food and delightful company, it's the perfect way to start the week on a high note! There's more, though! Basanti also provides daily lunch buffets and Indian Chaat on Saturdays.

Basanti is more than just a restaurant. It is where friendships and memories are created. Basanti is the place to go whether you're looking for a delicious meal, a big family dinner, or just a romantic date night. It's no surprise that Basanti has amassed a long list of 5-star reviews from satisfied and devoted customers given its warm and welcoming atmosphere, excellent food, and unmatched customer service.

"Our success depends on our customers, and our goal is to keep giving the community excellent food and unmatched customer service," says Roshan. "Every meal is a celebration at Basanti Indian Cuisine, where we look forward to serving you."

Basanti Team Photo by Basanti Indian Cuisine

Discover for yourself why Basanti Indian Cuisine is more than just a dining destination; it’s a taste of a rich family legacy, passed down through the generations, and is brought to life with every bite.