What You Want Is Just A Few Steps Out Of Your Comfort Zone

What to expect and how to deal with the unknown

Photo by Chevanon Photography

When you decide to go outside of your comfort zone, and try something new, something you’ve thought about for a while and yet, something you kept sleeping on — you will meet your “demons.”

Within each one of us, there’s life, and this life wants to keep expanding, to keep evolving, to keep pushing every single limit. That’s why we love creating. And that’s why the process of bringing our visions into physical manifestation is rewarding.

This desire for expansion however is often in conflict with our attachment to the familiar, to what feels secure — to sameness. Remember, we have the DNA of our ancestors, and they shared their life's experiences with us, through our DNA they tell us to save our energy and stick to what we know.

Unfortunately, following this advice does makes us feel safe but also guilty, because we know intuitively that we should go beyond it. This is our higher nature doing the talking, we know we came here on Earth with a purpose, to do something, something with more meaning.

For those who can’t help it, but keep going and respond “present” whenever life invites them for newer challenges:

  • Know that whenever you go outside of your comfort zone, it will feel unsafe and even strange. The slightest “signal” will feel like a death threat because you’re still processing your new experiences.
  • If you’re not accustomed to pushing yourself beyond your limits, your instinct will make you retract like a vigilant cat. It’s okay. Just don’t stay there for too long because if you do…
  • You will make it into a habit and then a belief will be created, and then you will experience your whole life according to this belief. You’ll reject new experiences and will feel stuck on your evolutionary path
  • Instead. Go back at it, and accept that it’s okay to feel unsafe. Then. Throw a challenge at your beliefs. They’ll want to pull you back into your old perspective on life. Refuse it. Choose to look differently at reality.
  • As you do this, you invite more and more consciousness into all the unconscious programming within your psyche. Consciousness means aliveness. And the more life you bring into yourself, the more you live.
  • Reality is huge. Our interpretation of reality on the other hand, through our beliefs, narrows it to a small perspective.
  • People exist in zillions of ways. All life forms have free will. Your beliefs will want you to see people and reality according to their perspective. This will only limit your experience of life. And put you into fights.
  • The quicker you are to accept that everyone and everything is gifted with the same free will as you’ve been, the less pull your beliefs will have on you
  • You’ll start perceiving life for what it is — and not for what you want it to be
  • You’ll become harmonious. And from that alignment with reality — compassion, love and care for your other aspects in Creation (all the people and life forms you perceive) will naturally blossom
  • We’re so “different” from one another on the surface, because we’re playing games with ourselves — because ultimately, despite being so “different,” we want to realize how connected, intimate, and one we all are together.

I wish you a lot of strength and light on the path. Hopefully, this message makes sense.

Your brother, Rabih.

As a final note.

If you’ve been meditating, using affirmations and thinking positively for a while now, without necessarily integrating spiritual truths at a soul level even though you understand them intellectually — I’ve written a book to help you understand the main blocks to true spiritual growth, and how to overcome them. Check Spiritual Transition here.

Hi, I'm Rabih. I've been researching and experimenting in the spiritual/metaphysical domain for the last 6 years. I write about spirituality, healing and finding peace in a world that needs it - especially now.

