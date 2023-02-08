How Do You See That Duality Doesn't Exist?

Rabih Hammoud

We are not separated. We're all one.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ntGA7_0kg7Eb2S00
Nonduality & EnlightenmentPhoto byMarisa04 from Pixabay

When I lived in a developing country, every day, on my way to work, I'd see many people living in difficult conditions like close to the streets as an example; and most of those streets had become narrowed due to the fact that more and more people occupy them as “homes.”

Like every family, those people cook, go to the bathroom to brush their teeth and take a bath, and so on — unlike most families however, those people do it close to/on the streets.

A few days ago, I also witnessed someone taking a plastic bag, filled with plastic cups and plates with leftovers — and throw it in the sea. The very sea from which he’d get his fish in the evening.

Again; I condemned it. But I also condemned myself for arriving too late and being unable to stop him.

Funnily enough, half an hour later, I came back to the same place. I was just walking around. And as I gave a look at the sea — I saw two stray dogs, tired, dirty, and rather skinny. They probably didn’t have a decent meal in weeks.

And what where they doing here? They were eating the leftovers from that same plastic bag. There wasn’t much food. But those dogs looked like they were having the time of their life.

It is easy for us human beings to be caged in our own fantasies about life and how it should be lived. To think that one thing is good while the other is wrong.

What we forget however is that each one of us has been conditioned by multiple variables that make up our conception of the world, our outlook, our worldview.

This worldview is carefully maintained in place by our beliefs.

I don’t think like you think. And you don’t think like I do.

This is one of the main reasons why there is so much conflict in the world.

Whenever we’re presented with a different worldview than ours, we become resistant and often express our resistance in frustrated ways.

The more people try to change us, the bigger our frustration becomes, and the more attached we get to our beliefs because we have a reason to — people want to take something from us, at least, that’s what we believe.

The fact that we reason this way makes us feel separated from one another, it gives our ego a boost, which reinforces the belief in separation.

All of it happens at an unconscious level, and that is why it is not so obvious at first. Paying attention to our thoughts, and plucking what’s underneath them will reveal such patterns.

This is when we realize that our beliefs, which are limiting for the most part, have been the sole reason behind our suffering, behind our loneliness, behind our blindness.

This is when we realize that our limiting beliefs distort our worldview.

And because all we see is separation, suffering, loneliness — through our Reticular Activating System, as well as our confirmation bias; this is what we see, and it confirms/reinforces our limiting beliefs.

To see that duality doesn’t exist, as you say it, I could give you poems or read you scriptures, and sure, those would momentarily open your heart to a deeper layer of reality — but I value practicality more than fancy speeches.

The best way for me to help you therefore is through this: All you need to do is to roll up your sleeves, and work on releasing your limiting beliefs.

As you do so, which is the work of the spiritual path, you release all your assumptions about the world, about people, about our nature, about the nature of reality — which are deeply ingrained in the subconscious mind because we believed in those assumptions for many years — your perception stops being biased, and you observe things as they are, not as you think they should be.

I will try giving an example but this can only be experienced by oneself.

Instead of condemning the fact that people live on the streets when there are so many buildings around, and none of those real estate mogul tries to help — you perceive the free will that each soul has been given. You perceive that choices create scenarios. And no scenario is better than the other, but rather, each scenario wants to be lived/experienced by Creation.

Imagine you were the wealthiest, most powerful and beautiful being in the universe. Imagine you didn’t know it. And imagine that to know it, you created a world and a body for yourself, so that through this creation, you experienced yourself as the wealthiest, most powerful and beautiful being in the universe…

We bet on ourselves when we decided to experience life on Earth. We believe in ourselves. Regardless of what we may think right now, regardless of where we may find ourselves at right now, deep inside, we know that we will overcome anything because that’s our very nature. This is who we are.

Knowing this, by “knowing thyself,” you start perceiving an underlying perfection behind everything. In the immediate moment, some things may make you emotional; be patient — life will reveal you the bigger picture, as it did with those dogs that benefited from the plastic being thrown in the sea.

We could go on and on, having more examples, but as said, it can only be experienced by oneself.

I hope this answer brought you some clarity on the subject. If you have any other questions, you know where to reach out.

As a final note.

If you have been meditating, using affirmations and thinking positively for a while now without necessarily integrating spiritual truths at a soul level even though you understand them intellectually, I wrote a book to help you demystify the main blocks to spiritual growth, learn how to heal more effectively, and progress on your spiritual path. You can give the book a look here.

Many blessings.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Spirituality# Religion# Mental Health# Mindfulness# Meditation

Comments / 9

Published by

Hi, I'm Rabih. I've been researching and experimenting in the spiritual/metaphysical domain for the last 6 years. I write about spirituality, healing and finding peace in a world that needs it - especially now.

Sedona, AZ
3K followers

More from Rabih Hammoud

What is Emotional Maturity?

Does it mean a person never experiences teen-like emotions or responses?. This may surprise you but, a lot of so-called adult people in today’s world still behave like teens and children from an emotional viewpoint.

Read full story

When You Become Spiritually Awake, Why Are You Secluded and Alone?

Being human means needing food, shelter, connections. It means going through ups and downs. It means being happy at times, miserable at others. It means needing to socialize but also needing to recharge in solitude.

Read full story
217 comments

How Do You Release Very Deep Emotional Pain?

This may not be very obvious at first but most people have very deep emotional pain. It’s part of the “game.”. The main reason most people aren’t aware of this emotional pain is because of the fact that we’re not taught how to deal with intense emotions and negative thoughts, so what do we do about them?

Read full story

Is Feeling Pain a Good or a Bad Thing?

Like happiness, pain is a temporary experience. What turns pain into suffering is the story we keep repeating to ourselves because we want to believe in it. There are many beautiful people in the world, in fact, regardless of our preferences, people are beautiful.

Read full story

What Do You Go Through During A Spiritual Awakening?

I think that many people misunderstand what a spiritual awakening is because they associate it with some supernatural event that changes the color of our hairs or eyes, and gives us the ability to move through walls.

Read full story
131 comments

How Does Experiencing Pain Help Us Empathize With Others?

Most people naturally avoid pain. From a physical point of view, it’s obvious — avoiding pain promotes our health and wellbeing. Unfortunately, always avoiding pain gives birth to the fear of experiencing painful situations, but also the compulsion to chase pleasures.

Read full story
2 comments

Do You Need to Believe in a Higher Power to Be Considered Spiritual?

If I told you to believe in a higher power, how would it change your life?. For a few days, you may feel good about it, but soon enough, your enthusiasm would wear out and get replaced by your conditioning — back to “good ol’ me.”

Read full story
4 comments

Honestly Expressing Your Emotions May Impact Your Relationship With Others

It’s important to be aware that as a society, we generally condemn emotions. And there are many reasons for this. Some of it is common sense; as an example, you don’t want to make a scene everywhere you go otherwise you risk embarrassing yourself, and that would mean others will not like you, and if others don’t like you, you’ll be alone and being alone threatens your survival.

Read full story
2 comments

How Can I Unravel My Subconscious Beliefs?

One of the most important question we must eventually ask. In order to unravel our subconscious beliefs, it is important that we understand why and how we acquire those beliefs in the first place.

Read full story
2 comments

Can You Meditate on Anything or Just Spiritual Entities?

When I first heard about meditation a few years ago, I was very perplexed. Why? Because, intuitively, it felt natural. A part of me knew or sensed what it was. But regardless of how hard I tried understanding it from a logical perspective; not much happened until eventually, I gave up battling with my thoughts for the few minutes I tried, which felt like an eternity.

Read full story
2 comments
Sedona, AZ

How Can We Be Certain Our Life is Changing For the Better?

It’s important to understand that most of us are conditioned to find our situation unacceptable. We are always bombarded with all sorts of influences that tell us what an ideal life should like, and why we should step on each other to get our piece of the pie.

Read full story
4 comments

Self-Care Practices to Deal With Overwhelming Emotions

As you may well know, anger as well as overwhelming emotions in general are a delicate matter to deal with. Before going into practices that help cope with anger and strong emotions in general, it’s important to understand why we feel them in the first place.

Read full story

Can Our Thoughts Really Attract Things in Life?

This is one of the most interesting questions we can ask ourselves. Can we truly attract things through our thoughts? It’s a puzzling question because its implications are as frightening as they are exciting — that’s why they say there is close to no difference between fear and excitement.

Read full story
20 comments

If We Lack Ego, What Have We Gained?

We can’t lack ego if we’re still thinking about gains…. As long as we’re living on Earth, which is assumed to be the case if you’re reading this, we can’t lack ego. The ego and life on Earth comes in a “package deal.” Those who tell you they lost their egos or went through an “ego death” are trying to fool you, but especially themselves.

Read full story
4 comments

How to Avoid Drowning in Your Own Thoughts

It’s true that certain practices, which will be suggested later, do help still our mind. But a more important question we should ask ourselves first is, why do we constantly bombard ourselves with thoughts?

Read full story

Spending Some Time Alone Will Deepen Your Relationships

To understand emotions, surely, books and classes can help at first. Because we live in a logical world; people naturally go to books to learn. The intellect, however, can only bring us so far. We’re not just a brain. We have a heart too. We’re meant to live holistically, which means living by using all our abilities together.

Read full story
1 comments

Why Do You Keep Hiding Your Genius?

Would you believe it, if I told you that you were a. Would you believe it, if I told you that you were a genius?. You see. Most of us have been compared to others. Our parents may have told us that we weren’t as smart as the neighbor’s kid (maybe we didn’t really care about it). Maybe we were told that we weren’t good looking. Maybe, we were always pressurized into being number one.

Read full story
4 comments

The Ego Is Not the Enemy

Most spiritual communities preach that in order for you to progress on the spiritual path, you need to go through an “ego-death.” Such teachings certainly came from people with a higher awareness of the situation; unfortunately, unless we look at those teachings from the same level of awareness, we misunderstand them and it creates challenges in our lives.

Read full story
1 comments

What Do You Believe "Lacks" in the World?

I wouldn’t say lacking because I don’t condemn it; from a higher vantage point, everything is happening as it should. What I would say is — we could improve how inclusive and kind we are with one another.

Read full story
8 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy