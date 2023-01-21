Could Astrology Be Real?

Rabih Hammoud

All the stars are closer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CJPQJ_0kEaJMWE00
StarsPhoto byCraig Melville from Pixabay

Before we dive into the subject, it’s essential to be aware that many people want you to believe many things.

Do not let yourself be influenced by people trying to impose their beliefs on you.

Those who try too hard to prove something to you are definitely emotionally attached to their opinions, because they give them meaning, but being attached doesn’t necessarily rhyme with reason.

To understand what we’re talking about, we need facts. How do we get facts?

Through observation. Observation means throwing away our biases, even if for a few minutes, and looking at things with fresh eyes.

Is Astrology true? Is it not? We must admit to ourselves that we don’t know for sure. So we place our biases in the closet, and we set out on an adventure to gather some facts.

First of all, you don’t need to believe whether it is fake or not. We believe when we’re unsure.

What Astrology does and teaches us is simple. Celestial bodies influence us. Is this an outrageous statement?

No.

The Sun influences us. Without sunlight, we wouldn’t be alive. The Sun gives life to Earth, and out of these combined efforts between the Sun and the Earth, we, as well as all other life forms sprout out.

The same can be said about the Moon.

Without the Moon, life on Earth would be very different. There are many studies you can find with some research regarding the Moon and its influence on earthlings.

As an example, it has been documented that on full Moon periods, people become more volatile. The police in the UK actually deploys more agents on full Moon nights to prevent violence.

Astrology also associates the Moon with the mind. The Moon is the most restless of celestial bodies. It completes its orbit around the Earth in 28 days (27.3 to be precise), going through many phases in the process.

Mind means many things for many people. But restless, change of moods, overthinking — you can see an association.

There are also other observations regarding other planets.

You can do your own research on the subject. Look at the information we’ve gathered up to now on celestial bodies. If you reach a ceiling, that’s okay, it doesn’t mean it’s the end of your research. Science is always learning about Life’s wonders. If science hasn’t grasped a truth for now, be sure that in time, as it did, it will. That doesn’t mean you shouldn’t keep researching.

The important thing to keep in mind right now is to be unbiased. Before we became attached to pure science, we were more attached to beliefs, mythologies and our egos, and it cost us our lives through major extinctions.

What we’re learning now is to bring both, science and spirituality together, so that we go beyond our limitations and prosper as a whole.

To implement this: You can easily know where each celestial body is located at right now. There are apps and celestial maps. Then you note how you feel today, what sorts of events happened in your life, and so on. In time, you will have some data, which will reveal patterns and trends.

This is how we get to see whether or not Astrology is fake. This is how we get “proof.” Learn from both, astrologers and astronomers. Keep an open-mind. Most of the time you will notice that each of them is somehow biased. It’s normal. Remain open. And discern what is needed for your research, and what is not.

And as said, no need to believe anything.

You know Paris is the capital of France — even if some may believe it’s Lourdes or Les Champs-Élysées…

As a final note.

If you are over and done with myths that keep you fascinated without necessarily bringing you the growth you desire, I wrote a practical book (as practical as the writing above), to help you understand what the main blocks to spiritual growth are, and how to bring your spirituality to the next level. You can check it out here to see if it's a fit for you.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Spirituality# Astrology# Astronomy# Mindfulness# Meditation

Comments / 2

Published by

Hi, I'm Rabih. I've been researching and experimenting in the spiritual/metaphysical domain for the last 6 years. I write about spirituality, healing and finding peace in a world that needs it - especially now.

Sedona, AZ
2K followers

More from Rabih Hammoud

If We Lack Ego, What Have We Gained?

We can’t lack ego if we’re still thinking about gains…. As long as we’re living on Earth, which is assumed to be the case if you’re reading this, we can’t lack ego. The ego and life on Earth comes in a “package deal.” Those who tell you they lost their egos or went through an “ego death” are trying to fool you, but especially themselves.

Read full story

How to Avoid Drowning in Your Own Thoughts

It’s true that certain practices, which will be suggested later, do help still our mind. But a more important question we should ask ourselves first is, why do we constantly bombard ourselves with thoughts?

Read full story

Spending Some Time Alone Will Deepen Your Relationships

To understand emotions, surely, books and classes can help at first. Because we live in a logical world; people naturally go to books to learn. The intellect, however, can only bring us so far. We’re not just a brain. We have a heart too. We’re meant to live holistically, which means living by using all our abilities together.

Read full story
1 comments

Why Do You Keep Hiding Your Genius?

Would you believe it, if I told you that you were a. Would you believe it, if I told you that you were a genius?. You see. Most of us have been compared to others. Our parents may have told us that we weren’t as smart as the neighbor’s kid (maybe we didn’t really care about it). Maybe we were told that we weren’t good looking. Maybe, we were always pressurized into being number one.

Read full story
3 comments

The Ego Is Not the Enemy

Most spiritual communities preach that in order for you to progress on the spiritual path, you need to go through an “ego-death.” Such teachings certainly came from people with a higher awareness of the situation; unfortunately, unless we look at those teachings from the same level of awareness, we misunderstand them and it creates challenges in our lives.

Read full story
1 comments

What Do You Believe "Lacks" in the World?

I wouldn’t say lacking because I don’t condemn it; from a higher vantage point, everything is happening as it should. What I would say is — we could improve how inclusive and kind we are with one another.

Read full story
8 comments

How Does Understanding Yourself Impact Your Spiritual Growth?

Most people tend to believe spirituality is something separated from their “normal” lives. They believe that there is a place where they can be spiritual; at home or in retreats, and that there are places where spirituality doesn’t dare to penetrate.

Read full story

How Do Personal Experiences Affect Our Emotions?

You can see human beings, ourselves, as having a “processor” within each one of us. This processor’s purpose is to make sense of the information we take in from our environment/personal experiences.

Read full story

Do Negative Emotions Block Unconditional Love?

Love is the binding force of Creation. To use an analogy, you can think of love as an ocean flowing through the “pipes” of life. Negative emotions are obstacles to the flow of love.

Read full story
1 comments

What's The Relationship Between Consciousness & High Vibration?

Life as we know it exists in different “layers.”. The layer we’re in right now is usually called the “3D.”. By now, most people know what the 3D is all about. Just take a look at the world.

Read full story

How to Remain Peaceful Despite People's "Attitudes"

First of all, we must understand this: We have all been given free will, which means, every single one of us has the birthright to choose how we want to live, what we want to do, and what we want to believe in. Most of us don’t exercise this free will however because we’re compelled to follow the herd. It takes a lot of courage and conviction to break out of collective dynamics, and live as an individual. This is the work of many years.

Read full story

What is Karma, and Can it Be Changed?

If you have a challenging relationship with your father, let’s say that your father is very controlling by nature, and that growing up, he always tried to control you. It’s normal that as an adult, you become difficult with yourself. You may question your every move, you may doubt yourself, you may feel irritated with yourself, and all this frustration may get bottled up within yourself.

Read full story
17 comments

Do We Need to Be Religious in Order to Follow a Spiritual Path?

It is surprising to observe that to this day, many people still confuse spirituality and religion. Religions started with spiritual teachers. These spiritual teachers realized that underneath all the beliefs that had been poured into their subconscious throughout their lives, something remained pure, untouched, clean — their essence. This essence is often called the soul, consciousness, the divine, awareness, and so on.

Read full story
3 comments

Procrastination Has Nothing to Do With Laziness

Desires are natural. Desires give us goals. It’s by acting on our goals that we get to experience more of life — that we grow. Most of us have unfortunately a lot of desires, but not enough goals — and if we do have some — they rarely come to fruition.

Read full story

The New Stoic: Merging Emotion With Logic

Greek god statuePhoto bySimone Pellegrini on UnsplashonUnsplash. If, for many years, all the weight we could lift was five pounds, but now, somehow we decide that we want to lift ten pounds instead — obviously, our muscles will have to undergo stress.

Read full story

What Spiritual Practices Should You Include in Your Daily Life?

Brown Ceramic Chinese FigurinePhoto byPhoto by Pixabay. Before we ask what spiritual practices we should include our daily routines, it’s important to understand why we need spiritual practices in the first place.

Read full story
1 comments

When We Judge Others, We Reveal Our Secrets

Woman listening to musicPhoto byPhoto by Andrea Piacquadio. Who’s someone you never seem to get along with — that person you try really hard to like? Well, it’s not that you don’t like them, but more that you don’t like what they create in you.

Read full story
34 comments

A Message For All Spiritual Seekers

Monks Walking Between TreesPhoto byPhoto by Wouter de Jong. We’re social creatures. We must be part of the group. We’ve learned to adjust our behavior to those of others. We’ve learned to follow our leader. We’ve learned not to question authorities. We’ve learned to conform.

Read full story

We Reach Our Goals Faster When We "Infuse" Them With Love

What are you pursuing? Wealth, love, accomplishments? What are your responsibilities? A family, a community, a whole country, the world perhaps? And how do you feel about it? Excited but low at times, overworked but unable to rest, understanding of the situation but also kind of confused and lost, surrounded but often lonely, alive but dried up?

Read full story
5 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy