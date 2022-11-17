Healing Your Inner Child

Rabih Hammoud

How to heal our inner child

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VrweH_0jB9b5jI00
Toddle Wearing Gray Button Collared Shirt With Curly HairPhoto by Bess Hamiti: https

I was watching an anime the other day. The story was simple.

The father is a spy who has to infiltrate a school in order to get closer to his "target." But he doesn’t have a child that will attend the school, so he can’t get in, and that’s when he decides to adopt a daughter. After many ups and downs, they finally manage to get the daughter admitted to the school. The family is happy, and the father takes his daughter in his arms while she smiles to her ears.

Why is the father happy? Is it because of his daughter’s efforts to get admitted? Or, is it because he can move closer to his target? The right answer is obviously the latter. Yet, he still takes his daughter in his arms, and celebrates with her, which makes her very happy. She received validation from her paternal figure. She doesn’t know about her dad’s agenda. She doesn’t care too. She just wants to be loved for who she is.

He’s happy for one reason, she’s happy for another.

And to keep receiving his love, she will live according to her father’s expectations, regardless of how logical or not they are.

Within each one of us, this child still exists.

Our parents have been conditioned by their environments. Different things make them happy or miserable. Some parents are happy when their child is smart. Others care more about their child being strong. Some parents just want an ego boost from their child’s appearance. And so on.

Parents are human beings. But that’s not how kids perceive them. For children, parents are the ultimate role models, regardless of how healthy or unhealthy their psychology is. That’s why kids swallow everything their parents say, whether or not it is a fact.

I know parents who would urge their kids to be independent/find a job/marry by boasting about their early life achievements. Those are the same parents who can’t move out of the couch to get themselves a cup of coffee. Yet, for their kids, the emotional pull beats any sense of logic. We don’t think about what our parents say. We just accept it. We grew up like this. This pattern is part of the deeper layer of our unconsciousness, which dictates our conscious reasoning.

And it puts a lot of pressure on us.

We develop unhealthy expectations for ourselves. We forget that even if we’re not married, or without a job, or still seeking our purpose — it does not make us less of a human being.

Ignorance creates unnecessary suffering in the world. Irresponsibility especially. Children are growing up too soon. We all have our lessons to learn regardless of the roles we play. And if we want to make the world a better place, it starts with us — how we behave, how we think, how we feel, how we react. It starts here, it starts now.

The next time we want to put pressure on someone, let’s ask ourselves why we’re doing it. The next time we feel melancholic or angry, let’s observe the feeling before it gets thrown on someone who didn’t deserve it.

How many expectations do you have from yourself? According to what unrealistic or broken standard are you trying to live? You’ve matured now. You don’t have to think or behave according to someone’s expectations.

Understand yourself, question your conditioning, and let your realest version shine onto the world.

As a final note.

If you’ve been meditating, using affirmations and thinking positively for a while now, without necessarily integrating spiritual truths at a soul level even though you understand them intellectually — I’ve written a book to help you understand the main blocks to true spiritual growth, and how to overcome them. Most people don't realize it but, true spiritual growth only happens by getting out of our brain (yes...) and more into our heart. How to do this; that's what's explained in Spiritual Transition. Check Spiritual Transition here.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Spirituality# Life Lessons# Mental Health# Meditation# Mindfulness

Comments / 0

Published by

Hi, I'm Rabih. I've been researching and experimenting in the spiritual/metaphysical domain for the last 6 years. I write about spirituality, healing and finding peace in a world that needs it - especially now.

Sedona, AZ
1323 followers

More from Rabih Hammoud

Spiritual Growth Happens In Cycles

Six People in Black Matching Clothes Dancing at DaytimePhoto by Haste LeArt V. Whenever Life “hits” us, and it always does , especially if we consider ourselves to be on a spiritual path — we have two options.

Read full story

Stepping Out Of Your Comfort Zone

Woman With Arms Outstretched Against Blue SkyPhoto by Chevanon Photography. When you decide to go outside of your comfort zone, and try something new, something you’ve thought about for a while and yet, something you kept sleeping on — you will meet your “demons.”

Read full story

How To Set Boundaries Without Negativity

Photography of a Woman MeditatingPhoto by Noelle Otto. Very often, the world we’ve created for ourselves makes us feel bad for standing up for ourselves. We come from our ancestors, who lived challenging lives, having the task to figure out what it meant to be a human being, on Earth.

Read full story

We Live In A Loving Universe

We grow up in a world that makes us identify with our country, with our religion, with our culture, and so on. In being taught to get attached to our country as an example, disliking another country becomes inevitable — violence is born.

Read full story

True Power Is Without Violence

A Person Sitting on Wooden Planks Across the Lake SceneryPhoto by S Migaj. Living means taking in information from the external world, and responding to it accordingly. Different experiences require different responses, and growing up means having the ability to keep our inner peace no matter what the external world demands from us.

Read full story
3 comments

Don’t Be Scared To Be Your Damn Real Self

Unleashing your authentic "you" Polaroid Picture of Woman Sitting on a ChairPhoto by Daria Kruchkova. Evolution naturally makes us attached to our family, race, culture, country, religion and so on.

Read full story

Sensitivity Is A Trait Of Older Souls

Black and White Photo of Woman Swimming UnderwaterPhoto by Kammeran Gonzalez-Keola. If you’re generally sensitive, it means you’re more evolved than the "average" person. You probably see yourself in a diminishing way, putting everyone else above you.

Read full story
15 comments

Your Past Prevents You From Living The Life Of Your Dreams

Architectural Photography of Gray Granite Swimming Pool and Outdoor Lounge at Beach SidePhoto by Asad Photo Maldives. Throughout these writings, we’ve often stated that living is an active matter. Nature gives us time to rest, but even while we’re asleep, our body is at work, and so are all the other subtler layers that makes us, us.

Read full story

How To "Manifest" A Desired Outcome

Close-Up Photo Of Notebook With PenPhoto by Alina Vilchenko. We often hear that thoughts create reality. We also hear that thoughts aren’t real, and therefore we shouldn’t care about them.

Read full story

“Forbidden” Pleasures Make You More Spiritual

Woman with bracelet taking bathPhoto by Sunsetoned. As souls, we needed a tool that allowed us to experience life in the physical plane. Alfred Russell Wallace said “Nature never over-endows a species beyond the needs of everyday existence.”

Read full story
3 comments

How Is "Knowing" About the "5D" Making You More Spiritual?

Understanding "dimensions." Enhancing spiritual growth. We take ourselves pretty seriously. If you have been on a spiritual path for sometime, which is assumed to be the case if you’re reading this now, you probably came across the concept of “dimensions.”

Read full story
12 comments

Depression Is A Catalyst For Spiritual Growth

I’ve lived light-heartedly most of my life. I never took things too seriously. And while I’ve gone through darker periods like we all do — I’ve rarely had the privilege to meet “depression.”

Read full story
10 comments

How To Overcome The Fear Of Rejection

Stop limiting your growth by giving undeserved credit to the past. A Female Sitting on Chair and Looking AwayPhoto by Amar Preciado. We’ve all experienced rejection at some point in our lives. For a species that is wired to be social, but also for one that learns through trial and error — rejection is almost a ‘must’ in our evolutionary trajectory.

Read full story
1 comments

Spiritual Seekers Are Always Tested

There is a time to learn, wrap our head around certain observations, receive insights and enjoy the magic of Life. And, there is a time to test everything we have understood, receive hits and learn to stand still, tall and firm in the face of adversity, all while sticking to the Higher Principles we have learned.

Read full story
9 comments

Why Most People’s Prayers Never Come True

Hands Holding a Brown Prayer BeadsPhoto by cottonbro. Whether we consider ourselves to be a religious person or not, nearly all human beings, at some point in their lives — pray.

Read full story
2 comments

Release Your Expectations — They Ruin Your Relationships

Silhouette Photography of Person Standing on Green Grass in Front of Mountains during Golden HourPhoto by S Migaj. How would life be without friends? We learn the value of friendship during childhood, our teenage years and up into our adult lives.

Read full story
1 comments

No Matter What Happens, Keep A Strong Connection With The Divine

A Side View of a Woman MeditatingPhoto by Los Muertos Crew. With all the demands and responsibilities that are put on us, it’s easy to miss the forest for the trees. As much as the world demands from us, the society we built cannot hide the beauty that surrounds us. There is magic in a flower, mystery in Nature, life in a smile.

Read full story
12 comments

You Are Enough

So many of us spend so much of our time believing in so many lies. We are burdened by the world we have created. Everyday, countless souls wake up feeling bad about themselves due to the unhealthy, and often realistic expectations that are put on them. Right from childhood, we’re conditioned to strive to be “better” than others, and if we’re not, we’re made to feel bad about ourselves.

Read full story
9 comments

The Difference Between Religion And Spirituality

Sacred Heart of Jesus Painting With Brown FramePhoto by Franck Denis. It’s surprising to see that up to this very day, people still confuse religion with spirituality. While both share many similarities — the main one being the quest for what’s beyond the material world — it requires some attention to notice the subtle, yet powerful difference between them.

Read full story
119 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy