How Do You Build A Positive Mind When Bad Things Happen?

Rabih Hammoud

Note to the reader: this post contains a link to the author's book. By clicking, and buying this book, the author will benefit from your purchase.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Su9sT_0l2B4vx400
Aquarelle Bleu FoncéPhoto byOlya Prutskova

Let’s be honest about it. Living is not easy. But it’s never as difficult as we tend to make it.

In order for you to build a positive mind, especially during difficult times — it’s essential to understand why you’re here in the first place. Why? Because once you do, you take things more lightly. And approach your life from a healthier perspective.

As a soul, you have come to Earth to learn life lessons. Does it mean your soul doesn’t know anything? No. Our souls are boundless, infinite, limitless, ecstatic, and from a higher vibration than our physical body and surrounding reality, which vibrate at the “3D.”

Your soul is great, it is infinite, it is all those wonderful thing — but, it wants to experience being those things, so it takes a body and experiences life on Earth.

These experiences however are rarely only “nice.” In fact, for the most part, all they do is hit us hard. And because it is a bit shocking to the soul that does not have enough experience with this “game” we’re playing — feeling bad about oneself, feeling guilty, feeling ashamed, feeling in pain, and closing oneself become a natural reaction.

This is part of our “hero’s journey.”

During those stages, we form many limiting beliefs that dictate our perception. As an example, being hit by too many bad experiences may install a belief that says “the world is dangerous, I am afraid of people.”

Such a belief, being in our subconscious mind, will obviously dictate our behavior at the surface level, and we will avoid going out or opening ourselves to others. We will feel lonely as a consequence of our actions, and we will spend most of our life in pain because we believe to be excluded/rejected — when in fact, we are the one having those limiting beliefs; we’re just not consciously aware of them because they exist in our subconscious mind.

One of the main steps to building a positive mind therefore is to re-examine ourselves very honestly. What hurts do we still cling to? What past experiences do we still hold on to? Does holding all these hurts serve us, or does it make us miserable?

Secondly.

It’s important for us to understand that we do cannot control everything. Sure, we have built our society in a way that gives us a sense of control; and many people fool themselves into thinking life will remain the same forever. The recent experiences the world has gone through however prove that we don’t control much. Most people are in panic. It’s normal. But some people learn from those recent experiences, and understand that we should be grateful for what we have now.

Learning to appreciate what we have, and accepting things as they unfold because we know that ultimately, we do not control everything, but are instead at the mercy of bigger forces we’re unaware of — is key to navigating turbulent times.

As we release our need to control everything, and embrace what comes our way — naturally, we have more clarity of mind, more energy because we are less dissipated through unnecessary worries, and therefore, more capabilities to properly dealing with difficult situations.

Now, the practical part.

Whatever happens. Be calm. From this calmness, seek ways to solve the situation you find yourself in. If you can do something about it, great. If you cannot, remain aware. You are being taught a life lesson.

You are positive by nature. You are love. You are greatness. All the work we do on ourselves has for only purpose to remove the blockages to this greatness that we already are.

And…

Spirituality doesn’t need to be complicated. Dealing with emotional and mental wounds requires already enough attention and energy. If you need practical ways to heal, but also practical teachings to make sense of all the confusing spiritual information the world throws at you; I wrote a book called Spiritual Transition to help you progress on your path. You can give the book a look here.

Have faith in yourself!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Spirituality# Mental Health# Psychology# Mindfulness# Spiritual Awakening

Comments / 7

Published by

Hi, I'm Rabih. I've been researching and experimenting in the spiritual/metaphysical domain for the last 6 years. I write about spirituality, healing and finding peace in a world that needs it - especially now.

Sedona, AZ
3K followers

More from Rabih Hammoud

Does true love exist? A "spiritual" perspective

This post contains a link to the author's book. It is said that 50% of marriages end in divorce. Most people experience heartbreaks throughout their lives, and the pain that result from such intense experiences of having two souls coming together usually leaves people with a bitter taste when it comes to love.

Read full story
7 comments

Is True Love A Possibility?

This post contains a link to the author's book. It is said that 50% of marriages end in divorce. Throughout our history, so many souls have spent so much of their lives yearning for love, for the other, the one who’d complete them —although there were no guarantees, although most hearts ended in pieces.

Read full story

Can a Spiritual Master or Guru Ever Be Wrong?

Note: This post contains a link to the author's book. By clicking on it, and purchasing it, the earn will benefit from your purchase. The master is not different from you; it’s just that — if he is an actual master, and not some clown seeking fame and fortune — he went through normal human challenges, and instead of being torn apart by them, and live in negativity; he tried his best at overcoming his human limitations, and discovered that within him was all the strength he always sought outwardly.

Read full story
3 comments

Use Your Throat "Chakra" to Communicate Effectively

This post contains a link to my book. Why don’t we communicate effectively in the first place?. Because we are conditioned to depend on one another, to have expectations from one another, and all this comes from the fact that we generally only think of ourselves.

Read full story
1 comments

How Can We Cultivate a Sense of Inner Peace in our Daily Lives?

It’s human to be overly concerned with our own problems, burdens and responsibilities. It’s human to have a narrowed view about reality because we’re constantly being pressurized from all directions.

Read full story
6 comments

How Can I Adjust After Being Shook By Deep Spiritual Experiences?

This post contains a link to my book. There are many causes that can create the situation you find yourself in, at this moment. No matter their differences however, “being abruptly shook,” as you word it, into some “really heavy/deep realizations,” can feel like standing on shifting sands.

Read full story
3 comments

Should The Mind Be Pushed Aside in Favor of Present Experience? Is the Mind the Enemy?

Contrary to popular belief, the mind is not the enemy. When you say “pushing” your mind aside during spiritual work, it’s like saying pushing your body aside during spiritual work. How can you do that?

Read full story
1 comments

Can Spiritually Awakened People Still Experience Negative Emotions?

Contrary to what most people think, a spiritual awakening isn’t the be-all end-all of the spiritual path; it’s actually the start. It’s true that a spiritual awakening is a fantastic event in one’s life with many promises of growth, expansion, and comprehension.

Read full story
4 comments

When We Reach Enlightenment, Do Our Thoughts Stop Completely?

One of the main causes behind our endless stream of thoughts is our unprocessed past. By unprocessed past, we mean those experiences we have been through, which brought up intense emotions and thoughts.

Read full story
163 comments

Can an extrovert be spiritual?

Introverts and extroverts are simply “facets” of Life. A more introverted personality is associated with the Feminine Principle; or the Moon. A more extroverted personality is associated with the Masculine Principle, or the Sun.

Read full story
10 comments

Can We Awaken Spiritually Even Without Spiritual Abilities?

The one who chases two rabbits catches neither. What exactly do you mean by spiritual abilities? Predicting the future? Having visions? Remote viewing? Levitation? Telekinesis? Knowing things out of nowhere? Sensing and working with energy?

Read full story
6 comments

What is the Best Way to Realize the Illusory Nature of this World?

Is there any way to become free from it or escape from it?. Inhow the question has been articulated, the intention is obvious. You seek an escape. You have probably sought this escape in other ways until eventually, you came across a spiritual teaching that told you this world is illusory.

Read full story
5 comments

How can I be okay when people hurt me?

You can’t. And you shouldn’t. There is no point in being okay when people hurt you. It means you have poor boundaries, and others take advantage of that. Some of us are sweeter than others; it’s just the way we are. We come to Earth kind, gentle, sometimes shy.

Read full story
28 comments

Do People Reinforce Self-Limiting Beliefs? How Can You Set Boundaries with Them?

It starts at home. You came into your family, and went through your life the way you did for a reason. Those are the lessons you are here to learn about. Usually, we naturally behave like our parents and strongest influences. You can notice it in the ways you speak as an example; you probably pronounce certain words like your parents. You probably have similar reactions and expressions with your colleagues, or whoever you spend the most time with. Etc.

Read full story

What is Emotional Maturity?

Does it mean a person never experiences teen-like emotions or responses?. This may surprise you but, a lot of so-called adult people in today’s world still behave like teens and children from an emotional viewpoint.

Read full story

When You Become Spiritually Awake, Why Are You Secluded and Alone?

Being human means needing food, shelter, connections. It means going through ups and downs. It means being happy at times, miserable at others. It means needing to socialize but also needing to recharge in solitude.

Read full story
253 comments

How Do You See That Duality Doesn't Exist?

We are not separated. We're all one. When I lived in a developing country, every day, on my way to work, I'd see many people living in difficult conditions like close to the streets as an example; and most of those streets had become narrowed due to the fact that more and more people occupy them as “homes.”

Read full story
9 comments

How Do You Release Very Deep Emotional Pain?

This may not be very obvious at first but most people have very deep emotional pain. It’s part of the “game.”. The main reason most people aren’t aware of this emotional pain is because of the fact that we’re not taught how to deal with intense emotions and negative thoughts, so what do we do about them?

Read full story

Is Feeling Pain a Good or a Bad Thing?

Like happiness, pain is a temporary experience. What turns pain into suffering is the story we keep repeating to ourselves because we want to believe in it. There are many beautiful people in the world, in fact, regardless of our preferences, people are beautiful.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy