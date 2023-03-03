Does true love exist? A "spiritual" perspective

Rabih Hammoud

This post contains a link to the author's book.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18hkgY_0l6Dx7v700
Spiritual LovePhoto byPeace,love,happiness from Pixabay

It is said that 50% of marriages end in divorce.

Most people experience heartbreaks throughout their lives, and the pain that result from such intense experiences of having two souls coming together usually leaves people with a bitter taste when it comes to love.

There are some “lucky” couples who experience the kind of love that help both of the parties involved to grow, and flourish — but this is rare, mainly because most people lack the humility to admit their faults, and communicate in healthy ways.

That’s why, to this day, despite all the movies, novels, songs, and creations we have put out into the world, which have been inspired by this entrancing experience we call love — our thirst for a deeper and more meaningful connection with another human being remains a short lived fantasy.

That’s why, to this day, despite the fact that we think we know what love is; most people’s love life feels like standing on shifting sands.

Why is it this way? Isn’t love supposed to nourish us, and make life more beautiful, as we have often been taught throughout our lives?

The answer is not obvious, but it’s simple once you get it — how we are taught to love isn’t aligned with the higher expression of love.

Love, in its truest form, is about nourishment. Love gives. Love is happy about others’ wellbeing and successes — without hidden agendas. Love is innocent. Love is caring — love is paying attention. Love is free, and love is freeing.

What we believe to be love, in our case, romantic love, however — is not.

It is not aligned with the higher expression of love.

What we call love generally refers to attachment. Attachment is false. It is a mind-made thing. A learned behavior. Something we inherit by incarnating on Earth, in this “3D.” And if we are here, especially on a spiritual path — we know that part of our path involves releasing the corresponding limiting beliefs so that we relearn what it means to love one another.

In this case, true love means becoming very aware of how our past as a species influence our current experiences. This “past” lives in our genes. It comes from our ancestors. It had a use — but in its time.

Now, we live in different times — our species is going through another phase in its evolutionary journey.

We have to ground newer principles that are aligned with higher laws here on Earth. Not only for our own wellbeing — but also for the growth of our species. We are a “whole” after all.

And, we do this by being aware of our unconscious biases. We do this by understanding that attachment only breeds possessiveness, jealousy, despair, frustration, and a lack of fulfillment — which are all the antithesis of what love means in its higher, more divine expression.

We don’t need others to be whole. We become whole first, and out of this “cup that runneth over,” we pour this infinite love on our sweetheart, on our family and community, on the world, and everything beyond it.

I do hope that some of your unexpressed concerns surrounding love were answered in this piece. Be sure to put your questions, if you have them, in the comments.

Lastly. If you'd like to bring your spirituality to the next level by learning how to properly heal yourself and focus practices that actually help you grow - I wrote a book to help you do just that. Give it a look here.

Blessings.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Spirituality# Spiritual Awakening# Relationships# Romance# Mindfulness

Comments / 8

Published by

Hi, I'm Rabih. I've been researching and experimenting in the spiritual/metaphysical domain for the last 6 years. I write about spirituality, healing and finding peace in a world that needs it - especially now.

Sedona, AZ
3K followers

More from Rabih Hammoud

How Do We Learn to Love Ourselves When We’ve Never Been Loved Like We Deserve?

This post contains a link to the author's book. Generally, the fact that we have never felt loved is a catalyst for learning to love ourselves instead of expecting others to love us. So, learning to be thankful for our experiences, regardless of their nature, is the first step to accomplishing this goal.

Read full story
1 comments

Is it normal to be happy on your own instead of finding someone special in life?

This post contains a link to the author's book. Obviously, all of us want to be happy. The thing is that we have different ideas as to what would make us happy. For some, it’s a Disney kind of romance. For others, it’s big cars and mansions. For some it’s a title, an achievement, and so on.

Read full story
5 comments

Is True Love A Possibility?

This post contains a link to the author's book. It is said that 50% of marriages end in divorce. Throughout our history, so many souls have spent so much of their lives yearning for love, for the other, the one who’d complete them —although there were no guarantees, although most hearts ended in pieces.

Read full story

Can a Spiritual Master or Guru Ever Be Wrong?

Note: This post contains a link to the author's book. By clicking on it, and purchasing it, the earn will benefit from your purchase. The master is not different from you; it’s just that — if he is an actual master, and not some clown seeking fame and fortune — he went through normal human challenges, and instead of being torn apart by them, and live in negativity; he tried his best at overcoming his human limitations, and discovered that within him was all the strength he always sought outwardly.

Read full story
4 comments

How Do You Build A Positive Mind When Bad Things Happen?

Note to the reader: this post contains a link to the author's book. By clicking, and buying this book, the author will benefit from your purchase. Let’s be honest about it. Living is not easy. But it’s never as difficult as we tend to make it.

Read full story
7 comments

Use Your Throat "Chakra" to Communicate Effectively

This post contains a link to my book. Why don’t we communicate effectively in the first place?. Because we are conditioned to depend on one another, to have expectations from one another, and all this comes from the fact that we generally only think of ourselves.

Read full story
1 comments

How Can We Cultivate a Sense of Inner Peace in our Daily Lives?

It’s human to be overly concerned with our own problems, burdens and responsibilities. It’s human to have a narrowed view about reality because we’re constantly being pressurized from all directions.

Read full story
6 comments

How Can I Adjust After Being Shook By Deep Spiritual Experiences?

This post contains a link to my book. There are many causes that can create the situation you find yourself in, at this moment. No matter their differences however, “being abruptly shook,” as you word it, into some “really heavy/deep realizations,” can feel like standing on shifting sands.

Read full story
3 comments

Should The Mind Be Pushed Aside in Favor of Present Experience? Is the Mind the Enemy?

Contrary to popular belief, the mind is not the enemy. When you say “pushing” your mind aside during spiritual work, it’s like saying pushing your body aside during spiritual work. How can you do that?

Read full story
1 comments

Can Spiritually Awakened People Still Experience Negative Emotions?

Contrary to what most people think, a spiritual awakening isn’t the be-all end-all of the spiritual path; it’s actually the start. It’s true that a spiritual awakening is a fantastic event in one’s life with many promises of growth, expansion, and comprehension.

Read full story
4 comments

When We Reach Enlightenment, Do Our Thoughts Stop Completely?

One of the main causes behind our endless stream of thoughts is our unprocessed past. By unprocessed past, we mean those experiences we have been through, which brought up intense emotions and thoughts.

Read full story
163 comments

Can an extrovert be spiritual?

Introverts and extroverts are simply “facets” of Life. A more introverted personality is associated with the Feminine Principle; or the Moon. A more extroverted personality is associated with the Masculine Principle, or the Sun.

Read full story
10 comments

Can We Awaken Spiritually Even Without Spiritual Abilities?

The one who chases two rabbits catches neither. What exactly do you mean by spiritual abilities? Predicting the future? Having visions? Remote viewing? Levitation? Telekinesis? Knowing things out of nowhere? Sensing and working with energy?

Read full story
6 comments

What is the Best Way to Realize the Illusory Nature of this World?

Is there any way to become free from it or escape from it?. Inhow the question has been articulated, the intention is obvious. You seek an escape. You have probably sought this escape in other ways until eventually, you came across a spiritual teaching that told you this world is illusory.

Read full story
5 comments

How can I be okay when people hurt me?

You can’t. And you shouldn’t. There is no point in being okay when people hurt you. It means you have poor boundaries, and others take advantage of that. Some of us are sweeter than others; it’s just the way we are. We come to Earth kind, gentle, sometimes shy.

Read full story
28 comments

Do People Reinforce Self-Limiting Beliefs? How Can You Set Boundaries with Them?

It starts at home. You came into your family, and went through your life the way you did for a reason. Those are the lessons you are here to learn about. Usually, we naturally behave like our parents and strongest influences. You can notice it in the ways you speak as an example; you probably pronounce certain words like your parents. You probably have similar reactions and expressions with your colleagues, or whoever you spend the most time with. Etc.

Read full story

What is Emotional Maturity?

Does it mean a person never experiences teen-like emotions or responses?. This may surprise you but, a lot of so-called adult people in today’s world still behave like teens and children from an emotional viewpoint.

Read full story

When You Become Spiritually Awake, Why Are You Secluded and Alone?

Being human means needing food, shelter, connections. It means going through ups and downs. It means being happy at times, miserable at others. It means needing to socialize but also needing to recharge in solitude.

Read full story
253 comments

How Do You See That Duality Doesn't Exist?

We are not separated. We're all one. When I lived in a developing country, every day, on my way to work, I'd see many people living in difficult conditions like close to the streets as an example; and most of those streets had become narrowed due to the fact that more and more people occupy them as “homes.”

Read full story
9 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy