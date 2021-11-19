US Records 100,000 Overdose Deaths In One Year For The First Time In History

Rachel

Synthetic opioids are the leading cause of death for victims. The American president reacted to the news and said that the government is committed to doing everything in its power to address the 'overdose epidemic.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lG8Ay_0d1jUNzC00
US Records 100,000 Overdose Deaths In One Year For The First Time In History

The United States recorded 100,306 overdose deaths between April 2020 and April 2021, representing an increase of 28.5% over the previous period — there were 78,056 deaths between April 2019 and April 2020. The information estimates the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ( CDC ), American health agency.

It is the first time the US has passed the 100,000 overdose death mark in one year. Deb Houry, one of the CDC directors, reported that most victims were synthetic opioids, primarily fentanyl, a substance illegally manufactured in the country.

Following the release of the data, US President Joe Bidden declared in a statement: "the government is committed to doing everything in our power to treat addiction and end the overdose epidemic."

"As we continue to move towards defeating the Covid-19 pandemic, we cannot ignore this epidemic of disappearances, which has affected families and communities across the country," he added.

Fentanyl

Fentanyl is an opioid that five years ago surpassed heroin as the drug most responsible for overdose deaths in the United States. According to the Associated Press (AP), traffickers often mix the substance with others, such as methamphetamine and cocaine.

Anne Milgram, director of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the Justice Department's narcotics enforcement and control agency, told the AP that cartels located in Mexico use chemicals imported from China to produce and distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine In the USA.

In 2021 alone, the DEA seized 5,500 kilograms of fentanyl — an amount that is also a record, according to Milgram. As a result, overdose deaths increased in nearly every US state, as estimated by the CDC, except for Delaware, New Hampshire, New Jersey, and South Dakota. The highest high states were Vermont (70%), West Virginia ( 62%), and Kentucky (55%).

If you like articles how this, think about following my perfil on Newsbreak!

Thanks for reading. Have a great day!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
drugsUSoverdoseJoe Biddennews

Comments / 5

Published by

Life makes sense while you try. Leave your comfort zone and grow up!

Sacramento, CA
76 followers

More from Rachel

New UK Laws to Sweep Away EU State Aid Rules

Things have started to move. Now there is new legislation designed to replace EU rules and give government and councils greater freedom to support businesses, the business secretary said.

Read full story

Joe Biden and Pedro Sánchez will hold a bilateral meeting at the upcoming NATO summit

A photo montage of Pedro Sánchez and Joe Biden, both pictured on Wednesday.AP / AFP. The fact that the US President was yet to make a phone call to the Spanish Prime Minister since the former got to the White House had been interpreted as a sign of disdain toward Spain.

Read full story

A Pill to Treat Covid-19? The U.S. Is Betting on It

Save as many lives as you can. The new proposal submitted for a new $3.2 billion program will support the development of antiviral pills expected to arrive later this year. As we can see, the United States government is fighting hard to combat Covid-19. Last year, over $18 Billion was spent on funding for drug manufacturers to develop a vaccine for the virus. This effort resulted in at least 5 injections that were highly effective against the Coronavirus. Now it is investing more than $3 billion in a neglected area of research: developing pills to fight the virus early in infection, potentially saving many lives in the years to come.

Read full story

All About NASA's Giant Rocket That Will Take Astronauts to the Moon and Mars

NASA is developing a massive rocket called the Space Launch System (SLS) to take astronauts to the Moon — and eventually to Mars. The SLS is the most powerful launch vehicle built since 1960 and is scheduled to debut in late 2021.

Read full story
1 comments

US and UK renew agreement signed in World War II

URGENT: US and UK renew agreement signed in World War IIPicture Albrecht Fietz by Pixabay. President Biden and Prime Minister Boris Johnson hope to work together from the pact and strengthen ties of cooperation for democracy.

Read full story

US Imposes Economics Sanctions on One Daugther and Three Ortega Officials for Offensive Against Opponents in Nicaragua

Washington calls the Sandinista regime a "dictatorship" and demands the release of detainees, including four presidential hopefuls. On Wednesday, the US Treasury Department imposed economic sanctions on key figures in the Nicaraguan Government, led by Sandinista Daniel Ortega, in response to the arrest of several opposition members, including four presidential hopefuls. Among those affected by Washington's decision is Camila Ortega Murillo, coordinator of the so-called Creative Economic Commission and daughter of Daniel Ortega and Vice President Rosario Murillo. The sanctions also include Leonardo Ovidio Reyes, president of the Central Bank; Deputy Edwin Castro Rivera, loyal political operator of the regime in the National Assembly; and Julio Rodríguez Balladares, General of the Nicaraguan Army. The Treasury Department claimed that these individuals support "a regime that undermined democracy, abused human rights, enacted repressive laws with grave economic consequences, and sought to silence the independent media."

Read full story

European Union plans to follow Biden in further investigation into the origin of the coronavirus

Draft of the joint statement of the bilateral summit with the US, scheduled for Tuesday, supports the need to continue questioning after the first WHO report that suffered interference from Beijing.

Read full story

Democrats and Republicans Unite in Us Senate Against China's Technological Threat

The two benches support an industrial development project to avoid the Asian giant's dependence on critical sectors such as microchips. Both sides of the American political spectrum created a common front in Congress to preserve US hegemony in the face of China's technological competition. Overcoming the usual sharp differences between Democrats and Republicans, the two benches approved this Tuesday in the Senate, as a matter of state, a broad legislative package that seeks to reduce the dependence of the US on the Asian giant. China is President Joe Biden's number one priority. The legislation intends to empower the local industry so that the US is self-sufficient in products such as semiconductors, crucial parts for the activity of the automotive and telecommunications sector. The initiative demonstrates the strategic objective of countering China's competition and the government's intervention in the economy, decried by Republicans so far.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy