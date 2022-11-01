Here's How To Strengthen Your Faith — And Overcome Anything

Rabih Hammoud

Surrendering through understanding

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28ZgkR_0ilW2hvu00
Figurine En Céramique Blanche De L'illustration De L'angePhoto de Pixabay

Spiritual and religious teachings often speak in great details about “faith.” In times of challenges, people like to say “have faith.” And because we humans are fascinating beings, whenever something unhealthy is removed from our lives, and due to our attachment to it, again, we say “have faith.”

But, what exactly is faith?

From observing people’s uses and understanding of the word faith, two meanings are derived. One, people seem to use the word faith in its higher expression, one that encourages us to keep moving despite our hardships. Two, people use the word faith to clothe their resistance/nonacceptance of Life as it unfolds.

Throughout our lives, we go through different experiences that affect us in different ways. Sometimes, things go smoothly (according to our beliefs and expectations). But most of the time, nothing does. And the resulting conflicts make us store emotions of fears, sadness, anger, and so on within ourselves.

Wherever we are, and whatever we do, we are always “dragging” our past with us — our experiences, all those things that hurt us, our limiting beliefs — and it is through this past that we are filtering and processing the world around us.

We are here to grow, evolve and transform. But we forget that. Our past feels secure, familiar, and so whenever Life presents us with new challenges, because we have stored so much hurts from our past, therefore believing that we can be hurt — we naturally stick with, and cling to this past.

Through our attachment to the past, we resist the new. This resistance often finds expression in justifying our shortcomings, in being resentful, in entertaining a victim mentality, in wishing evil to someone, and all those passive-aggressive "protocols."

Doing so results in us storing more negativity within ourselves, thereby missing the whole point of our experiences. Why do we have experiences? Experiences evoke emotions and thoughts within us to which we are responsible, and have to observe in order to grow in awareness.

So what is faith?

In its most practical form, faith is the movement from the known, our past, to the unknown — what we have yet to learn in order to evolve.

It’s not an easy thing to observe this during an intense experience. The rule of thumb to develop real faith is to not take things personally. Whatever happens, happens. This doesn’t mean tolerating inappropriate behavior from others, proper action are taken on the outside, but within, we remain unshakable.

The other thing to keep in mind is that all our power exists within. Life gave us more power within ourselves than over others and there’s a reason for that. It is through free will that we all grow in awareness.

We can’t change people, let’s accept each other as we all are and focus on healing our resistance instead.

By embracing this, we bring all our energy back to ourselves, we remember that nothing is personal, and we keep in mind at all time that we are meant to evolve, which means daring to put our foot out of the known, and into the unknown.

It’s okay to “tip toe” in the beginning by the way. Have faith.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Spirituality# Mental Health# Life Lessons# Education# Religion

Comments / 11

Published by

Hi, I'm Rabih. I've been researching and experimenting in the spiritual/metaphysical domain for the last 6 years. I write about spirituality, healing and finding peace in a world that needs it - especially now.

Sedona, AZ
920 followers

More from Rabih Hammoud

Depression Is The Greatest Ally For Spiritual Growth

I’ve lived light-heartedly most of my life. I never took things too seriously. And while I’ve gone through darker periods like we all do — I’ve rarely had the privilege to meet “depression.”

Read full story

How To Overcome The Fear Of Rejection — Once And For All

Stop limiting your growth by giving undeserved credit to the past. A Female Sitting on Chair and Looking AwayPhoto by Amar Preciado. We’ve all experienced rejection at some point in our lives. For a species that is wired to be social, but also for one that learns through trial and error — rejection is almost a ‘must’ in our evolutionary trajectory.

Read full story
1 comments

Spiritual Seekers Are Always Tested

There is a time to learn, wrap our head around certain observations, receive insights and enjoy the magic of Life. And, there is a time to test everything we have understood, receive hits and learn to stand still, tall and firm in the face of adversity, all while sticking to the Higher Principles we have learned.

Read full story

Why Most People’s Prayers Never Come True

Hands Holding a Brown Prayer BeadsPhoto by cottonbro. Whether we consider ourselves to be a religious person or not, nearly all human beings, at some point in their lives — pray.

Read full story
1 comments

Release Your Expectations — They Ruin Your Relationships

Silhouette Photography of Person Standing on Green Grass in Front of Mountains during Golden HourPhoto by S Migaj. How would life be without friends? We learn the value of friendship during childhood, our teenage years and up into our adult lives.

Read full story

No Matter What Happens, Keep A Strong Connection With The Divine

A Side View of a Woman MeditatingPhoto by Los Muertos Crew. With all the demands and responsibilities that are put on us, it’s easy to miss the forest for the trees. As much as the world demands from us, the society we built cannot hide the beauty that surrounds us. There is magic in a flower, mystery in Nature, life in a smile.

Read full story
11 comments

You Are Enough

So many of us spend so much of our time believing in so many lies. We are burdened by the world we have created. Everyday, countless souls wake up feeling bad about themselves due to the unhealthy, and often realistic expectations that are put on them. Right from childhood, we’re conditioned to strive to be “better” than others, and if we’re not, we’re made to feel bad about ourselves.

Read full story
8 comments

The Difference Between Religion And Spirituality

Sacred Heart of Jesus Painting With Brown FramePhoto by Franck Denis. It’s surprising to see that up to this very day, people still confuse religion with spirituality. While both share many similarities — the main one being the quest for what’s beyond the material world — it requires some attention to notice the subtle, yet powerful difference between them.

Read full story
89 comments

Why Most Spiritual Seekers Give Up

What differentiates those who reach enlightenment from those who fantasize about it. Whenever we commit ourselves to growing spiritually — changing certain habits and questioning Life beyond the physical senses becomes natural.

Read full story
28 comments

Be Cautious About Who You Surround Yourself With

Your reactions aren’t yours. Your limitations are theirs. We’ve all heard that we’re the average of those we spend the most time with. “Successful” people say to surround yourself with positive people. And when we look at the kind of people miserable souls surround themselves with, the results speak for themselves.

Read full story
26 comments

Are Angels "Real"?

Unless we’ve been living in a cave for most of our lives, which is unlikely if we’re reading this now, we have heard of “angels.”. Angels, with their wings and trumpets, are often symbolized as “guardians” or “guides” each one of us has somewhere around our shoulders. While the symbolism is nice, how can we make the matter practical so that it actually serves us in our daily lives?

Read full story
248 comments

When You Have No Reason To Believe, You're Almost There

We’ve all heard it, and if we didn’t, with some sense of self awareness, we’ve noticed that entertaining emotions such as hate, anger, resentment, and so on, is detrimental to our well-being, and our lives.

Read full story
15 comments

Why Are We Addicted To Stimulation?

We live in an interesting world to say the least. Life on Earth is not easy, but it’s not hard either. For the most part, things go smoothly for most people— as long as the Sun rises, and that we’re healthy, all is good — but sometimes, different tests present themselves, and we have to exercise more efforts than we’re used to.

Read full story
12 comments

Be Thankful For Your Toughest Experiences

After the initial “bliss” we experience from our first spiritual “glimpses,” we come to believe the spiritual path has only treats for us. This is, of course, a misunderstanding.

Read full story
4 comments

Why People Hate It When You Succeed

It hurts when people you care for talk negatively about you. It feels like betrayal. Like a knife at your throat, a hole in your back. Especially when you’ve been there for them, always putting their feelings and needs before yours.

Read full story

Earning More Money Begins Within

Wherever I look today, I see people glued to their screens. This, especially applies to younger people, who came on Earth during its technological “boom.”. On those screens, we’re sold the “perfect” life. Pictures and videos display people, with chiseled bodies, buying expensive stuff, working out as a couple while eating the most designed meals in between travels to exotic places.

Read full story
1 comments

Fear Limits Our Growth

Selective Focus Photography of Monk during MeditationPhoto by Prince Kumar. We all have different kinds of fears. For some, the future is fearful. For others, taxes are. Regardless of the object of our fear however, fear functions in pretty much the same way.

Read full story

Dealing With Negativity In A Peaceful Way

When Life hits you in the face, how do you behave?. Person Facing MountainPhoto by Daniel Mingook Kim on Unsplash. When everything goes smoothly, we’re happy. Our needs are fulfilled, at least the necessary ones, so we have the luxury to generate more needs. When everything goes smoothly, we’re overly optimistic.

Read full story

Is Marriage a Necessity?

Programming. Propaganda. Pressure. Man in Black Long-sleeved Shirt and Woman in Black DressPhoto by Jasmine Carter. Around a certain time in our lives, most of us experience an urge from within and without ourselves, the urge to find a mate, and eventually start a family.

Read full story
47 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy