When We Judge Others, We Reveal Our Secrets

Rabih Hammoud

Pain is loud

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45neqc_0jsIVJq400
Woman listening to musicPhoto byPhoto by Andrea Piacquadio

Who’s someone you never seem to get along with — that person you try really hard to like? Well, it’s not that you don’t like them, but more that you don’t like what they create in you.

Nine times out of ten, what makes us dislike (judge) some people is the fact that they don’t live according to our worldview. The opposite is also true for those we like (or think we do); we like them because they live according to our worldview.

That’s why the subject of love is so contradictory. That’s why we hate and ‘love’ at the same time. It’s why we attract and repel. We’re conflicted. This is not supposed to make us feel bad about ourselves, but to face the facts, and learn as much as we can from them.

If our likes and dislikes are based on a worldview that changes over time — it becomes obvious that we’ll keep switching friends or romantic partners — or simply stay with them because we don’t change much ourselves.

As we grow up, most of the people around us don’t understand the impact of how they treat us, what they tell us, what they repeat to those absorbing ears of ours. Children take in a lot more volume from their environment than adults do. They have to learn how to take care of themselves after all.

Eventually, all the things we hear and experience are registered— which together create a worldview, a filter we use to interpret and understand reality. And we hold very tightly to this worldview. Because it feels safe, it’s everything we know after all.

The rest of our life is then spent living according to this specific worldview. We fight with those who don’t agree with us. We group with those who do. And from this distorted perspective, we call some people our ‘enemies’, and others, our friends.

Believe it or not, this is how most people live today. And it’s not because it’s the right way to live, but because this is what we’ve learned. It’s the standard we’ve accepted because it’s always easier to just follow whatever everyone else is doing.

But, did it make our lives better, healthier, happier, more fulfilling? Did it bring us closer to one another? What’s happening in the world right now will tell us.

Ultimately, we have to redirect our need for safety to healthier horizons. There is no safety in stagnation. Life is movement, everything is constantly growing and expanding. We can’t live in harmony with life by remaining stuck in our worldviews. We’re meant to move, to evolve, just like life does because we’re part of life too.

This doesn’t mean “go ahead and accept whatever you come across”. It just means to be more open, and receptive about what life is trying really hard to tell you. It means releasing the craving for safety and realizing that you may have been holding to what would eventually end you.

There’s no need to go crazy about any of this. Simply give it a few minutes, and try to understand what’s really going on within you. This will be enough for now.

Pain is always difficult to deal with. If left unchecked, we cope with pain through denial. On the surface, it may feel like the problem has been solved but somewhere, it’s still there.

Judgment is how we deal with our sense of inadequacy. Not that we’re inadequate, but that we judge ourselves as being inadequate. And to avoid facing this feeling of inadequacy — we hold tightly to our position of righteousness. Because if we’re not ‘right’ after all, it will mean that we’re inadequate — and we don’t want to feel that way.

Judging others makes us feel better about ourselves, even if this constant game of comparison is exhausting us to our souls.

We all crave ‘love’. Love feeds us. It supports us. But we can’t love and be loved as long as we look at people through the lenses of our judgement. People are who they are, everyone is as confused as we are because we’re all learning along the way.

To see this fact drops all judgement, and then love naturally arises. We become compassionate. And we learn to give that compassion. Which others feel and reciprocate.

Whatever it is that you want, give it first.

As a final note.

If you have been meditating, reciting affirmations and trying hard to think positively until eventually throwing the towel, it isn't because you don't understand spiritual teachings — you do! It's just that you have not integrated them at a soul level. And until you do that, you'll "know" many things but they won't feel true to you. And unless they feel true for you, you won't experience them in your reality. It's for this reason that I wrote "Spiritual Transition," a book focused on helping you shift your awareness from brain to heart in order to integrate higher spiritual principles so that you embody them in your daily life, and experience a new reality. Check out the book here.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Spirituality# Mental Health# Mindfulness# Meditation# Psychology

Comments / 34

Published by

Hi, I'm Rabih. I've been researching and experimenting in the spiritual/metaphysical domain for the last 6 years. I write about spirituality, healing and finding peace in a world that needs it - especially now.

Sedona, AZ
1982 followers

More from Rabih Hammoud

What Spiritual Practices Should You Include in Your Daily Life?

Brown Ceramic Chinese FigurinePhoto byPhoto by Pixabay. Before we ask what spiritual practices we should include our daily routines, it’s important to understand why we need spiritual practices in the first place.

Read full story
1 comments

A Message For All Spiritual Seekers

Monks Walking Between TreesPhoto byPhoto by Wouter de Jong. We’re social creatures. We must be part of the group. We’ve learned to adjust our behavior to those of others. We’ve learned to follow our leader. We’ve learned not to question authorities. We’ve learned to conform.

Read full story

We Reach Our Goals Faster When We "Infuse" Them With Love

What are you pursuing? Wealth, love, accomplishments? What are your responsibilities? A family, a community, a whole country, the world perhaps? And how do you feel about it? Excited but low at times, overworked but unable to rest, understanding of the situation but also kind of confused and lost, surrounded but often lonely, alive but dried up?

Read full story
5 comments

Aging Doesn't Make Us Wiser, How Compassionate We Are Does

People hugging each otherPhoto byPhoto by Priscilla Du Preez on UnsplashonUnsplash. We manifested into form to contribute, to share our experiences together while learning from one another, and more importantly — to celebrate life.

Read full story
2 comments

No One Can Give You What You Already Are

Brazil PhotoPhoto byPhoto by Marcos Paulo Prado on UnsplashonUnsplash. We think, due to our childhood trauma, that by giving, we shall receive. Most of us have needed love and validation, which were rare commodities during our childhood. The people that took care of us weren’t always healthy of mind themselves. Life’s not easy.

Read full story

Replace Judgment With Discernment

Women in contemplationPhoto byPhoto by Anastasia Shuraeva from Pexels. If you’ve read “Growing Up Is Scary” or “Don’t Be Scared To Be Your Damn Real Self,” which were quite vulnerable; you might learn a lot of things from reading this piece, but it’s also a continuation to the previous ones.

Read full story

Nothing Stops You When You Heal

The other meaning of the word "belief" Throughout our writings, we have often expressed how all of our challenges as human beings come from having not healed our beliefs. The funny thing with words is that they can mean so many things to so many people, that’s why they’re limited when it comes to actually “touching” the “texture” of the matter.

Read full story

Being In the World But Not of The World

Place of prayerPhoto byPhoto de Ryan Miglinczy sur UnsplashonUnsplash. The mind that designed the “modern” world might have been pretty insecure. Everyday, countless of us are running in all directions. We’re told that we’re doing it for the sake of progress, or change.

Read full story
12 comments

The True Meaning of Freedom Most People Miss

Full Moon on a Blue SkyPhoto byPhoto by Alex Andrews. You don’t go out to the world for money, relationships and recognition. Consciously, we are aware that we are doing certain things to get certain outcomes we feel are worth the cause. But more deeply, do we set out to do the things we do just for those “prizes”?

Read full story
2 comments

The root of your pain has nothing to do with what you think

Woman's FacePhoto byPhoto by Isabella Mariana. “We can’t solve problems by using the same kind of thinking we used when we created them.”. Most of you reading this have probably been on a healing journey for as long as can be remembered.

Read full story
3 comments

How to Release Your Limiting Beliefs

fiori a petali bianchiPhoto byPhoto de Jr Korpa sur UnsplashonUnsplash. From our earliest years, we’re taught to align ourselves with our parents’ beliefs — those they got from their parents, as well as their overall conditioning.

Read full story

True Intelligence Has Nothing To Do With The Intellect

Most of us associate intelligence with the intellect. But as one heals the many distortions being held within the deepest corners of one’s being — and being on Earth, especially in this third dimension, means it’s the case for most of us — something else is revealed.

Read full story
3 comments

Effectively Healing Yourself Unlocks "Superpowers"

Woman in red long sleeve shirtPhoto byPhoto by Elia Pellegrini on UnsplashonUnsplash. You heard it many times. We live in a world that has unrealistic expectations from us. From dusk till dawn, in one way or another, we’re told that we’re not enough. And unfortunately, most of us believe it. To cope with this sense of incompleteness and inadequacy, we demand too much from ourselves.

Read full story
2 comments

Are You Still In The "3D"?

Brown sheeps near green treesPhoto byPhoto by Dibya Jyoti Ghosh on UnsplashonUnsplash. I remember a time when I first heard about the term “collective consciousness” and couldn’t make much sense of it.

Read full story

It's Okay To Not Be Happy All The Time

Don’t blame yourself, it happens to the “best” of us. Person standing near body of waterPhoto byPhoto by José M. Reyes on UnsplashonUnsplash. “Are you happy?” Whenever I see someone showing an unhappy face, I tease them by asking this question “Are you happy?” And I’m always surprised by their answer, which may not be surprising to you, “What should I be happy for?”

Read full story
2 comments

An Intimate Healing Experience

Shallow focus photography of womanPhoto byPhoto by Christopher Campbell on UnsplashonUnsplash. What is the purpose of living? To go through experiences, learn from them and grow as a person. Does it seem too simple? It should, because it is.

Read full story
2 comments

Meditation Only Cannot Still The Mind

Let’s be honest: Overthinking is unpleasant. Tree under purple skyPhoto byPhoto by Marek Piwnicki on UnsplashonUnsplash. We’re busy enough every day. We have responsibilities, stuff to take care of and when we don’t, people need us.

Read full story
1 comments

Why Spiritual Results Are Slow Despite All Your Inner Work

Most us of have done the work. We’ve been on our healing journey for as long as we can remember. Yet over the years, despite the continuous efforts we put into the work, we notice less and less “results”.

Read full story
Sedona, AZ

One Mistake That Ruins Your Efforts On The Spiritual Path

We all do it until we’re reminded to stop doing it. Photo of woman wearing white shirtPhoto byPhoto by Brett Sayles. We all want to know how to accelerate our spiritual growth.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy