No Matter What Happens, Keep A Strong Connection With The Divine

Rabih Hammoud

Applying higher truths in daily life

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FBSmb_0ir4k3jj00
A Side View of a Woman MeditatingPhoto by Los Muertos Crew

With all the demands and responsibilities that are put on us, it’s easy to miss the forest for the trees.

As much as the world demands from us, the society we built cannot hide the beauty that surrounds us. There is magic in a flower, mystery in Nature, life in a smile.

While most people do notice this “magic” that permeates all of Life, it often leaves its place to daily matters.

Living is demanding. We have responsibilities to fulfill. We have projects we’re working on. Our family and friends expect a lot of things from us. And so on.

On top of that, we have to live according to the world’s rhythms. Stuff happens, we’re worried. Are we going to make it? Will we survive? Hopes and fears perfume our lives.

While it’s true that we are in a challenging situation. We have to be pragmatic about it and avoid living in denial. As much as it seems to be the case, it’s not the end of the world. Well, at least metaphorically speaking.

I know that you’ve probably heard it thousands of times, but let’s say it once again. We are consciousness, and it is this consciousness — through thought, that travels in time and pictures a reality that it believes in.

If you’re worried about the near future, you’re believing in a projection from your own mind, which comes from the deeper fears you’ve accepted as being true.

If, one the other hand, you’ve worked on those fears and healed them to some degree, your consciousness gets back the energy it produced to keep those worrisome thoughts in place. And guess what happens next?

With the energy you get back, you naturally become more centered. There’s no unconscious “pull” to keep being worried. Thus, consciousness is centered in the moment. And with this centering, you have the necessary energy to deal with challenges when they occur.

Obviously, the “hustle and bustle” of daily life is overwhelming. Many spiritual seekers find peace and receive revelations during calmer times. Putting everything we’ve learned during those times is the more challenging part.

But as challenging as it is, we integrate spiritual truths by embodying them in our daily lives. Consciousness put itself in the world of forms for this very reason. To physically “manifest” its higher understanding here, on Earth.

As much as Life demands from us, it shouldn’t be a reason why we don’t consciously maintain a strong connection with the higher realms. Actually, the stronger our connection with those realms is, the better we live our lives here.

A connection, or rather, a communion with the higher realms gives us enough clarity, “space” and stillness to deal with the world in harmonious ways.

As we live harmoniously, we heal the unhealthy dynamics in our relationships, we release the weight that slowed us down, and more importantly  —  we avoid creating more karmic repercussions we’ll have to deal with later.

As you probably guessed by now, living, both by being involved in the “normal” world while also having a strong bond with the higher realms allows us to evolve rapidly.

We maintain a strong connection with the higher realms through meditation, through prayers, through learning from genuine teachers, and reading/contemplating higher spiritual truths.

And as we evolve, we naturally attract those experiences that promote the most our soul growth.

Hi, I'm Rabih. I've been researching and experimenting in the spiritual/metaphysical domain for the last 6 years. I write about spirituality, healing and finding peace in a world that needs it - especially now.

