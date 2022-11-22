Sedona, AZ

One Mistake That Ruins Your Efforts On The Spiritual Path

Rabih Hammoud

We all do it until we’re reminded to stop doing it

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fl5Lx_0jJYk2ny00
Photo of woman wearing white shirtPhoto byPhoto by Brett Sayles

We all want to know how to accelerate our spiritual growth.

There are obviously some good principles to work with. Doing one’s best to remain present. Observing one’s thoughts and feelings. Remaining humble in front of life. Feeling grateful and accepting of whatever life shows us. And so on.

While working with those different principles that may accelerate our spiritual growth is helpful — understanding what slows down our progress, or even blocks it completely is of greater importance.

A better question to ask therefore is not how to progress faster on the spiritual path but rather, what is the greatest obstacle to one’s spiritual growth — what could cancel one’s efforts completely?

Why does a soul take a body? To learn about itself, what it is and what it is capable of. To grow in awareness. A soul is awareness.

By experiencing life from different angles, which means playing different roles — the aggressor, the victim, the tyrant, the abused and so on — souls are able to sense, feel and live whatever these specific environments create.

We can’t learn much if we’re always in isolation.

There is a time for isolation, and it’s normal to take a break from time to time to process our experiences. This is how we learn. Life is cyclic. There is a time for being out there, and a time for being at home.

We’re all going through different experiences in order to learn different lessons. We’re given bodies, a certain environment and the right conditions to fulfill our tasks.

If everything goes according to our initial plan, we fulfill our different tasks, learn our life lessons and that’s it. We move to the next step on our evolutionary path.

This is our ‘destiny’.

Ideally, we would all select our life lessons, find the best tool (body) and environment to work it all out. But, we all know that ideals are still just ideals in the world as we know it today.

For most of us unfortunately, it doesn’t work that way.

We all inherit a body that has walked the Earth for more years than we can count.

This body’s main concern is its survival, and Nature makes it very clear if we pay attention to how we behave daily, what our needs are, what drives us, and so on.

Because of the fact that our body’s programming is strong, most of us can’t hear clearly.

Our soul (awareness) is constantly being distracted by the body’s inclinations towards pleasures, and its avoidance of pain.

Another distracting factor in our earthly journey is that of our relationships.

If we stayed focused on our soul’s mission — to fulfill our different tasks and learn our life-lessons — we would perceive the people in our lives as “role players”, creating the right conditions for us to learn our specific lessons.

Does it work that way? Well, not always.

Of those people, we love some, we want to hit others, we think about the hurt others did, we’re constantly preoccupied with the future and whether or not we’ll make it. And so on.

So here we are, souls that are ready to jump into embodiment — excited to learn different lessons.

But damn, those bodies are fun. It’s so good to eat, to be with people. And before we realize it, we’re hypnotized by the experience.

Some people are nice to us, others are unpleasant. We form stories, we host different emotions, especially ‘negative’ ones. Each day of our life is spent worrying, reminiscing, being angry or feeling hurt.

We forgot that we are awareness. And awareness is just that, observation of what we’re living in order to learn life lessons as planned.

And before we remember any of it, we’ve aged and we must leave, and come back.

Obviously, enjoying life and everything it has to offer is part of our journey.

Unfortunately. Becoming attached to certain foods or beverages, being tied to certain people whether through love or hate, filling ourselves with too much lower vibrational emotions — it all makes us ‘dense’.

The more identified we are to our lives, meaning the more we believe that we’re just Anna, a doctor that loves yoga and wine — the heavier we’ll be.

As an example. When meeting other people for instance, we’ll keep walking with those that ‘love’ us while ‘hating’ those that don’t go in accordance with us.

We’ll do everything we can to reinforce our beliefs, and the more reinforced they’ll be — the more identified with them we will be.

At that point, we’re just playing the same thoughts in our mind, which trigger the same feelings, and obviously — which push us to act in the same ways and create a life of repetition.

This is how most people live today. Is it bad? Absolutely not. Each and everyone is on their own journey, and each and everyone has the free will to move at their own pace.

Now comes the practical part. What’s the greatest obstacle to your spiritual growth?

The simple answer: identification.

If you’re already on a spiritual journey, which would be obvious because you’re reading this — you’ve probably loosened your identification with some thoughts and feelings within yourself.

It’s not always easy to remain aware, especially when we meet certain people or go through certain dynamics that have a lot of emotional charge.

Life’s not easy. No one said any of it would be. But. No one said that it shouldn’t be fun too.

We should always keep in mind that whatever we’re experiencing on a daily basis is just that, an experience.

When people do unpleasant things, it’s natural to feel some tension about it. When something is so pleasant that it brings us to heaven, it’s natural to want to experience it again.

What’s not helpful is to attach ourselves to whatever people do and turn it into a reason to be bitter, or to become a slave to pleasant experiences.

Attachment does just that. It attaches us. It binds us. It distracts us.

As long as we’re able to remain aware about our internal state, we can go through life without reinforcing our identifications. The simple rule of thumb is to pay attention to our thoughts, feelings and patterns.

The more watchful we are about whatever is happening within us, the more awareness we bring into ourselves and just like light dispels darkness — awareness dissolves the strong ties of identification.

As a final note.

If you’ve been meditating, using affirmations and thinking positively for a while now, without necessarily integrating spiritual truths at a soul level even though you understand them intellectually — I’ve written a book to help you understand the main blocks to true spiritual growth, and how to overcome them. I'm sure you're tired of "knowing" about God because you can't wait to experience God. That's what we explore in Spiritual Transition. Give the book a look here.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Spirituality# Religion# Mental Health# Meditation# Mindfulness

Comments / 2

Published by

Hi, I'm Rabih. I've been researching and experimenting in the spiritual/metaphysical domain for the last 6 years. I write about spirituality, healing and finding peace in a world that needs it - especially now.

Sedona, AZ
1434 followers

More from Rabih Hammoud

This Is How You Hold Yourself Back From Getting What You Deserve

Woman wearing black top holding her shoulderPhoto byPhoto by Ivan Dodig on UnsplashonUnsplash. It’s natural to want to do things, to set goals, to chase them and get to experience the process of creation.

Read full story
1 comments

Why Spiritual Results Are Slow Despite All Your Inner Work

Most us of have done the work. We’ve been on our healing journey for as long as we can remember. Yet over the years, despite the continuous efforts we put into the work, we notice less and less “results”.

Read full story

You Are Meditating Correctly, Don't Stress It

"Fate doesn't make mistakes" Woman meditating on benchPhoto byPhoto by Sage Friedman on UnsplashonUnsplash. We’re brought up in a world that makes us think lowly of ourselves. Yes, at an unconscious level, we do just that.

Read full story

Normal People Set Goals, Exceptional People Live With Purpose

“Most people overestimate what they can do in one year and underestimate what they can do in ten years.”. Most people are shortsighted. Why? Firstly, because it’s in our nature, as human beings, to want to save energy, and live in pleasures.

Read full story
2 comments

Why Most People Are Stuck On The Spiritual Path

The #1 lesson people fail to learn lifetime after lifetime. We must be accepted by society, seen as good people, given a place in exclusive groups, maintain relationships with the ‘elite’— all of it to ensure our safety, and thus, our survival.

Read full story

Are You Spiritually Evolved? Here's One Way To Know

Enlightened handPhoto by Elia Pellegrini on Unsplash. We live in a world that keeps telling us it has our back. Whether it’s the government, some institution, or even our religions — we’re taught from a very young age to depend on something external, in order for our needs to be met.

Read full story

Don't Let People's Low Vibes Trick You — You're Cool

If you’re like me, not that you should be, you don’t like arguments. At the time of writing this “piece,” the world is facing consequent challenges. We think it’s worse where we live, but the truth is that, everyone is facing their own personal, and collective crisis.

Read full story

Spiritual Growth Happens In Cycles

Six People in Black Matching Clothes Dancing at DaytimePhoto by Haste LeArt V. Whenever Life “hits” us, and it always does , especially if we consider ourselves to be on a spiritual path — we have two options.

Read full story

How To Heal Your Inner Child

Toddle Wearing Gray Button Collared Shirt With Curly HairPhoto by Bess Hamiti: https. I was watching an anime the other day. The story was simple. The father is a spy who has to infiltrate a school in order to get closer to his "target." But he doesn’t have a child that will attend the school, so he can’t get in, and that’s when he decides to adopt a daughter. After many ups and downs, they finally manage to get the daughter admitted to the school. The family is happy, and the father takes his daughter in his arms while she smiles to her ears.

Read full story

What You Want Is Just A Few Steps Out Of Your Comfort Zone

Woman With Arms Outstretched Against Blue SkyPhoto by Chevanon Photography. When you decide to go outside of your comfort zone, and try something new, something you’ve thought about for a while and yet, something you kept sleeping on — you will meet your “demons.”

Read full story

How To Set Boundaries Without Negativity

Photography of a Woman MeditatingPhoto by Noelle Otto. Very often, the world we’ve created for ourselves makes us feel bad for standing up for ourselves. We come from our ancestors, who lived challenging lives, having the task to figure out what it meant to be a human being, on Earth.

Read full story

We Live In A Loving Universe

We grow up in a world that makes us identify with our country, with our religion, with our culture, and so on. In being taught to get attached to our country as an example, disliking another country becomes inevitable — violence is born.

Read full story

True Power Is Without Violence

A Person Sitting on Wooden Planks Across the Lake SceneryPhoto by S Migaj. Living means taking in information from the external world, and responding to it accordingly. Different experiences require different responses, and growing up means having the ability to keep our inner peace no matter what the external world demands from us.

Read full story
3 comments

Don’t Be Scared To Be Your Damn Real Self

Unleashing your authentic "you" Polaroid Picture of Woman Sitting on a ChairPhoto by Daria Kruchkova. Evolution naturally makes us attached to our family, race, culture, country, religion and so on.

Read full story
1 comments

Sensitivity Is A Trait Of Older Souls

Black and White Photo of Woman Swimming UnderwaterPhoto by Kammeran Gonzalez-Keola. If you’re generally sensitive, it means you’re more evolved than the "average" person. You probably see yourself in a diminishing way, putting everyone else above you.

Read full story
16 comments

Your Past Prevents You From Living The Life Of Your Dreams

Architectural Photography of Gray Granite Swimming Pool and Outdoor Lounge at Beach SidePhoto by Asad Photo Maldives. Throughout these writings, we’ve often stated that living is an active matter. Nature gives us time to rest, but even while we’re asleep, our body is at work, and so are all the other subtler layers that makes us, us.

Read full story
1 comments

How To "Manifest" A Desired Outcome

Close-Up Photo Of Notebook With PenPhoto by Alina Vilchenko. We often hear that thoughts create reality. We also hear that thoughts aren’t real, and therefore we shouldn’t care about them.

Read full story

“Forbidden” Pleasures Make You More Spiritual

Woman with bracelet taking bathPhoto byPhoto by Sunsetoned. As souls, we needed a tool that allowed us to experience life in the physical plane. Alfred Russell Wallace said “Nature never over-endows a species beyond the needs of everyday existence.”

Read full story
10 comments

How Is "Knowing" About the "5D" Making You More Spiritual?

Understanding "dimensions." Enhancing spiritual growth. We take ourselves pretty seriously. If you have been on a spiritual path for sometime, which is assumed to be the case if you’re reading this now, you probably came across the concept of “dimensions.”

Read full story
13 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy