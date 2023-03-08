How Do We Learn to Love Ourselves When We’ve Never Been Loved Like We Deserve?

Rabih Hammoud

This post contains a link to the author's book

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VtJXf_0lBVU86500
Couple sitting on the field facingPhoto byNathan Dumlao on UnsplashonUnsplash

Generally, the fact that we have never felt loved is a catalyst for learning to love ourselves instead of expecting others to love us. So, learning to be thankful for our experiences, regardless of their nature, is the first step to accomplishing this goal.

Is it easy? Not at all. It’s a long journey. And even if you sing about loving yourself like Whitney did, how her life turned out to be proves that it’s not enough.

Learning to love ourselves demands that we go within ourselves in the first place, and uncover all the blockages to love we have accumulated throughout the course of our lives.

Have we been told that we weren’t enough? Have we developed unhealthy expectations from ourselves just to please and feel validated by someone else? Have we felt incomplete/inadequate because society always told us that we had to be tall, muscular, smart, and so on?

These thoughts in our subconscious mind, which we have accumulated through the more emotional episodes of our lives, have been left to themselves. Because nearly everyone around us thinks and behaves in the same ways we do, we assume it’s normal. And because we do, it becomes our norm to live in torment.

And unless we see that this norm of ours is everything but normal, we may try to ask for love — we may get into relationships, pursue achievements, and so on. But as we soon realize, nothing is enough to fulfill us. We may get excited for a few minutes or so. But soon enough, it’s not enough. And we repeat the cycle.

That’s when we have to take a minute to think a bit. And turn our attention within.

This is not something we can work out in a few minutes. Those beliefs have been in our mind for many years. They can’t evaporate with some affirmations.

Doing one’s best everyday is what matters.

As a practice, you can use journaling to write your experiences daily and gain some perspective regarding them. You can practice meditation; simply pay attention to your breath for 10–20 minutes a day. And more importantly, be aware. Observe your thoughts and reactions. Let them reveal your deeper beliefs.

I send you all the love in the universe because you deserve it. And even some more. You are this love, and through this healing journey — you will realize that what you have been looking for through others/experiences have always been in you.

We are all on this journey. Take it easy. You’re okay.

Lastly.

Spirituality doesn’t need to be complicated. Dealing with emotional and mental wounds requires already enough attention and energy. If you need practical ways to heal, but also practical teachings to make sense of all the confusing spiritual information the world throws at you; I wrote a book called Spiritual Transition to help you progress on your path. You can give the book a look here.

Blessings.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Spirituality# Mental Health# Relationships# Self Love# Mindfulness

Comments / 2

Published by

Hi, I'm Rabih. I've been researching and experimenting in the spiritual/metaphysical domain for the last 6 years. I write about spirituality, healing and finding peace in a world that needs it - especially now.

Sedona, AZ
3K followers

More from Rabih Hammoud

Do you ignore your needs in favor of others'?

This post contains a link to the author's book. Without always being aware of it, we demand too much from others. Whether it is our spouse, our kids and employees (especially), or simply those who make our life more colorful — we always have demands.

Read full story
2 comments

Is it normal to be happy on your own instead of finding someone special in life?

This post contains a link to the author's book. Obviously, all of us want to be happy. The thing is that we have different ideas as to what would make us happy. For some, it’s a Disney kind of romance. For others, it’s big cars and mansions. For some it’s a title, an achievement, and so on.

Read full story
6 comments

Does true love exist? A "spiritual" perspective

This post contains a link to the author's book. It is said that 50% of marriages end in divorce. Most people experience heartbreaks throughout their lives, and the pain that result from such intense experiences of having two souls coming together usually leaves people with a bitter taste when it comes to love.

Read full story
10 comments

Is True Love A Possibility?

This post contains a link to the author's book. It is said that 50% of marriages end in divorce. Throughout our history, so many souls have spent so much of their lives yearning for love, for the other, the one who’d complete them —although there were no guarantees, although most hearts ended in pieces.

Read full story

Can a Spiritual Master or Guru Ever Be Wrong?

Note: This post contains a link to the author's book. By clicking on it, and purchasing it, the earn will benefit from your purchase. The master is not different from you; it’s just that — if he is an actual master, and not some clown seeking fame and fortune — he went through normal human challenges, and instead of being torn apart by them, and live in negativity; he tried his best at overcoming his human limitations, and discovered that within him was all the strength he always sought outwardly.

Read full story
4 comments

How Do You Build A Positive Mind When Bad Things Happen?

Note to the reader: this post contains a link to the author's book. By clicking, and buying this book, the author will benefit from your purchase. Let’s be honest about it. Living is not easy. But it’s never as difficult as we tend to make it.

Read full story
7 comments

Use Your Throat "Chakra" to Communicate Effectively

This post contains a link to my book. Why don’t we communicate effectively in the first place?. Because we are conditioned to depend on one another, to have expectations from one another, and all this comes from the fact that we generally only think of ourselves.

Read full story
1 comments

How Can We Cultivate a Sense of Inner Peace in our Daily Lives?

It’s human to be overly concerned with our own problems, burdens and responsibilities. It’s human to have a narrowed view about reality because we’re constantly being pressurized from all directions.

Read full story
6 comments

How Can I Adjust After Being Shook By Deep Spiritual Experiences?

This post contains a link to my book. There are many causes that can create the situation you find yourself in, at this moment. No matter their differences however, “being abruptly shook,” as you word it, into some “really heavy/deep realizations,” can feel like standing on shifting sands.

Read full story
3 comments

Should The Mind Be Pushed Aside in Favor of Present Experience? Is the Mind the Enemy?

Contrary to popular belief, the mind is not the enemy. When you say “pushing” your mind aside during spiritual work, it’s like saying pushing your body aside during spiritual work. How can you do that?

Read full story
1 comments

Can Spiritually Awakened People Still Experience Negative Emotions?

Contrary to what most people think, a spiritual awakening isn’t the be-all end-all of the spiritual path; it’s actually the start. It’s true that a spiritual awakening is a fantastic event in one’s life with many promises of growth, expansion, and comprehension.

Read full story
4 comments

When We Reach Enlightenment, Do Our Thoughts Stop Completely?

One of the main causes behind our endless stream of thoughts is our unprocessed past. By unprocessed past, we mean those experiences we have been through, which brought up intense emotions and thoughts.

Read full story
163 comments

Can an extrovert be spiritual?

Introverts and extroverts are simply “facets” of Life. A more introverted personality is associated with the Feminine Principle; or the Moon. A more extroverted personality is associated with the Masculine Principle, or the Sun.

Read full story
10 comments

Can We Awaken Spiritually Even Without Spiritual Abilities?

The one who chases two rabbits catches neither. What exactly do you mean by spiritual abilities? Predicting the future? Having visions? Remote viewing? Levitation? Telekinesis? Knowing things out of nowhere? Sensing and working with energy?

Read full story
6 comments

What is the Best Way to Realize the Illusory Nature of this World?

Is there any way to become free from it or escape from it?. Inhow the question has been articulated, the intention is obvious. You seek an escape. You have probably sought this escape in other ways until eventually, you came across a spiritual teaching that told you this world is illusory.

Read full story
5 comments

How can I be okay when people hurt me?

You can’t. And you shouldn’t. There is no point in being okay when people hurt you. It means you have poor boundaries, and others take advantage of that. Some of us are sweeter than others; it’s just the way we are. We come to Earth kind, gentle, sometimes shy.

Read full story
28 comments

Do People Reinforce Self-Limiting Beliefs? How Can You Set Boundaries with Them?

It starts at home. You came into your family, and went through your life the way you did for a reason. Those are the lessons you are here to learn about. Usually, we naturally behave like our parents and strongest influences. You can notice it in the ways you speak as an example; you probably pronounce certain words like your parents. You probably have similar reactions and expressions with your colleagues, or whoever you spend the most time with. Etc.

Read full story

What is Emotional Maturity?

Does it mean a person never experiences teen-like emotions or responses?. This may surprise you but, a lot of so-called adult people in today’s world still behave like teens and children from an emotional viewpoint.

Read full story

When You Become Spiritually Awake, Why Are You Secluded and Alone?

Being human means needing food, shelter, connections. It means going through ups and downs. It means being happy at times, miserable at others. It means needing to socialize but also needing to recharge in solitude.

Read full story
260 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy