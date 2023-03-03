Does true love exist? A "spiritual" perspective

This post contains a link to the author's book.

It is said that 50% of marriages end in divorce.

Most people experience heartbreaks throughout their lives, and the pain that result from such intense experiences of having two souls coming together usually leaves people with a bitter taste when it comes to love.

There are some “lucky” couples who experience the kind of love that help both of the parties involved to grow, and flourish — but this is rare, mainly because most people lack the humility to admit their faults, and communicate in healthy ways.

That’s why, to this day, despite all the movies, novels, songs, and creations we have put out into the world, which have been inspired by this entrancing experience we call love — our thirst for a deeper and more meaningful connection with another human being remains a short lived fantasy.

That’s why, to this day, despite the fact that we think we know what love is; most people’s love life feels like standing on shifting sands.

Why is it this way? Isn’t love supposed to nourish us, and make life more beautiful, as we have often been taught throughout our lives?

The answer is not obvious, but it’s simple once you get it — how we are taught to love isn’t aligned with the higher expression of love.

Love, in its truest form, is about nourishment. Love gives. Love is happy about others’ wellbeing and successes — without hidden agendas. Love is innocent. Love is caring — love is paying attention. Love is free, and love is freeing.

What we believe to be love, in our case, romantic love, however — is not.

It is not aligned with the higher expression of love.

What we call love generally refers to attachment. Attachment is false. It is a mind-made thing. A learned behavior. Something we inherit by incarnating on Earth, in this “3D.” And if we are here, especially on a spiritual path — we know that part of our path involves releasing the corresponding limiting beliefs so that we relearn what it means to love one another.

In this case, true love means becoming very aware of how our past as a species influence our current experiences. This “past” lives in our genes. It comes from our ancestors. It had a use — but in its time.

Now, we live in different times — our species is going through another phase in its evolutionary journey.

We have to ground newer principles that are aligned with higher laws here on Earth. Not only for our own wellbeing — but also for the growth of our species. We are a “whole” after all.

And, we do this by being aware of our unconscious biases. We do this by understanding that attachment only breeds possessiveness, jealousy, despair, frustration, and a lack of fulfillment — which are all the antithesis of what love means in its higher, more divine expression.

We don’t need others to be whole. We become whole first, and out of this “cup that runneth over,” we pour this infinite love on our sweetheart, on our family and community, on the world, and everything beyond it.

I do hope that some of your unexpressed concerns surrounding love were answered in this piece. Be sure to put your questions, if you have them, in the comments.

Blessings.