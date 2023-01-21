Spending Some Time Alone Will Deepen Your Relationships

Rabih Hammoud

The birth of compassion

Man in contemplationPhoto bySpencer Selover

To understand emotions, surely, books and classes can help at first. Because we live in a logical world; people naturally go to books to learn. The intellect, however, can only bring us so far. We’re not just a brain. We have a heart too. We’re meant to live holistically, which means living by using all our abilities together.

We learn and understand best when all our faculties are awakened — through our personal experience.

How do we learn from our personal experiences?

By becoming more aware. First, we become more aware about ourselves. We learn to observe our thoughts and reactions. We follow their “lead” until the underlying emotion behind them reveals itself. We face this emotion. Rinse and repeat.

In time, we realize that what we have considered to be our story is just the way we have been conditioned to think and behave. As we become more attentive to our inner dynamics, we discard what isn’t ours, and slowly but surely, we get a glimpse of our nature, and the reality of life.

Throughout this process, we develop our emotional intelligence. We become more compassionate.

Why? Because we are now able to hear what people don’t say, and see what drives them even if they’re unaware of it. Because we have been through this process ourselves, we know the pain and the suffering it has caused us. Our growing compassion is natural at this point.

Obviously, people will sense our gentleness. We radiate a different vibe.

Some won’t like it because it will reveal things about them they’d rather keep down within themselves. Others, however, will gravitate toward us. They’ll open up, and become more personal. We will know people’s “secrets.” And we’ll be accountable for keeping them safe.

Life put us in the way of those people to help. It doesn’t mean we’re superior to them. If we think that way, then we retrograde to the previous “class.” Whether we’re with an enlightened teacher or whether we’ve reached a certain level of growth ourselves, both parties are always learning from the experience.

The following comes to mind:

Matthew 18:20 “For where two or three are gathered in my name, I am there…”

In this way, we can say that understanding emotions, or simply, understanding ourselves through this direct observation of our humaneness deepens our relationship with others — and if we’re sincere and genuine about it, both parties may realize that behind bodies and stories, the same Essence is present.

I hope it brought you clarity. If you have any related questions, put them in the comments.

As a final note.

Most people embarking on the spiritual path, actually, even those who have been on it for a while now, are confused about what they should do due to the conflicting information out there.

What’s the cause? People trying to compensate their lack of understanding through the use of fancy explanations. The result? Confusion.

The spiritual path shouldn't be confusing. It requires simple directives and consistency on your part.

Thank you for reading!

Hi, I'm Rabih. I've been researching and experimenting in the spiritual/metaphysical domain for the last 6 years. I write about spirituality, healing and finding peace in a world that needs it - especially now.

