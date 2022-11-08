Sensitivity Is A Trait Of Older Souls

Aries, Pisces, And Service

Black and White Photo of Woman Swimming Underwater Photo by Kammeran Gonzalez-Keola

If you’re generally sensitive, it means you’re more evolved than the "average" person.

You probably see yourself in a diminishing way, putting everyone else above you.

Because of your heightened sensitivity, you take in more information from your environment than the average person does. And that increased amount of data passes through your “comparative” processes (this is how the mind processes information), and not only does it make you smarter than the average person — but it also makes you compare everything to yourself.

That’s how critical you are in your pursuit of truth.

And because of the latter, an overwhelming amount of information end up being compared to your sense of self, which makes you doubt yourself. This dynamic makes you assume the world is too big for you, that people are more skilled than you are, that everyone is living a better life than you do, and so on.

That’s the only mistake you make: Confusing the impressive volume of information you take in from the world with other people’s capabilities.

Know that younger souls are more “selfish” in nature; they don’t think much about others. Youth means learning through trial and error. To make an error therefore, you must try. And to try, you can’t think things through all the time. While younger souls may have a noticeable presence — looking bold and fierce most of the time — if you know what they fear the most, you can shake them to the core.

But an older soul won’t do that.

Old souls spend a lot of time reflecting about their lives, examining their fears and beliefs — and because they’ve become familiar with themselves — it’s hard to disturb their inner stillness.

Because older souls spend more time learning about their life lessons, which they do through regular self-reflection, they become more compassionate and service-oriented.

And this process makes them more attentive to other people’s experiences — to the point where they give so much importance to others that they forget they are giving that importance to people in the first place.

Everyone and everything that exists is as sacred to life as anything else is. Giving people their due respect is not a “advisable”, but part of the order of life. Putting people on a pedestal on the other hand isn’t. When we put people up, it means we let ourselves down. And this, we don’t deserve it.

Embracing one’s sensitivity takes time, but this time can be shortened if we understand that we absorb more information from our environment than most people do, and that absorption tends saturates our mental process, to the point where the information gets through and starts being compared to our sense of worth.

Healing can only occur once we’ve understood this. And once we do, we can harness this superpower — we take in even more information from the world around us—without having it affect our sense of worth, but instead, be used for the greater good.

Your sensitivity is a superpower. Don’t let it make you feel less than you really are. You’re that lion looking in the mirror and seeing a cat, because you thought everyone was better than you — open your eyes. You’re more powerful than you realize.

As a final note.