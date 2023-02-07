How Do You Release Very Deep Emotional Pain?

“Know thyself”

This may not be very obvious at first but most people have very deep emotional pain. It’s part of the “game.”

The main reason most people aren’t aware of this emotional pain is because of the fact that we’re not taught how to deal with intense emotions and negative thoughts, so what do we do about them?

We push them deep enough until they’re denied, until consciously, we forget about them.

Forgetting our emotional scars however doesn’t make them go. In fact, it makes them ever more present in our lives because they govern our conscious thoughts, our actions, and ultimately, the kind of life we live.

That’s when we talk about “karma” or recurring events in our lives.

I am telling you all this first so that you realize that it’s okay to have emotional pain. Most have them to some extent. I am also telling you this so that you understand that it’s not your fault if you didn’t know what to do with those emotions and thoughts during times of challenges. And finally, I am telling you this to prepare you for releasing those emotional wounds.

Let’s begin.

Obviously, you want to consult a specialist for this matter first. It’s true that in general, the conventional ways are rarely efficient due to people’s narrowness of mind — still, let’s not play the wizard’s apprentice and start trying all sorts of tricks that make things worse.

Secondly, as a complementary solution, you want to learn to become more self-aware. This means paying attention to your thoughts and reactions. It means investigating into yourself; uncovering and unraveling the underlying beliefs behind those recurring thoughts of yours.

A practice like mindful meditation can help you develop self-awareness by teaching you to focus on your breath regardless of your mental and emotional activities. As you become more present during your meditations, your presence will glow through you, and you will be able to observe subtler trends in yourself as you interact with others and go through different situations.

Another practice to become more familiar with yourself, build a healthier relationship with yourself and more importantly, understand yourself — is journaling. Pretty basic. Find a notebook, and feel free to be the realest you. Write things down, unload your mind. Express your emotions, this is for you and no one else.

And lastly, this process doesn’t end in a day. Drop any expectation you may have regarding it. Understand that we all process emotions in different ways, and that the more we progress, the “easier” or more natural it gets.

Some people heal in a few days, most in years. The variables are unique for each.

Give yourself as much time as you need. Study yourself religiously, and don’t forget to be kind with yourself. You can’t truly be compassionate or loving with others if you don’t give yourself the same compassion and love first.

As you remain consistent, the puzzle will come together. Your subconscious will bring back memories. Stay calm. And practice self-awareness. Simply observe those racing thoughts and emotions. Have faith in yourself.

I wish you all the love and strength possible on this journey.

As a final note.

If you have been meditating, using affirmations and thinking positively for a while now without necessarily integrating spiritual truths at a soul level even though you understand them intellectually, I wrote a book to help you demystify the main blocks to spiritual growth, learn how to heal more effectively, and progress on your spiritual path.

