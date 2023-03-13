Can You Share Something I Can Learn From Your Spiritual Journey?

This post contains a link to the author's book.

Torii Gate Japan Photo by Tianshu Liu on Unsplash on Unsplash

Note: this question was received from a reader.

No matter where you go, and no matter where you think you’ve arrived in your life, whether spiritually or materially — do your best to stay grounded. Take nothing for granted. Whether it’s people, experiences, or your level of growth.

We hear that humility is key to reaching wisdom. We see how the disciple often gets frustrated by his tough master. When we are young (literally and metaphorically), we are a bit cocky, and too sure about what we can do. We believe that we are smarter than others, and that we will do things our own way. We rebel.

This is beautiful, it’s the spirit of youth. Just as is falling on our knees right after, and realizing that we need to be humble. We may have tremendous capabilities, and a big potential to do big things. Perhaps we’ve often been told that, or perhaps, we often had the sense that we were meant to do big things in life.

This knowing is true. Our intuition is correct.

But before getting there, we have to master the fundamentals, and apply what we are told very diligently — only once we have mastered the basics, can we start to add our own touch to the whole process.

This is what discipline means.

Discipline isn’t about repeating tasks mechanically. Discipline is about this constant alertness, this constant watchfulness, this honest look at ourselves — as we truly are, whether or not we “like” what we see in us.

Discipline is this continuous learning process. And we cannot be disciplined if we believe to have all the answers, or if we believe to have reached a stage we’re not at. Discipline is humility. And humility is what reminds us that we’re cosmic “babies,” that we don’t have all the answers yet — and once we accept it, we are then free to open our eyes, and learn by observing the facts.

Another important thing: it’s okay to notice things in us we may not like.

Perhaps we thought we were a saint, then someone comes into our life and we notice that we have nasty thoughts. It’s okay. Not to have nasty thoughts and feed them obviously. But to become aware of this “shadow” of ours. The more we learn to open our eyes on those aspects of ourselves we have refused to look at because we were told they were “evil” or “immoral,” the less power they have over us.

That’s how we integrate our different fragments. And live with more power, confidence, and purpose. Confidence and purpose come from embracing reality as it is. That’s how we grow, and mature.

Let’s accept our humaneness first. Once we do, we are capable of going beyond it.

I hope this answer helped.

As a final note.

Healing ourselves shouldn't be complicated. With some daily efforts, we can overcome our challenges. I wrote a book to help you understand how to heal. And live more at peace. This book has a spiritual approach though. If you'd like to learn more about it, click here.

Best.