Effectively Healing Yourself Unlocks "Superpowers"

You heard it many times. We live in a world that has unrealistic expectations from us.

From dusk till dawn, in one way or another, we’re told that we’re not enough. And unfortunately, most of us believe it. To cope with this sense of incompleteness and inadequacy, we demand too much from ourselves.

Day after day, we become harder on ourselves. We’re always running. No matter the prize we get our hands on however, the need for more never ends.

We have reasons as to why we do what we do. But deep inside, we know we’re still trying to prove something to mom, dad, to teachers and people we met. Whether alive or not. And most of the time. They’re not part of our lives anymore.

To feel like we “made it” in some way, we pursue the prizes that society celebrates. High positions at work, certifications, titles, fame, possessions, and so on.

These labels and “ranks” give us a feeling of security. It’s how we tell others, but mostly ourselves, that we did something with our lives.

In this pursuit, we become more and more conditioned by our experiences. We mingle with those who think, behave and live like we do. And boy there are many of them on Earth. We reject, in some way or another, those that are different.

Eventually, we’re so programmed by our own experiences and beliefs that we’re caught in a net of “normalcy.” We’ve pursued “normal,” but “normal” let us down.

Why aren’t we happy? Why doesn’t this money make things feel right? Is working from morning to evening, only to come home with barely enough energy to eat and fall asleep a way to live? What does spending our whole weekend on the bed/couch say about our lifestyle throughout the week?

Normalcy breeds normal lives, another statistical number. Now, in case you’re ready to rebel, take a step back and breathe.

Of course, there’s no good or bad, right or wrong. What is aligned with our path, what feels true for us, is right for us. What isn’t, is wrong for us.

The main reason why the above has been expressed is due to the countless souls feeling bad for themselves because they don’t live up to societal ideals. If it’s aligned with your path  —  do the work, you’ll get there. If it’s not, stop making yourself smaller and start looking for what feels right for you, and chase it.

We’re not meant to live like others. Each one of us is walking a unique path, one that is specific to our “configuration.”

Whatever you are dreaming about, whatever is in your heart, whatever you feel is your “raison d’être” — it’s yours.

The main reason you may not have had your hands on it yet can be traced back to your limiting beliefs, your conditioning, what you were told to as you grew up and how it turned into the lens through which you see the world.

Each one of us has these lenses. There are hundreds of thousands of souls just like you who went through similar events as you, and who achieved those things you yearn for. The how and the what are not the problem.

You are holding yourself back. That’s the only problem.

When you feel powerless to act, it’s your conditioning doing the talking. When you feel discouraged before even starting, when you procrastinate, it’s those voices you’ve internalized as being “you” doing the talking.

Look at people you resonate with. Role models. Study them. Pay attention to how they behave and reason. Use their perspective to counter yours.

Like a Trojan Horse, sowing these seeds, one day at a time, will turn them into unstoppable forces that reprogram you into the person you want to be.

What will change? You. The outer circumstances will remain the same. But your feelings about them won’t.

Instead of feeling powerless to act, you’ll feel like the whole world is your playground. Instead of feeling discouraged before starting, you’ll be busy learning the mechanics of how what you want to build can be built.

Nothing changes. How you look at things however, as a freer, more powerful channel for energy and consciousness does. And with this increased access to energy, your actions create stronger reactions. (Changes).

As you keep investing, through your efforts, in your system, whether it’s a business or a fitness goal — the universal laws respond. And before you realize how everything works out, voila, you are reaping the fruits of your work.

You are not meant to live like others. Your path is unique, it’s personal  —  it’s about you.

Quit wasting time trying to impress people who do not deserve your attention. Quit wasting time trying to keep up with unrealistic, and often useless ideals that only produce a mechanical existence. Quit wasting time belittling yourself, believing in your conditioning which makes you feel discouraged or powerless.

Do not underestimate what you are capable of.

Forget about the world. Turn your attention within. Focus within, and reclaim your throne in yourself. Then you can figure out the what and the how.

As a final note.

In case you're excited about everything you read and are ready to take action but don't know what exactly you are supposed to do, I’ve written a book called Spiritual Transition, in which we explore why meditations and affirmations only can’t help you heal at a deeper level — but also, what does work, and what exercises you can do on a daily basis for efficient spiritual growth. If you’re interested, give the book a look here. Whatever you choose to do, make sure you start today, not tomorrow because procrastination perpetuates “normalcy.”

