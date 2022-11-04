How To Overcome The Fear Of Rejection

Rabih Hammoud

Stop limiting your growth by giving undeserved credit to the past

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JwAob_0ivRcSkX00
A Female Sitting on Chair and Looking AwayPhoto by Amar Preciado

We’ve all experienced rejection at some point in our lives. For a species that is wired to be social, but also for one that learns through trial and error — rejection is almost a ‘must’ in our evolutionary trajectory.

We come alone in this beautiful world, and we leave alone. Throughout our lives, despite the people and objects that populate our day-to-day existence — we keep carrying this loneliness with ourselves, no matter where we are.

Being wired for survival, but also being social creatures — we don’t forget pain, especially the pain of having been rejected by our fellow human beings.

Pain is our greatest teachers, and Nature makes it this way by surrounding painful memories with fears — fear always exists in relationship to a painful memory.

Because most of us were too young when we were first rejected, the pain that has surrounded the experience is intense. Children register events very vividly, and quite intensely too. So we’ve learned to cope with this fear, and the pain of being rejected — by conforming.

If people don’t like us, we’ll please them. That’s when we lose every bit of what makes us – us, in exchange for social validation, a deal of disgust. And disgusting it is; because living this way makes us lose touch with our soul. The rest of our life is spent conforming, and following every damn trend.

We were once bold, innocent, open. Now, we’re passive, rigid, closed.

That’s where most people stop. And that’s how they limit their growth.

Unless we take the time to pay attention to our feelings, unless we learn to give them a voice — we’ll remain frustrated, and passive.

We’ll try to overcompensate for these disharmonious energies through distractions; sex, food, alcohol or parties. We’ll overdo things. We’ll push our senses to their limits. And we’ll affect our health negatively.

All this, just because we didn’t want to feel that pain, once again.

We’re all on a healing journey. Being born human means learning along the way.

Eventually we’ll get tired of our games, and we’ll want to get ourselves out of this lie we’ve accepted as the only way to live.

And that’s when we’ll have to face our fears. If you’re at this stage of your life now. If you especially want to heal yourself regarding your fear of being rejected, this is what you can do:

Step 1. Give yourself the permission to be rejected, once again

This might seem scary, but it shouldn’t. The past is trapped in you. At some point, you’ve registered intense emotions and images regarding this experience. You probably didn’t have all the answers to life, no one does. Yet, in labeling the experience as such, that’s what we exactly do – we assume we have all the answers to life. Again. It’s impossible.

Having been less mature than you are now, you also gave the experience more intensity than it had. And while you’re a beautiful and more mature soul today, you keep living according to this past pattern.

And to undo it, the first step is to give yourself the permission to relive the experience of being rejected. But here’s the funny thing. You will realize that most people are nicer than your fear of rejection makes you believe. Don’t give up though!

Step 2. Once it happened, remain aware of your feelings and thoughts

Your past (thoughts and feelings; reactions) will want to pull you back into survival mode by forcing you to act like you always did. It’ll feel really hard not to just do it, but don’t give in.

Being fully aware while the experience is taking place is key to this process. It’s when you rewrite your beliefs about the situation.

By being aware, you’ll realize that it’s not that ‘bad’. You’ll feel a bit disappointed too because you’ve given this monster much more credit than it deserved and now, you realize that it’s a toy and that it’s time to throw it away.

And that’s it.

You thought it would be more complicated?

I’m sorry but it’s not. You’re the owner of your mind and body. If schools don’t teach us how to use them; we have to do it ourselves.

And the great thing about it?

Once you’ve fully allowed yourself to experience this whole situation — you won’t feel slowed down by your fears anymore. You’ll retrieve your sense of awe about the world. And it’ll encourage you to keep going — to keep exploring your infinite possibilities.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Spirituality# Mental Health# Life Lessons# Education# Self Improvement

Comments / 1

Published by

Hi, I'm Rabih. I've been researching and experimenting in the spiritual/metaphysical domain for the last 6 years. I write about spirituality, healing and finding peace in a world that needs it - especially now.

Sedona, AZ
1002 followers

More from Rabih Hammoud

“Forbidden” Pleasures Make You More Spiritual

Woman with bracelet taking bathPhoto by Sunsetoned. As souls, we needed a tool that allowed us to experience life in the physical plane. Alfred Russell Wallace said “Nature never over-endows a species beyond the needs of everyday existence.”

Read full story
2 comments

How Is "Knowing" About the "5D" Making You More Spiritual?

Understanding "dimensions." Enhancing spiritual growth. We take ourselves pretty seriously. If you have been on a spiritual path for sometime, which is assumed to be the case if you’re reading this now, you probably came across the concept of “dimensions.”

Read full story
8 comments

Depression Is A Catalyst For Spiritual Growth

I’ve lived light-heartedly most of my life. I never took things too seriously. And while I’ve gone through darker periods like we all do — I’ve rarely had the privilege to meet “depression.”

Read full story
8 comments

Spiritual Seekers Are Always Tested

There is a time to learn, wrap our head around certain observations, receive insights and enjoy the magic of Life. And, there is a time to test everything we have understood, receive hits and learn to stand still, tall and firm in the face of adversity, all while sticking to the Higher Principles we have learned.

Read full story
4 comments

Why Most People’s Prayers Never Come True

Hands Holding a Brown Prayer BeadsPhoto by cottonbro. Whether we consider ourselves to be a religious person or not, nearly all human beings, at some point in their lives — pray.

Read full story
1 comments

Release Your Expectations — They Ruin Your Relationships

Silhouette Photography of Person Standing on Green Grass in Front of Mountains during Golden HourPhoto by S Migaj. How would life be without friends? We learn the value of friendship during childhood, our teenage years and up into our adult lives.

Read full story
1 comments

No Matter What Happens, Keep A Strong Connection With The Divine

A Side View of a Woman MeditatingPhoto by Los Muertos Crew. With all the demands and responsibilities that are put on us, it’s easy to miss the forest for the trees. As much as the world demands from us, the society we built cannot hide the beauty that surrounds us. There is magic in a flower, mystery in Nature, life in a smile.

Read full story
11 comments

You Are Enough

So many of us spend so much of our time believing in so many lies. We are burdened by the world we have created. Everyday, countless souls wake up feeling bad about themselves due to the unhealthy, and often realistic expectations that are put on them. Right from childhood, we’re conditioned to strive to be “better” than others, and if we’re not, we’re made to feel bad about ourselves.

Read full story
8 comments

The Difference Between Religion And Spirituality

Sacred Heart of Jesus Painting With Brown FramePhoto by Franck Denis. It’s surprising to see that up to this very day, people still confuse religion with spirituality. While both share many similarities — the main one being the quest for what’s beyond the material world — it requires some attention to notice the subtle, yet powerful difference between them.

Read full story
96 comments

Why Most Spiritual Seekers Give Up

What differentiates those who reach enlightenment from those who fantasize about it. Whenever we commit ourselves to growing spiritually — changing certain habits and questioning Life beyond the physical senses becomes natural.

Read full story
28 comments

Here's How To Strengthen Your Faith — And Overcome Anything

Figurine En Céramique Blanche De L'illustration De L'angePhoto de Pixabay. Spiritual and religious teachings often speak in great details about “faith.” In times of challenges, people like to say “have faith.” And because we humans are fascinating beings, whenever something unhealthy is removed from our lives, and due to our attachment to it, again, we say “have faith.”

Read full story
20 comments

Be Cautious About Who You Surround Yourself With

Your reactions aren’t yours. Your limitations are theirs. We’ve all heard that we’re the average of those we spend the most time with. “Successful” people say to surround yourself with positive people. And when we look at the kind of people miserable souls surround themselves with, the results speak for themselves.

Read full story
28 comments

Are Angels "Real"?

Unless we’ve been living in a cave for most of our lives, which is unlikely if we’re reading this now, we have heard of “angels.”. Angels, with their wings and trumpets, are often symbolized as “guardians” or “guides” each one of us has somewhere around our shoulders. While the symbolism is nice, how can we make the matter practical so that it actually serves us in our daily lives?

Read full story
259 comments

When You Have No Reason To Believe, You're Almost There

We’ve all heard it, and if we didn’t, with some sense of self awareness, we’ve noticed that entertaining emotions such as hate, anger, resentment, and so on, is detrimental to our well-being, and our lives.

Read full story
15 comments

Why Are We Addicted To Stimulation?

We live in an interesting world to say the least. Life on Earth is not easy, but it’s not hard either. For the most part, things go smoothly for most people— as long as the Sun rises, and that we’re healthy, all is good — but sometimes, different tests present themselves, and we have to exercise more efforts than we’re used to.

Read full story
12 comments

Be Thankful For Your Toughest Experiences

After the initial “bliss” we experience from our first spiritual “glimpses,” we come to believe the spiritual path has only treats for us. This is, of course, a misunderstanding.

Read full story
6 comments

Why People Hate It When You Succeed

It hurts when people you care for talk negatively about you. It feels like betrayal. Like a knife at your throat, a hole in your back. Especially when you’ve been there for them, always putting their feelings and needs before yours.

Read full story

Earning More Money Begins Within

Wherever I look today, I see people glued to their screens. This, especially applies to younger people, who came on Earth during its technological “boom.”. On those screens, we’re sold the “perfect” life. Pictures and videos display people, with chiseled bodies, buying expensive stuff, working out as a couple while eating the most designed meals in between travels to exotic places.

Read full story
1 comments

Fear Limits Our Growth

Selective Focus Photography of Monk during MeditationPhoto by Prince Kumar. We all have different kinds of fears. For some, the future is fearful. For others, taxes are. Regardless of the object of our fear however, fear functions in pretty much the same way.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy