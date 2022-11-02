Release Your Expectations — They Ruin Your Relationships

Rabih Hammoud

Attachment, love and freedom

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TqGgM_0irvRt7n00
Silhouette Photography of Person Standing on Green Grass in Front of Mountains during Golden HourPhoto by S Migaj

How would life be without friends? We learn the value of friendship during childhood, our teenage years and up into our adult lives.

As a collective, we form a conception about what it means to have friends during our earliest years, and this conception stays with us for most of our lives.

It is through this conception, which is lodged in our unconscious mechanisms, that we filter the information we process about friendship.

While this conception is fine for most of us, if we want to learn the true meaning of love, we have to relinquish it some day.

We call friends those people we hang out with, those people we share our secrets with, those people we have so many beautiful memories with.

We also call friends, those people who get new friends, those people who suddenly give more attention to their romantic partners, those people who change and journey in a direction different than the one we shared together.

At this moment of clash, when we realize that each day sweeps our friends away — it is easy to turn bitter, to become resentful or simply, poorly express our feelings to them in the form of passive-aggressive mannerisms.

If those friends are wise, they may understand us and tweak a few things to keep things running. But, what about us? What if they don’t show much interest in how we feel?

It is rare for people to care for others today, each one of us is deeply enmeshed in our daily lives with their unrealistic demands. We cannot change the world, but we can change ourselves.

What if, instead of going down into downward spirals of negativity, what if we questioned this loop in which we find ourselves locked? What if we’re behaving according to our past, to what we’ve always known? Perhaps, there is another way.

Our understanding of love is limited. We have come to associate love with attachment. Attachment can never be love because under each attachment there is fear, and both cannot coexist.

We attach ourselves to people because we need security; we fear loneliness.

If we are honest enough with ourselves, we will observe that our reaction to our friends’ behaviors, especially in relationship to those who leave us or drastically change, shows we have unconscious misconceptions about what it means to love.

The anger that pops up from such an experience covers the pain of loneliness. We thought we loved people, and we certainly do, but this love is mixed with other emotions that create conflicts in our relationships.

So, what do we do?

Loving doesn’t mean expecting people to behave only in a certain way for the rest of their lives. Loving people doesn’t obligate them to give us something in return. Loving a child doesn’t mean micromanaging him/her in the name of his/her “future.”

Like it happens with a muscle, growth requires some tearing in the fibers of our being. In order to truly love, some maturity is necessary. This maturity naturally flourishes once we have processed our pain, and our fear of loneliness.

Mature love is unconditional. Such love is giving, and more importantly, indiscriminate. Love that flows freely is charged with all the potency it needs to support those in need, warm people’s hearts, and heal.

When people are with us, we love them and appreciate each instant we spend together. When they do their things, we respect it, and let them flower on their own.

Love isn’t demanding. Conditional love has, well, tons of conditions, which is exhausting. Love simply permits, allows, and moves freely.

It all comes back to ourselves. We have enough power to create change in the world, but Life gave us the ultimate power over ourselves, because in changing ourselves through the healing of our many misunderstandings, what we have always been simply flows out.

In embracing the people in our lives for what they are, individual beings with their own journeys, we release our unhealthy attachments to them — and allow them to blossom on their own. If they come back, fine. If they don't, we still love them.

This is how our friends turn into soulmates.

As our love grows, eventually, we realize that everyone is a soulmate because everyone teaches us a precious lesson for our soul growth.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Spirituality# Relationships# Mental Health# Education# Life Lessons

Comments / 1

Published by

Hi, I'm Rabih. I've been researching and experimenting in the spiritual/metaphysical domain for the last 6 years. I write about spirituality, healing and finding peace in a world that needs it - especially now.

Sedona, AZ
1002 followers

More from Rabih Hammoud

“Forbidden” Pleasures Make You More Spiritual

Woman with bracelet taking bathPhoto by Sunsetoned. As souls, we needed a tool that allowed us to experience life in the physical plane. Alfred Russell Wallace said “Nature never over-endows a species beyond the needs of everyday existence.”

Read full story
2 comments

How Is "Knowing" About the "5D" Making You More Spiritual?

Understanding "dimensions." Enhancing spiritual growth. We take ourselves pretty seriously. If you have been on a spiritual path for sometime, which is assumed to be the case if you’re reading this now, you probably came across the concept of “dimensions.”

Read full story
8 comments

Depression Is A Catalyst For Spiritual Growth

I’ve lived light-heartedly most of my life. I never took things too seriously. And while I’ve gone through darker periods like we all do — I’ve rarely had the privilege to meet “depression.”

Read full story
8 comments

How To Overcome The Fear Of Rejection

Stop limiting your growth by giving undeserved credit to the past. A Female Sitting on Chair and Looking AwayPhoto by Amar Preciado. We’ve all experienced rejection at some point in our lives. For a species that is wired to be social, but also for one that learns through trial and error — rejection is almost a ‘must’ in our evolutionary trajectory.

Read full story
1 comments

Spiritual Seekers Are Always Tested

There is a time to learn, wrap our head around certain observations, receive insights and enjoy the magic of Life. And, there is a time to test everything we have understood, receive hits and learn to stand still, tall and firm in the face of adversity, all while sticking to the Higher Principles we have learned.

Read full story
4 comments

Why Most People’s Prayers Never Come True

Hands Holding a Brown Prayer BeadsPhoto by cottonbro. Whether we consider ourselves to be a religious person or not, nearly all human beings, at some point in their lives — pray.

Read full story
1 comments

No Matter What Happens, Keep A Strong Connection With The Divine

A Side View of a Woman MeditatingPhoto by Los Muertos Crew. With all the demands and responsibilities that are put on us, it’s easy to miss the forest for the trees. As much as the world demands from us, the society we built cannot hide the beauty that surrounds us. There is magic in a flower, mystery in Nature, life in a smile.

Read full story
11 comments

You Are Enough

So many of us spend so much of our time believing in so many lies. We are burdened by the world we have created. Everyday, countless souls wake up feeling bad about themselves due to the unhealthy, and often realistic expectations that are put on them. Right from childhood, we’re conditioned to strive to be “better” than others, and if we’re not, we’re made to feel bad about ourselves.

Read full story
8 comments

The Difference Between Religion And Spirituality

Sacred Heart of Jesus Painting With Brown FramePhoto by Franck Denis. It’s surprising to see that up to this very day, people still confuse religion with spirituality. While both share many similarities — the main one being the quest for what’s beyond the material world — it requires some attention to notice the subtle, yet powerful difference between them.

Read full story
96 comments

Why Most Spiritual Seekers Give Up

What differentiates those who reach enlightenment from those who fantasize about it. Whenever we commit ourselves to growing spiritually — changing certain habits and questioning Life beyond the physical senses becomes natural.

Read full story
28 comments

Here's How To Strengthen Your Faith — And Overcome Anything

Figurine En Céramique Blanche De L'illustration De L'angePhoto de Pixabay. Spiritual and religious teachings often speak in great details about “faith.” In times of challenges, people like to say “have faith.” And because we humans are fascinating beings, whenever something unhealthy is removed from our lives, and due to our attachment to it, again, we say “have faith.”

Read full story
20 comments

Be Cautious About Who You Surround Yourself With

Your reactions aren’t yours. Your limitations are theirs. We’ve all heard that we’re the average of those we spend the most time with. “Successful” people say to surround yourself with positive people. And when we look at the kind of people miserable souls surround themselves with, the results speak for themselves.

Read full story
28 comments

Are Angels "Real"?

Unless we’ve been living in a cave for most of our lives, which is unlikely if we’re reading this now, we have heard of “angels.”. Angels, with their wings and trumpets, are often symbolized as “guardians” or “guides” each one of us has somewhere around our shoulders. While the symbolism is nice, how can we make the matter practical so that it actually serves us in our daily lives?

Read full story
259 comments

When You Have No Reason To Believe, You're Almost There

We’ve all heard it, and if we didn’t, with some sense of self awareness, we’ve noticed that entertaining emotions such as hate, anger, resentment, and so on, is detrimental to our well-being, and our lives.

Read full story
15 comments

Why Are We Addicted To Stimulation?

We live in an interesting world to say the least. Life on Earth is not easy, but it’s not hard either. For the most part, things go smoothly for most people— as long as the Sun rises, and that we’re healthy, all is good — but sometimes, different tests present themselves, and we have to exercise more efforts than we’re used to.

Read full story
12 comments

Be Thankful For Your Toughest Experiences

After the initial “bliss” we experience from our first spiritual “glimpses,” we come to believe the spiritual path has only treats for us. This is, of course, a misunderstanding.

Read full story
6 comments

Why People Hate It When You Succeed

It hurts when people you care for talk negatively about you. It feels like betrayal. Like a knife at your throat, a hole in your back. Especially when you’ve been there for them, always putting their feelings and needs before yours.

Read full story

Earning More Money Begins Within

Wherever I look today, I see people glued to their screens. This, especially applies to younger people, who came on Earth during its technological “boom.”. On those screens, we’re sold the “perfect” life. Pictures and videos display people, with chiseled bodies, buying expensive stuff, working out as a couple while eating the most designed meals in between travels to exotic places.

Read full story
1 comments

Fear Limits Our Growth

Selective Focus Photography of Monk during MeditationPhoto by Prince Kumar. We all have different kinds of fears. For some, the future is fearful. For others, taxes are. Regardless of the object of our fear however, fear functions in pretty much the same way.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy