What Do You Believe "Lacks" in the World?

Rabih Hammoud

There is a better way to say it

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L59uo_0kIZ8Ydv00
Planet EarthPhoto byPixabay

I wouldn’t say lacking because I don’t condemn it; from a higher vantage point, everything is happening as it should. What I would say is — we could improve how inclusive and kind we are with one another.

It’s true. For the most part, when we show kindness to the world, people try to take advantage of it. How we behave however is up to us, just as how we use our discernment. Negative experiences shouldn’t be a reason for us to close our hearts.

Sometimes, going through difficult experiences is necessary for our growth. By nurturing negativity, we miss the point and the rare opportunity we’ve been given to mature.

Coming back to the question; because we’re so involved in our daily lives, it becomes fairly easy to lose sight of the bigger picture, and forget that no matter what our differences are, we’re all inhabiting the same planet — we’re all part of the “pale blue dot” as Carl Sagan would say it, and from far away, this Earth, as well as each other, including animals and plants, is all we have.

We’re in it together.

Life is definitely not simple, but it’s never as complicated as we make it.

After dealing with our responsibilities, taking a few minutes each day to remember where we are and what our lives look like from a higher perspective, will naturally help us open our heart to one another, as well as bring us more peace.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Spirituality# Society# Life Lessons# Wisdom# Mindfulness

Comments / 8

Published by

Hi, I'm Rabih. I've been researching and experimenting in the spiritual/metaphysical domain for the last 6 years. I write about spirituality, healing and finding peace in a world that needs it - especially now.

Sedona, AZ
2K followers

More from Rabih Hammoud

Spending Some Time Alone Will Deepen Your Relationships

To understand emotions, surely, books and classes can help at first. Because we live in a logical world; people naturally go to books to learn. The intellect, however, can only bring us so far. We’re not just a brain. We have a heart too. We’re meant to live holistically, which means living by using all our abilities together.

Read full story
1 comments

Why Do You Keep Hiding Your Genius?

Would you believe it, if I told you that you were a. Would you believe it, if I told you that you were a genius?. You see. Most of us have been compared to others. Our parents may have told us that we weren’t as smart as the neighbor’s kid (maybe we didn’t really care about it). Maybe we were told that we weren’t good looking. Maybe, we were always pressurized into being number one.

Read full story
2 comments

The Ego Is Not the Enemy

Most spiritual communities preach that in order for you to progress on the spiritual path, you need to go through an “ego-death.” Such teachings certainly came from people with a higher awareness of the situation; unfortunately, unless we look at those teachings from the same level of awareness, we misunderstand them and it creates challenges in our lives.

Read full story
1 comments

How Does Understanding Yourself Impact Your Spiritual Growth?

Most people tend to believe spirituality is something separated from their “normal” lives. They believe that there is a place where they can be spiritual; at home or in retreats, and that there are places where spirituality doesn’t dare to penetrate.

Read full story

How Do Personal Experiences Affect Our Emotions?

You can see human beings, ourselves, as having a “processor” within each one of us. This processor’s purpose is to make sense of the information we take in from our environment/personal experiences.

Read full story

Do Negative Emotions Block Unconditional Love?

Love is the binding force of Creation. To use an analogy, you can think of love as an ocean flowing through the “pipes” of life. Negative emotions are obstacles to the flow of love.

Read full story
1 comments

Could Astrology Be Real?

Before we dive into the subject, it’s essential to be aware that many people want you to believe many things. Do not let yourself be influenced by people trying to impose their beliefs on you.

Read full story
1 comments

What's The Relationship Between Consciousness & High Vibration?

Life as we know it exists in different “layers.”. The layer we’re in right now is usually called the “3D.”. By now, most people know what the 3D is all about. Just take a look at the world.

Read full story

How to Remain Peaceful Despite People's "Attitudes"

First of all, we must understand this: We have all been given free will, which means, every single one of us has the birthright to choose how we want to live, what we want to do, and what we want to believe in. Most of us don’t exercise this free will however because we’re compelled to follow the herd. It takes a lot of courage and conviction to break out of collective dynamics, and live as an individual. This is the work of many years.

Read full story

Do We Need to Be Religious in Order to Follow a Spiritual Path?

It is surprising to observe that to this day, many people still confuse spirituality and religion. Religions started with spiritual teachers. These spiritual teachers realized that underneath all the beliefs that had been poured into their subconscious throughout their lives, something remained pure, untouched, clean — their essence. This essence is often called the soul, consciousness, the divine, awareness, and so on.

Read full story
3 comments

Procrastination Has Nothing to Do With Laziness

Desires are natural. Desires give us goals. It’s by acting on our goals that we get to experience more of life — that we grow. Most of us have unfortunately a lot of desires, but not enough goals — and if we do have some — they rarely come to fruition.

Read full story

The New Stoic: Merging Emotion With Logic

Greek god statuePhoto bySimone Pellegrini on UnsplashonUnsplash. If, for many years, all the weight we could lift was five pounds, but now, somehow we decide that we want to lift ten pounds instead — obviously, our muscles will have to undergo stress.

Read full story

What Spiritual Practices Should You Include in Your Daily Life?

Brown Ceramic Chinese FigurinePhoto byPhoto by Pixabay. Before we ask what spiritual practices we should include our daily routines, it’s important to understand why we need spiritual practices in the first place.

Read full story
1 comments

When We Judge Others, We Reveal Our Secrets

Woman listening to musicPhoto byPhoto by Andrea Piacquadio. Who’s someone you never seem to get along with — that person you try really hard to like? Well, it’s not that you don’t like them, but more that you don’t like what they create in you.

Read full story
34 comments

A Message For All Spiritual Seekers

Monks Walking Between TreesPhoto byPhoto by Wouter de Jong. We’re social creatures. We must be part of the group. We’ve learned to adjust our behavior to those of others. We’ve learned to follow our leader. We’ve learned not to question authorities. We’ve learned to conform.

Read full story

We Reach Our Goals Faster When We "Infuse" Them With Love

What are you pursuing? Wealth, love, accomplishments? What are your responsibilities? A family, a community, a whole country, the world perhaps? And how do you feel about it? Excited but low at times, overworked but unable to rest, understanding of the situation but also kind of confused and lost, surrounded but often lonely, alive but dried up?

Read full story
5 comments

Aging Doesn't Make Us Wiser, How Compassionate We Are Does

People hugging each otherPhoto byPhoto by Priscilla Du Preez on UnsplashonUnsplash. We manifested into form to contribute, to share our experiences together while learning from one another, and more importantly — to celebrate life.

Read full story
3 comments

No One Can Give You What You Already Are

Brazil PhotoPhoto byPhoto by Marcos Paulo Prado on UnsplashonUnsplash. We think, due to our childhood trauma, that by giving, we shall receive. Most of us have needed love and validation, which were rare commodities during our childhood. The people that took care of us weren’t always healthy of mind themselves. Life’s not easy.

Read full story

Replace Judgment With Discernment

Women in contemplationPhoto byPhoto by Anastasia Shuraeva from Pexels. If you’ve read “Growing Up Is Scary” or “Don’t Be Scared To Be Your Damn Real Self,” which were quite vulnerable; you might learn a lot of things from reading this piece, but it’s also a continuation to the previous ones.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy