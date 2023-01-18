What Do You Believe "Lacks" in the World?

There is a better way to say it

Planet Earth Photo by Pixabay

I wouldn’t say lacking because I don’t condemn it; from a higher vantage point, everything is happening as it should. What I would say is — we could improve how inclusive and kind we are with one another.

It’s true. For the most part, when we show kindness to the world, people try to take advantage of it. How we behave however is up to us, just as how we use our discernment. Negative experiences shouldn’t be a reason for us to close our hearts.

Sometimes, going through difficult experiences is necessary for our growth. By nurturing negativity, we miss the point and the rare opportunity we’ve been given to mature.

Coming back to the question; because we’re so involved in our daily lives, it becomes fairly easy to lose sight of the bigger picture, and forget that no matter what our differences are, we’re all inhabiting the same planet — we’re all part of the “pale blue dot” as Carl Sagan would say it, and from far away, this Earth, as well as each other, including animals and plants, is all we have.

We’re in it together.

Life is definitely not simple, but it’s never as complicated as we make it.

After dealing with our responsibilities, taking a few minutes each day to remember where we are and what our lives look like from a higher perspective, will naturally help us open our heart to one another, as well as bring us more peace.