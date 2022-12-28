What Spiritual Practices Should You Include in Your Daily Life?

Brown Ceramic Chinese Figurine Photo by Photo by Pixabay

Before we ask what spiritual practices we should include our daily routines, it’s important to understand why we need spiritual practices in the first place.

As a whole, we live in a third dimensional, Newtonian reality. We incarnate here to learn life lessons and grow in awareness (understanding about ourselves, about our relationship to one another, as well as to the environment we find ourselves in).

Most people, however, get lost in the “play.” They become attached to their lives, pursuing toys they believe will fulfill them. This isn’t “wrong” in any way. Life wants it to be this way. Every single one of us is free to believe whatever we want, and live according to those beliefs. No one is judged. The consequences will be ours to deal with, but we can choose to believe whatever we want.

Anyhow. There are exceptions. But you can see the type of movies, music and, in general, what we produce as a collective — the themes are common; survival, competition, violence, brutality, greed, jealousy, envy, attachments, and so on. As a collective, because we’re in this specific plane of existence, that’s where we are. Those are things we think to be “true” even though they’re completely in opposition to universal principles.

While the collective believes in those things, there are souls that are breaking out of those beliefs. Still, because as a collective, of which we are a part of because we’re human beings — we’re always subjected to strong influences that could bring us down on our evolutionary journey if we’re not careful enough. (Mass media, propaganda, programming from different sources, collective limiting beliefs, etc.)

And that’s where spiritual practices come in. Their goal is to help us keep going up our evolutionary journey while being on Earth, and subjected to our fellow human beings’ influences which aren’t necessarily aligned with our goal.

What practice is best therefore? The practice doesn’t matter. What does is making sure we maintain a strong bond with the higher realms. This we accomplish by cleansing ourselves from an energetic viewpoint. It can be accomplished through:

Meditation: When we cleanse ourselves from the daily “hussle and bussle,” and connect more deeply with ourselves and Life — we strengthen this bond. Mindful meditation is helpful Walks in Nature/Sunlight: Being surrounded by Nature, absorbing the light from the Sun more directly, consuming healthy organic foods all reconnect us with the Earth and the cosmos, of which we are “pieces” Awareness: Simply be aware for a couple of minutes everyday. Become aware of your body, notice its position, observe your surroundings, look at things like a child and notice their shapes/colors. Pay attention to sounds. While you’re sitting somewhere, there are sounds in the background. You can hear many things by simply listening. Next, shift your attention within. What is your mind mumbling about? How do you feel today? Build this habit, and soon enough, the bond you’re trying to strengthen through all these practices will become second nature. You’ll be on Earth while embodying “divine” qualities

As a final note.

