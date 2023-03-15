What Are Some Ways to Believe You Deserve Better & Start Loving Yourself More?

Rabih Hammoud

This post contains a link to the author's book

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WmliR_0lJSl84D00
Flower AbstractPhoto byMarek Piwnicki on UnsplashonUnsplash

The only reason we swing between the extremes of excesses, and powerlessness — is because we are not taught that it is normal to have desires, to want things, and more importantly; to feel like we deserve more.

Why are things this way? Mainly due to our conditioning, to how society and religion program us overtime, and the kind of behaviors that are expected from us.

Inherently, most people believe that it is wrong to desire, to want more.

It’s normal, right? Those who have eyes bigger than their stomachs often attract catastrophes. Our history is full of such examples. Yet, it doesn’t mean we shouldn’t want more for ourselves. As long as we remain grounded, practical, and realistic — our needs deserve to be met.

The same can be said about wanting more from life than what we currently have.

Because we are habituated to a life with a well-defined “perimeter,” most people settle for it. They may want more, but what they have feels secure and comfortable. So they give their dreams some tries, but eventually, they are pulled back to their old ways of doing things. And it perpetuates the cycles.

We are here to explore possibilities, and to discover ourselves through this act of exploration. If you don’t give yourself a chance, who will?

Instead of repressing your needs therefore, learn to listen to them. Usually, these spontaneous “impulses” (not all!) give us a clue about our path, and what we want to do with our lives.

As an example. If you find yourself in a situation where you feel like you lack something (love, money, recognition, etc.); yet, you still feel like you want to build a life in which you have this thing — regardless of how impossible it seems to be for those around you, don’t discard it.

Unless you choose to be — you are not defined by your circumstances.

Now regarding loving yourself, it’s a tricky subject. Most people sing about loving themselves nowadays but it’s quite a task to actually do so.

We have accumulated many limiting beliefs throughout our lives, from our experiences, and what we’ve been told to be true. Most of the time, we are unaware of those beliefs and how they govern every aspect of our lives.

Simply deciding to “love” ourselves without processing our unresolved issues is like trying to push away a tsunami with some water from our bottle.

Of course, there are practices we can use daily to improve our relationship with ourselves, which can make our journey less tedious. Here are a few them:

  • Use affirmations
  • Give yourself daily high fives for your “wins”
  • Count your blessings/avoid comparing yourself to others
  • Treat yourself from time to time (buy something you always wanted to but didn’t because you thought the money would be better used somewhere else)
  • Coach yourself through your life, be nice to yourself
  • Talk to yourself in the mirror if that’s something you like to do

These practices however are temporary in their effects. They simply help make things easier. Obviously, use your common sense to avoid excesses.

And lastly, this is something you want to practice in every aspect of your life to both, develop your sense of self and improve your relationship with yourself:

Communicate your needs.

We often think that others think and believe in the same ways we do. This is a mistake. If you’re nice, and thoughtful — it doesn’t mean others are the same way. There is no need for them to be actually. Everyone is unique.

Instead of feeling frustrated because you listen and act on everyone’s needs, but no one seems to reciprocate that back to you — open your mouth, and communicate your needs.

Say it out loud. What do you want? We are not oracles or psychics. We would love to help — but how would you like us to?

The more you become comfortable expressing yourself and what you want — the more your relationships will improve, both with others and yourself.

You may ask yourself now, but what if people reject my demands? Either your demand is inappropriate, in this case, it’s normal because you’ve never asked what you wanted… And if it’s not, who cares? As long as you express yourself; that’s all that matters. Whether others react to it or not is irrelevant. You do it for you.

Live with passion.

As a final note.

Spirituality doesn’t need to be complicated. Dealing with emotional and mental wounds requires already enough attention and energy. If you need practical ways to heal, but also practical teachings to make sense of all the confusing spiritual information the world throws at you; I wrote a book called Spiritual Transition to help you progress on your path. You can give the book a look here.

Best.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Spirituality# Self Love# Life Lessons# Mental Health# Wisdom

Comments / 0

Published by

Hi, I'm Rabih. I've been researching and experimenting in the spiritual/metaphysical domain for the last 6 years. I write about spirituality, healing and finding peace in a world that needs it - especially now.

Sedona, AZ
3K followers

More from Rabih Hammoud

Should we always withhold judgement of others?

This post contains a link to the author's book. We judge others because we are uncomfortable in our own skin. We are just not aware of it. Why do we feel uncomfortable with ourselves? Because we’ve been programmed to believe others are better than us, that what we see in advertising is reality, and that we should all strive to reach some unrealistic standards — which is a waste of the precious time we have been given to mature.

Read full story
1 comments

Can Awakening Make the Ego “Disappear”?

This post contains a link to the author's book. It seems there is a misunderstanding about “awakening” here. First of all, there are different levels of awakening. The “average” Joe quitting his Wall Streets job to pursue a more spiritual life after experiencing a heartbreak is one form of awakening. The advanced spiritual who has released his limitations and realizes his nature as consciousness, and how he is connected to all is another form of awakening.

Read full story
2 comments

What are the do's and don’ts of introspection?

This post contains a link to the author's book. We live in a world that constantly pulls our attention outwardly. We are burdened with our problems. We long for an ideal. We run away from our fears. Our mind is always populated with ideologies regarding how things should be. Basically, we are always blaming someone or something for our lives. Even if we attain the culmination of what most people consider to be the ideal of life on Earth — money, healthy relationships, possessions, free time, zero stress — something still bothers us.

Read full story

Is it normal to feel uneasy during a spiritual awakening?

This post contains a link to the author's book. I do not consider myself to be an authority on the subject, but I will share with you what I have learned from my own experiences.

Read full story
3 comments

Is it Possible to Achieve True Spirituality Through Constant Introspection?

This post contains a link to the author's book. Do you have a bad experience with practices, perhaps they made you feel like something wasn’t right, or aligned with the person you are?

Read full story

Can You Share Something I Can Learn From Your Spiritual Journey?

This post contains a link to the author's book. Note: this question was received from a reader. No matter where you go, and no matter where you think you’ve arrived in your life, whether spiritually or materially — do your best to stay grounded. Take nothing for granted. Whether it’s people, experiences, or your level of growth.

Read full story
1 comments

Do you ignore your needs in favor of others'?

This post contains a link to the author's book. Without always being aware of it, we demand too much from others. Whether it is our spouse, our kids and employees (especially), or simply those who make our life more colorful — we always have demands.

Read full story
4 comments

How Do We Learn to Love Ourselves When We’ve Never Been Loved Like We Deserve?

This post contains a link to the author's book. Generally, the fact that we have never felt loved is a catalyst for learning to love ourselves instead of expecting others to love us. So, learning to be thankful for our experiences, regardless of their nature, is the first step to accomplishing this goal.

Read full story
2 comments

Is it normal to be happy on your own instead of finding someone special in life?

This post contains a link to the author's book. Obviously, all of us want to be happy. The thing is that we have different ideas as to what would make us happy. For some, it’s a Disney kind of romance. For others, it’s big cars and mansions. For some it’s a title, an achievement, and so on.

Read full story
6 comments

Does true love exist? A "spiritual" perspective

This post contains a link to the author's book. It is said that 50% of marriages end in divorce. Most people experience heartbreaks throughout their lives, and the pain that result from such intense experiences of having two souls coming together usually leaves people with a bitter taste when it comes to love.

Read full story
10 comments

Is True Love A Possibility?

This post contains a link to the author's book. It is said that 50% of marriages end in divorce. Throughout our history, so many souls have spent so much of their lives yearning for love, for the other, the one who’d complete them —although there were no guarantees, although most hearts ended in pieces.

Read full story

Can a Spiritual Master or Guru Ever Be Wrong?

Note: This post contains a link to the author's book. By clicking on it, and purchasing it, the earn will benefit from your purchase. The master is not different from you; it’s just that — if he is an actual master, and not some clown seeking fame and fortune — he went through normal human challenges, and instead of being torn apart by them, and live in negativity; he tried his best at overcoming his human limitations, and discovered that within him was all the strength he always sought outwardly.

Read full story
4 comments

How Do You Build A Positive Mind When Bad Things Happen?

Note to the reader: this post contains a link to the author's book. By clicking, and buying this book, the author will benefit from your purchase. Let’s be honest about it. Living is not easy. But it’s never as difficult as we tend to make it.

Read full story
8 comments

Use Your Throat "Chakra" to Communicate Effectively

This post contains a link to my book. Why don’t we communicate effectively in the first place?. Because we are conditioned to depend on one another, to have expectations from one another, and all this comes from the fact that we generally only think of ourselves.

Read full story
1 comments

How Can We Cultivate a Sense of Inner Peace in our Daily Lives?

It’s human to be overly concerned with our own problems, burdens and responsibilities. It’s human to have a narrowed view about reality because we’re constantly being pressurized from all directions.

Read full story
6 comments

How Can I Adjust After Being Shook By Deep Spiritual Experiences?

This post contains a link to my book. There are many causes that can create the situation you find yourself in, at this moment. No matter their differences however, “being abruptly shook,” as you word it, into some “really heavy/deep realizations,” can feel like standing on shifting sands.

Read full story
3 comments

Should The Mind Be Pushed Aside in Favor of Present Experience? Is the Mind the Enemy?

Contrary to popular belief, the mind is not the enemy. When you say “pushing” your mind aside during spiritual work, it’s like saying pushing your body aside during spiritual work. How can you do that?

Read full story
1 comments

Can Spiritually Awakened People Still Experience Negative Emotions?

Contrary to what most people think, a spiritual awakening isn’t the be-all end-all of the spiritual path; it’s actually the start. It’s true that a spiritual awakening is a fantastic event in one’s life with many promises of growth, expansion, and comprehension.

Read full story
4 comments

When We Reach Enlightenment, Do Our Thoughts Stop Completely?

One of the main causes behind our endless stream of thoughts is our unprocessed past. By unprocessed past, we mean those experiences we have been through, which brought up intense emotions and thoughts.

Read full story
165 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy