Are You Influenced By The Collective Consciousness?

Being in the world but not of it

Brown sheeps near green trees Photo by Photo by Dibya Jyoti Ghosh on Unsplash on Unsplash

I remember a time when I first heard about the term “collective consciousness” and couldn’t make much sense of it.

Recently, a reader reading my book “Spiritual Transition” (link at the end of the piece) asked me about what the “overly conditioned mind of the collective” meant, a line around the beginning of the book.

While this understanding is common sense to me today, getting the question reminded me of how hard I tried wrapping my head around the subject a few years ago.

The world we live in, all those things we take for granted, our family habits, what we learn from schools, and ultimately, how we’re conditioned by our country and the world — they create a conception about this world, one that we use to live our lives.

If you’ve traveled, you probably noticed that people from other countries have different conceptions about the world than you do. We call those “cultures.” But it’s deeper than that.

At the root of our psyche, we all have the same “culture” if you like the word. The culture of being human. This culture contains our unconscious dynamics. The drive to find a mate and start a family. The drive to acquire resources. The protectiveness and jealousy we express when someone tries to “steal” our partner. Etcetera.

On top of this “root culture,” you have other layers of cultures. For instance, what your family and primary experiences on Earth taught you. Then what schools put in your mind. Then, what society prepared you for. And so on.

These “cultures,” together, make up who we are, or at least, who we think we are. And it’s from this background, that we look at the world, react to it, and behave.

The collective mind is therefore all those habits we human beings consider to be “normal.” Normal, however, isn’t always aligned with health, connection, wellbeing, love, and so on.

We have often heard from spiritual teachings that we find ourselves in the “3D.” The dimension of Newtonian physics. The dimension of “dog eat dog,” or “survival of the fittest.”

Yes. We are here. Yet. Not fully.

Our bodies are 3D for the most part. They’re tangible objects. Therefore, we are in the 3D through our bodies. As consciousness however, we’re not confined to the 3D. Quite the contrary. We’re free to explore the 3D, or go beyond it.

And when we do, through healing our limiting beliefs, we realize that the world, or rather, our existence, is much bigger and more meaningful than we made it.

As we level up in consciousness, we embrace the principles of higher dimensions, and our role as a spiritual being, is to bring those higher principles down here in the 3D, and share them with our fellow human beings — those souls behind bodies that are our brothers and sisters in Creation.

Those souls that are us. At higher levels.

If you want to reach higher planes, and grow as a soul, which is the main reason why most of us are here in the first place — you have to question all those things you believe to be the end all be all of what life is about.

This means reviewing what your parents told you about life. It means reviewing what schools taught you. It means reviewing how your friends and your community programmed you. It means looking at humanity beyond the veil of countries, religions, and separation.

Remember, we said reviewing. This is not an act of rebellion. Or a revolution. It’s an act of learning. As an example, we may notice that we believe that our country is better than another country. We simply look at the belief. And become aware of it. Nothing more, nothing less.

Eventually, as we keep “looking,” we become aware of all those subtle things our minds are made up of. This act of awareness naturally frees up some space within us. We are freer to look more impartially at what would have “triggered” us.

This is when healing accelerates.

We start behaving differently. It feels weird at first, especially for those around us, but it’s doable. We may try to hide the fact that we’re not the same person anymore. It’s okay.

As time goes by, we become more expressive however. And everyday, we embody different qualities that are more aligned with who we truly are. We live in the world, yet, we’ve transcended it in some way.

How we do things will often be vastly different from how most people do them. That’s okay. We’re not meant to walk the same path. And some day, we’ll have to leave the pack, and follow what is true for us.

This is growth.

As a final note.

If you’ve been meditating, using affirmations and thinking positively for a while now, without necessarily integrating spiritual truths at a soul level even though you understand them intellectually — I’ve written a book to help you understand the main blocks to true spiritual growth, and how to overcome them. Whether you’d like to buy a copy or simply give it a look, you’ve got nothing to lose. Give Spiritual Transition a look here.