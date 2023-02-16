Can We Awaken Spiritually Even Without Spiritual Abilities?

The one who chases two rabbits catches neither.

What exactly do you mean by spiritual abilities? Predicting the future? Having visions? Remote viewing? Levitation? Telekinesis? Knowing things out of nowhere? Sensing and working with energy?

If this what you are referring to, then, spiritual abilities are varied and depend on how much we have worked on ourselves.

Although spiritual abilities may seem worth pursuing; in actuality — especially if we are a beginner on the path — doing so is counterproductive.

There are many “gurus” who promise you the Moon when it comes to activating such abilities; the very fact that they open their “shops” to anyone is proof that they themselves have not grown enough because for those who did grow up to a certain level — there is the understanding that, if we give access to such tools to unprepared souls, the consequences (penalties to be more precise) are heavy.

Coming back to your question; you do not need spiritual abilities to spiritually awaken, as you say it.

If at a soul level you decided that you want to pursue a more spiritual life in your current incarnation, just focus on it.

Like most do, you will read tons of books, come across all sorts of teachings, meet people, and so on. You fall down, get back up, fall again, get back up, etc. This is all part of the process. The more your intention is focused; the more you will be sent all the right opportunities to reach your goal.

Eventually, as you release your limiting beliefs and heal your mental and emotional blockages — you will feel more potent, your energy will increase, and so will your vibration.

This expansion in awareness will reveal to you more information about the nature of reality, about your nature, and with this knowledge — some abilities will get “unlocked” depending on your makeup (skills, predispositions, personality, etc.).

But this shouldn’t be a concern for now. Everyone can awaken spiritually, and everyone can reach enlightenment. Life is impartial. As long as your intention is sincere, as long as you are determined — be sure that in time you will reach your goal.

Take it easy. Release expectations. Remember to live. Spend time with those you love. And enjoy your experience on Earth; it has all been created for your own enjoyment ;)

Lastly...

Spirituality doesn't need to be complicated. Dealing with emotional and mental wounds requires already enough attention and energy.



