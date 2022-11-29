How Do We Heal?

Bandaging inner wounds

Shallow focus photography of woman Photo by Photo by Christopher Campbell on Unsplash on Unsplash

What is the purpose of living? To go through experiences, learn from them and grow as a person. Does it seem too simple? It should, because it is.

Not accepting life’s simplicity is what creates unnecessary problems in our lives. We have been preparing for the worst for so long that easy always sounds like a miracle.

And so we drag this baggage of complications with us, wherever we go, whatever time of the day it is, something must be a problem — otherwise it’s not normal. That’s the birthday of paranoia for you.

It’s true that in the past, human beings have been subjected to difficult experiences. We still carry them with us. But we don’t need to keep acting like we’re still in an environment filled with predators and storms.

Our expectations and how they form our perception of the world created a conflict between us and reality. By imposing our beliefs on reality, what we’re basically doing is saying to life “I know better than you”.

In assuming that we have all the answers, we put ourselves in a tough spot. Because we perceive based on what happened in the past, and not based on what actually is — we misprocess reality. This is when healing becomes necessary.

Now don’t let the word sound too technical. Life is harmonious. Misprocessing reality is not. And just like with physical wounds, our inner wounds keep reminding us that they’re there no matter how much we try to forget about them.

Life is universes, planets, stars, people, minerals and obviously — even our inner wounds. Thus, the constant ‘reflux’ of thoughts and emotions regarding a mis-processed event is just life’s way to reclaim back its harmony — through you.

Pills and therapies have their place. But most of the time, we just need to allow those repressed parts of us to be expressed — otherwise, they’ll keep knocking at the door of our consciousness like spoiled brats.

Whether it’s embarrassment, shame, guilt, pain, anger, and or something else. It just wants a way out. And although we usually process such emotions after the events that created them, it’s better (and more demanding on our part) to allow them full space when the event is actually occurring.

A great way to do this is to simply, and surprisingly — not to take ourselves too seriously. We come naked and powerless into this world and we won’t bury ourselves. No matter how much we achieve or who we think we are, we’re cosmic babies. In front of life’s majesty, whether we want it or not, we must kneel down.

We are ‘gods’, we are ‘infinite’ and ‘powerful’ beings. But those are just assumptions that ruin our actual relationship with life. Until we stop assuming, and become humble — our ideas of being ‘gods’ will be just that, ideas. Only once we drop all ideas and stop imposing our beliefs over reality, only then will we experience ourselves as we truly are.

And this is how healing happens. You don’t assume stuff, you experience them. In experiencing them, there is no misprocessing. And without misprocessing, you’re in balance with all that is. Total harmony. This is what healing is, bringing ourselves back into harmony with life. Sounds simple? It should — because it is.

