Meditation Only Cannot Still The Mind

Rabih Hammoud

Let’s be honest: Overthinking is unpleasant.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XXPVj_0jPZ4iuT00
Tree under purple skyPhoto byPhoto by Marek Piwnicki on UnsplashonUnsplash

Life is demanding.

We’re busy enough every day. We have responsibilities, stuff to take care of and when we don’t, people need us.

We’re all going throughout our daily ‘chores’ hoping that at last, we’ll have our well-deserved break — but it never happens because the moment we’re alone — our mind smiles like the devil — reminding us that we may not be that alone after all.

Just like having been kept captive, our thoughts rush out the moment we ask for some silence — and without realizing it — we go so far away into the future, that we start worrying. Somehow, some connections are made — and we dwell on the past.

It never ends.

We go from just wanting a break from everything to feeling angry or worried, for no apparent reason.

This is not pleasant.

It’s one of the reasons most of us are so eager to do those things we don’t really like. To keep ourselves busy so that we don’t have to face these thoughts and feelings.

While distracting ourselves may help us get a temporary ‘relief’ from the endless stream of thoughts — it’s not a practical solution because overdoing anything can be problematic.

Does it mean nothing can be done about it?

Of course not. While quieting the mind to a great extent may require some work, here are a few tips to use whenever you need your well-deserved break.

#1 Use your energy

Our modern lifestyle encourages the consumption of energy. But it doesn’t teach us to spend enough of it.

Most of our lives are spent on a desk or on a couch. This is today’s lifestyle. But we shouldn’t forget that our bodies were once in the ‘jungle’, always moving in one way or another.

The human body is designed to be active. Some days you’ll wake up feeling ‘angry’ for no apparent reason, that’s just excess energy. After a simple run or some push-ups, you’ll feel ‘discharged’.

Remember: if you don’t use your energy, it gives enough fuel to your mind to keep wandering aimlessly.

#2 Become aware of your body and surroundings

By giving too much attention to your thoughts, which means giving them more credit than they deserve — you lose touch with your body and your environment.

This literally ungrounds you. No one likes to feel ungrounded. Planes, anyone?

What’s real is this moment. Everything else is speculative.

We can’t have all the answers to life. Heck, we don’t know what will happen to us in the next hour. How can we then be so sure about what may happen if this and that?

Life’s too big to be contained in our little self-created bubbles. The sooner we realize this, the humbler we get and the less credit we give to our thoughts.

Start feeling your body. Notice its different parts. Feel it. Listen to the different sounds around you. Watch everything with attention and notice the details.

This will bring you back to reality. You’ll feel much more grounded. You’ll love to feel connected to everything around you.

#3 Don’t take your mind too seriously

The mind does what it’s designed to do. Think, analyze, dissect, categorize, discriminate, divide, find connections, and so on.

A mind is a wonderful tool that brought us progress in the outer world, but not in the inner one.

The mind’s place is outside. For work, for practical matters, for organization, for structure, for learning.

The mind combined with the body gives us the ability to navigate the Earth and experience life in this specific plane of existence.

That’s its place. That’s all there is to it.

Giving it more credit than the above un-grounds us.

Think of the mind as a child — you give it enough attention and it can become cocky. Cockiness turns the mind into a ‘hot air balloon’ — and obviously, one day we find ourselves in some fantasy realm of what if’s.

#4 Observe your thoughts and feelings

Pay attention to what is happening within you. Do it from time to time but make it your goal to be as aware of your internal state as you can.

The more observant you become of your mind, the more you’ll notice its different patterns, how it works, and why it does what it does.

No books or teachings will give you this experience. They can only teach you how to get there, but you’ll have to get there yourself.

And you won’t regret it for an instant because experiencing it for yourself will make you feel ecstatic.

We’ve all been taught that spiritual growth means living in a cave. It may have been practical in some ancient times but not anymore.

Spiritual growth doesn’t happen only in isolation. To live in seclusion, we need to experience our lives to the fullest first — which is done through this constant observation/awareness.

Spiritual growth happens when we bring our spirituality into everything we do — from work to home, to the different beings that populate our lives.

Gifting our attention to life is spirituality. And living with attention silences the mind.

As a final note.

If you’ve been meditating, using affirmations and thinking positively for a while now, without necessarily integrating spiritual truths at a soul level even though you understand them intellectually — I’ve written a book to help you understand the main blocks to true spiritual growth, and how to overcome them. I'm sure you're tired of "knowing" about God because you can't wait to experience God. That's what we explore in Spiritual Transition. Give the book a look here.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Spirituality# Meditation# Mindfulness# Mental Health# Religion

Comments / 0

Published by

Hi, I'm Rabih. I've been researching and experimenting in the spiritual/metaphysical domain for the last 6 years. I write about spirituality, healing and finding peace in a world that needs it - especially now.

Sedona, AZ
1703 followers

More from Rabih Hammoud

Being In the World But Not of The World

Place of prayerPhoto byPhoto de Ryan Miglinczy sur UnsplashonUnsplash. The mind that designed the “modern” world might have been pretty insecure. Everyday, countless of us are running in all directions. We’re told that we’re doing it for the sake of progress, or change.

Read full story
1 comments

The True Meaning of Freedom Most People Miss

Full Moon on a Blue SkyPhoto byPhoto by Alex Andrews. You don’t go out to the world for money, relationships and recognition. Consciously, we are aware that we are doing certain things to get certain outcomes we feel are worth the cause. But more deeply, do we set out to do the things we do just for those “prizes”?

Read full story

The root of your pain has nothing to do with what you think

Woman's FacePhoto byPhoto by Isabella Mariana. “We can’t solve problems by using the same kind of thinking we used when we created them.”. Most of you reading this have probably been on a healing journey for as long as can be remembered.

Read full story
3 comments

How to Heal Your Limiting Beliefs

fiori a petali bianchiPhoto byPhoto de Jr Korpa sur UnsplashonUnsplash. From our earliest years, we’re taught to align ourselves with our parents’ beliefs — those they got from their parents, as well as their overall conditioning.

Read full story

True Intelligence Has Nothing To Do With The Intellect

Most of us associate intelligence with the intellect. But as one heals the many distortions being held within the deepest corners of one’s being — and being on Earth, especially in this third dimension, means it’s the case for most of us — something else is revealed.

Read full story
2 comments

Effectively Healing Yourself Unlocks "Superpowers"

Woman in red long sleeve shirtPhoto byPhoto by Elia Pellegrini on UnsplashonUnsplash. You heard it many times. We live in a world that has unrealistic expectations from us. From dusk till dawn, in one way or another, we’re told that we’re not enough. And unfortunately, most of us believe it. To cope with this sense of incompleteness and inadequacy, we demand too much from ourselves.

Read full story

Are You Influenced By The Collective Consciousness?

Brown sheeps near green treesPhoto byPhoto by Dibya Jyoti Ghosh on UnsplashonUnsplash. I remember a time when I first heard about the term “collective consciousness” and couldn’t make much sense of it.

Read full story

It's Okay To Not Be Happy All The Time

Don’t blame yourself, it happens to the “best” of us. Person standing near body of waterPhoto byPhoto by José M. Reyes on UnsplashonUnsplash. “Are you happy?” Whenever I see someone showing an unhappy face, I tease them by asking this question “Are you happy?” And I’m always surprised by their answer, which may not be surprising to you, “What should I be happy for?”

Read full story
2 comments

How Do We Heal?

Shallow focus photography of womanPhoto byPhoto by Christopher Campbell on UnsplashonUnsplash. What is the purpose of living? To go through experiences, learn from them and grow as a person. Does it seem too simple? It should, because it is.

Read full story
1 comments

This Is How You Hold Yourself Back From Getting What You Deserve

Woman wearing black top holding her shoulderPhoto byPhoto by Ivan Dodig on UnsplashonUnsplash. It’s natural to want to do things, to set goals, to chase them and get to experience the process of creation.

Read full story
1 comments

Why Spiritual Results Are Slow Despite All Your Inner Work

Most us of have done the work. We’ve been on our healing journey for as long as we can remember. Yet over the years, despite the continuous efforts we put into the work, we notice less and less “results”.

Read full story
Sedona, AZ

One Mistake That Ruins Your Efforts On The Spiritual Path

We all do it until we’re reminded to stop doing it. Photo of woman wearing white shirtPhoto byPhoto by Brett Sayles. We all want to know how to accelerate our spiritual growth.

Read full story
4 comments

You Are Meditating Correctly, Don't Stress It

"Fate doesn't make mistakes" Woman meditating on benchPhoto byPhoto by Sage Friedman on UnsplashonUnsplash. We’re brought up in a world that makes us think lowly of ourselves. Yes, at an unconscious level, we do just that.

Read full story

Normal People Set Goals, Exceptional People Live With Purpose

“Most people overestimate what they can do in one year and underestimate what they can do in ten years.”. Most people are shortsighted. Why? Firstly, because it’s in our nature, as human beings, to want to save energy, and live in pleasures.

Read full story
2 comments

Why Most Spiritual Seekers Are Stuck On Their Path

The #1 lesson people fail to learn lifetime after lifetime. Woman in white long sleeve shirtPhoto byPhoto by Elia Pellegrini on UnsplashonUnsplash. We must be accepted by society, seen as good people, given a place in exclusive groups, maintain relationships with the ‘elite’— all of it to ensure our safety, and thus, our survival.

Read full story

Are You Spiritually Evolved? Here's One Way To Know

Enlightened handPhoto by Elia Pellegrini on Unsplash. We live in a world that keeps telling us it has our back. Whether it’s the government, some institution, or even our religions — we’re taught from a very young age to depend on something external, in order for our needs to be met.

Read full story
1 comments

Don't Let People's Low Vibes Trick You — You're Cool

If you’re like me, not that you should be, you don’t like arguments. At the time of writing this “piece,” the world is facing consequent challenges. We think it’s worse where we live, but the truth is that, everyone is facing their own personal, and collective crisis.

Read full story

Spiritual Growth Happens In Cycles

Six People in Black Matching Clothes Dancing at DaytimePhoto by Haste LeArt V. Whenever Life “hits” us, and it always does , especially if we consider ourselves to be on a spiritual path — we have two options.

Read full story

Everyone Has An Inner Child That Needs Caring

Toddle Wearing Gray Button Collared Shirt With Curly HairPhoto byPhoto by Bess Hamiti: https. I was watching an anime the other day. The story was simple. The father is a spy who has to infiltrate a school in order to get closer to his "target." But he doesn’t have a child that will attend the school, so he can’t get in, and that’s when he decides to adopt a daughter. After many ups and downs, they finally manage to get the daughter admitted to the school. The family is happy, and the father takes his daughter in his arms while she smiles to her ears.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy