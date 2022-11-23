Why Spiritual Results Are Slow Despite All Your Inner Work

Rabih Hammoud

Observe your thoughts, be patient and just chill?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zga1C_0jKtLmSU00
Exhausted womanPhoto byPhoto by Ron Lach

Most us of have done the work. We’ve been on our healing journey for as long as we can remember.

Yet over the years, despite the continuous efforts we put into the work, we notice less and less “results”.

And not only that. Those teachings that once had a powerful effect on us lessened in their effectiveness.

Whatever teaching we come across, the message is always the same. Be aware of your thoughts and feelings, be patient with yourself and the process, and just chill. But until when?

Since childhood, we were always told that being angry as an example was wrong, or that we should put our stuff together and behave in front of others.

As we went through these different experiences, we learned to conform to the group’s behavior and expectations. And as we did it, we were accepted – we felt validated in some ways.

That’s how we learned to prefer some parts of us over others. That’s how the inner critic was born — the one that judges.

This is the voice that values being nice, pretending all is fine, rejecting one’s feelings and so on — so that other keep accepting us.

What we didn’t realize at that point was that by giving others the choice to accept or reject us, we became a stranger to ourselves.

We became more and more concerned with people’s opinions of us. Everything we do or say is constantly being ‘supervised’ by this critical voice we internalized during our unpleasant experiences.

Fun game: Listen to it – your inner critic has the voice of someone you know.

That’s how we came to identify with our thoughts and feelings. It’s how we gave more credit to the outside world, to the point of losing touch with what’s here – in our heart.

As we keep giving our power to the world, to people — we become more and more miserable. We’re always draining ourselves from our vitality by wanting to keep up with the Joneses. And before we realize it – we feel like a cog in a giant machine – powerless and unable to change things.

People are never truly satisfied with us. No matter what we do, their feelings remain the same. One day we’re so important to them, and the next, they spit on us. Realizing this is painful, and this pain opens our eyes.

This is when most spiritual awakening happen. And this is why most spiritual teachings ask us to become aware of our inner state. Yes, there are how-to’s and formulas, yes there are different procedures. But the most important thing to do is to become more aware of what’s really happening within us.

Throughout our experiences, we formed an ‘image’ that is often called the ‘ego’.

This image is our history. The hurts we experienced, the pleasant memories, the ‘main characters’ in our lives, and so on. It’s our past. And we’re constantly carrying this past with us. It’s through the lenses of this past that we perceive.

Here’s what this means.

We have specific opinions and we won’t accept anything else. We have beliefs that were formed throughout our lives, and we won’t want to look at life without them. Who would we be otherwise?

Not being able to flow with life’s rhythm, always being concerned with security, resisting change, fearing what may happen — this is the past. The past is a burden we’re always carrying with us. And a burden makes us heavier. This past is the ego.

Because we function from the ego for the most part of our existence, we keep unconsciously judging, classifying, organizing, analyzing, dissecting, discarding our experiences.

What doesn’t go in accordance with the accepted standards of society, we reject. Even if it exists in us (anger or envy as an example). And what does, is brought to our conscious mannerism.

Now why ask us to be aware?

Awareness is a like a torch on all our internal dynamics. It makes us more aware of the fact that we’re functioning based on learned, and autonomous processes — which we rarely question because we’re so identified with the whole of it.

Obviously some of us will confuse awareness and mental patterns in the beginning. Perhaps in being observant of our inner state, we’ll ‘meet’ our repressed anger, and because we’ve learned that anger wasn’t ‘good’ — we push it back inside.

That’s okay.

Being more and more aware of our inner state takes time. We can’t get to the root of it by simply wanting it. We’ll have to see the different tricks we play with ourselves. We’ll have to be very quiet to observe the different patterns that keep us away from seeing what is really happening.

We’ve built this mental and emotional ‘machinery’ over the ages. Being born as a human being means inheriting those traits. It’s the legacy of our ancestors. A task they trust us with. The work must continue.

As we become more aware of ourselves, we learn to release control — we learn to interfere less and less with the object of our observation — and in doing so, the deeper repressed aspects of ourselves are given a chance to come to the surface.

That’s why most teachings tell us not to judge or criticize what we ‘see’. As long as we interfere with the process of observation, we switch back to the ‘ego’. We keep playing tricks with ourselves and nothing happens. That’s when we feel stuck and give up.

Healing can only occur with the courage to keep going, to keep being aware of our internal state most of the time. And to simply observe without interference.

That’s when you give yourself a chance, that’s when all those hidden aspects of the self — the repression that is stored in the subconscious mind — that’s when it comes out to the light, so that you really see it for what it is.

So yes, it’s good advice to simply be aware of your thoughts and feelings, to be patient with yourself and to chill. Especially chill because you need as much time to heal as you need. It’s your life, it’s your pace.

The deeper you go into yourself, the more effective your healing is. But to go deep, you must shut it, and just observe. Peace is yours. Take it.

As a final note.

If you’ve been meditating, using affirmations and thinking positively for a while now, without necessarily integrating spiritual truths at a soul level even though you understand them intellectually — I’ve written a book to help you understand the main blocks to true spiritual growth, and how to overcome them. Check Spiritual Transition here.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Spirituality# Religion# Mental Health# Life Lessons# Meditation

Comments / 0

Published by

Hi, I'm Rabih. I've been researching and experimenting in the spiritual/metaphysical domain for the last 6 years. I write about spirituality, healing and finding peace in a world that needs it - especially now.

Sedona, AZ
1426 followers

More from Rabih Hammoud

This Is How You Hold Yourself Back From Getting What You Deserve

Woman wearing black top holding her shoulderPhoto byPhoto by Ivan Dodig on UnsplashonUnsplash. It’s natural to want to do things, to set goals, to chase them and get to experience the process of creation.

Read full story
1 comments
Sedona, AZ

One Mistake That Ruins Your Efforts On The Spiritual Path

We all do it until we’re reminded to stop doing it. Photo of woman wearing white shirtPhoto byPhoto by Brett Sayles. We all want to know how to accelerate our spiritual growth.

Read full story
2 comments

You Are Meditating Correctly, Don't Stress It

"Fate doesn't make mistakes" Woman meditating on benchPhoto byPhoto by Sage Friedman on UnsplashonUnsplash. We’re brought up in a world that makes us think lowly of ourselves. Yes, at an unconscious level, we do just that.

Read full story

Normal People Set Goals, Exceptional People Live With Purpose

“Most people overestimate what they can do in one year and underestimate what they can do in ten years.”. Most people are shortsighted. Why? Firstly, because it’s in our nature, as human beings, to want to save energy, and live in pleasures.

Read full story
2 comments

Why Most People Are Stuck On The Spiritual Path

The #1 lesson people fail to learn lifetime after lifetime. We must be accepted by society, seen as good people, given a place in exclusive groups, maintain relationships with the ‘elite’— all of it to ensure our safety, and thus, our survival.

Read full story

Are You Spiritually Evolved? Here's One Way To Know

Enlightened handPhoto by Elia Pellegrini on Unsplash. We live in a world that keeps telling us it has our back. Whether it’s the government, some institution, or even our religions — we’re taught from a very young age to depend on something external, in order for our needs to be met.

Read full story

Don't Let People's Low Vibes Trick You — You're Cool

If you’re like me, not that you should be, you don’t like arguments. At the time of writing this “piece,” the world is facing consequent challenges. We think it’s worse where we live, but the truth is that, everyone is facing their own personal, and collective crisis.

Read full story

Spiritual Growth Happens In Cycles

Six People in Black Matching Clothes Dancing at DaytimePhoto by Haste LeArt V. Whenever Life “hits” us, and it always does , especially if we consider ourselves to be on a spiritual path — we have two options.

Read full story

How To Heal Your Inner Child

Toddle Wearing Gray Button Collared Shirt With Curly HairPhoto by Bess Hamiti: https. I was watching an anime the other day. The story was simple. The father is a spy who has to infiltrate a school in order to get closer to his "target." But he doesn’t have a child that will attend the school, so he can’t get in, and that’s when he decides to adopt a daughter. After many ups and downs, they finally manage to get the daughter admitted to the school. The family is happy, and the father takes his daughter in his arms while she smiles to her ears.

Read full story

What You Want Is Just A Few Steps Out Of Your Comfort Zone

Woman With Arms Outstretched Against Blue SkyPhoto by Chevanon Photography. When you decide to go outside of your comfort zone, and try something new, something you’ve thought about for a while and yet, something you kept sleeping on — you will meet your “demons.”

Read full story

How To Set Boundaries Without Negativity

Photography of a Woman MeditatingPhoto by Noelle Otto. Very often, the world we’ve created for ourselves makes us feel bad for standing up for ourselves. We come from our ancestors, who lived challenging lives, having the task to figure out what it meant to be a human being, on Earth.

Read full story

We Live In A Loving Universe

We grow up in a world that makes us identify with our country, with our religion, with our culture, and so on. In being taught to get attached to our country as an example, disliking another country becomes inevitable — violence is born.

Read full story

True Power Is Without Violence

A Person Sitting on Wooden Planks Across the Lake SceneryPhoto by S Migaj. Living means taking in information from the external world, and responding to it accordingly. Different experiences require different responses, and growing up means having the ability to keep our inner peace no matter what the external world demands from us.

Read full story
3 comments

Don’t Be Scared To Be Your Damn Real Self

Unleashing your authentic "you" Polaroid Picture of Woman Sitting on a ChairPhoto by Daria Kruchkova. Evolution naturally makes us attached to our family, race, culture, country, religion and so on.

Read full story
1 comments

Sensitivity Is A Trait Of Older Souls

Black and White Photo of Woman Swimming UnderwaterPhoto by Kammeran Gonzalez-Keola. If you’re generally sensitive, it means you’re more evolved than the "average" person. You probably see yourself in a diminishing way, putting everyone else above you.

Read full story
16 comments

Your Past Prevents You From Living The Life Of Your Dreams

Architectural Photography of Gray Granite Swimming Pool and Outdoor Lounge at Beach SidePhoto by Asad Photo Maldives. Throughout these writings, we’ve often stated that living is an active matter. Nature gives us time to rest, but even while we’re asleep, our body is at work, and so are all the other subtler layers that makes us, us.

Read full story
1 comments

How To "Manifest" A Desired Outcome

Close-Up Photo Of Notebook With PenPhoto by Alina Vilchenko. We often hear that thoughts create reality. We also hear that thoughts aren’t real, and therefore we shouldn’t care about them.

Read full story

“Forbidden” Pleasures Make You More Spiritual

Woman with bracelet taking bathPhoto byPhoto by Sunsetoned. As souls, we needed a tool that allowed us to experience life in the physical plane. Alfred Russell Wallace said “Nature never over-endows a species beyond the needs of everyday existence.”

Read full story
10 comments

How Is "Knowing" About the "5D" Making You More Spiritual?

Understanding "dimensions." Enhancing spiritual growth. We take ourselves pretty seriously. If you have been on a spiritual path for sometime, which is assumed to be the case if you’re reading this now, you probably came across the concept of “dimensions.”

Read full story
13 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy