When You Have No Reason To Believe, You're Almost There

Rabih Hammoud

Negativity, faith and awakening

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V1Rwg_0ihNG1Wz00
Man standing in churchPhoto by Daniele Colucci

We’ve all heard it, and if we didn’t, with some sense of self awareness, we’ve noticed that entertaining emotions such as hate, anger, resentment, and so on, is detrimental to our well-being, and our lives.

We all have aspirations, goals and dreams. We all want to make something happen. Is making anything happen an “upward spiral”? Of course not. In fact, doing anything different creates friction. Friction is a key part of change.

The old “us,” with its background versus the new “us,” with its new background. Going from A to B requires change.

By change we mean, changing who we have always been in the process of getting where we want to be. To accomplish anything, especially if it’s bigger than what we’ve always done — it demands a lot from us.

Change however, is not something we like as a species.

When we have a home, we’re attached to it. Some day we may be forced out of it, we resist. The same can be said about people we’ve been with for eons. People we’ve outgrown, yet people we keep hanging with because it has always been this way. Or a job. And so on.

This very act of yearning for a different life at a conscious level, yet being attached to the life we find ourselves in in this moment at an unconscious level creates a conflict within us.

We want more money, yet we feel undeserving of bigger sums of money, so we spend our gains carelessly, until we’re back at the bank balance we’re familiar with.

We want a healthier, more loving relationship, yet we feel “inferior” to the type of people we want to be in relationship with. On top of that, we’re also attached to the person we’ve always been with — however detrimental to our growth such a relationship has proved to be.

The examples are endless.

Entertaining such conflicts within us creates negative emotions. By negative, we mean emotions that affect our mental, emotional, physical and spiritual health. Not only ours, but that of others.

People who entertain a lot of negativity repel others. Whether consciously or not, most of us would rather stay alone than have to deal with such people.

This is not a judgement. Of course, sometimes we may be asked to be with such people due to life lessons, especially if they’re part of our family. But that’s more to contribute to their healing, and teach us lessons that will serve us later.

As our existence becomes dominated by negativity, we generate more negative thoughts and emotions. Our outlook on life is narrowed as a result. And obviously, if all we pay attention to — as consciousness — is negative, that’s exactly what we experience.

Not only does negativity affect us physically and psychologically. But it perpetuates itself in our daily lives until we decide to do something about it.

Unless we choose to believe a better possibility exists for us, somewhere, at some point in time, despite how “unrealistic” this possibility may seem to be — nothing changes.

Unless we choose to rise above the “darkness” around ourselves, the struggle, the pain — unless, despite having all these odds stacked against us, unless we choose to believe in a better future, we are not learning our lessons.

An important point makes itself necessary here. Belief in a better future has nothing to do with naively thinking all is going to be fine, and everything to do with healing ourselves at a deep enough level so that we stop painting reality with the brush of negativity.

The principal thought that created Life as we know it is one of love. This love permeates everything. This love is a universal law. Living in alignment with this love puts us in harmony with life.

Choosing to believe in negativity however is the antithesis of this universal law. Living is discord with this universal law prevents energy from properly “feeding ”us.

Whatever we choose to believe in, be it positive or negative, we’re in Life’s arms. Whatever we think may or may not happen is just that, a thought projected out of the negativity we’ve not dealt with.

What happens when we heal those unresolved issues within ourselves? What happens when there’s no emotional and mental residues with which to paint reality?

Do we still live in fear of the future? Or is all our attention in this very moment  —  the only real moment?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Spirituality# Spiritual# Mental Health# Education# Self Improvement

Comments / 12

Published by

Hi, I'm Rabih. I've been researching and experimenting in the spiritual/metaphysical domain for the last 7 years. I write about spirituality, healing and finding peace in a world that needs it - especially now. Let's work together on your healing: Rabihhammoud.work@gmail.com

Sedona, AZ
606 followers

More from Rabih Hammoud

Be Cautious About Who You Surround Yourself With

Your reactions aren’t yours. Your limitations are theirs. We’ve all heard that we’re the average of those we spend the most time with. “Successful” people say to surround yourself with positive people. And when we look at the kind of people miserable souls surround themselves with, the results speak for themselves.

Read full story
8 comments

Are Angels "Real"?

Unless we’ve been living in a cave for most of our lives, which is unlikely if we’re reading this now, we have heard of “angels.”. Angels, with their wings and trumpets, are often symbolized as “guardians” or “guides” each one of us has somewhere around our shoulders. While the symbolism is nice, how can we make the matter practical so that it actually serves us in our daily lives?

Read full story
227 comments

Why Are We Addicted To Stimulation?

We live in an interesting world to say the least. Life on Earth is not easy, but it’s not hard either. For the most part, things go smoothly for most people— as long as the Sun rises, and that we’re healthy, all is good — but sometimes, different tests present themselves, and we have to exercise more efforts than we’re used to.

Read full story
12 comments

Be Thankful For Your Toughest Experiences

After the initial “bliss” we experience from our first spiritual “glimpses,” we come to believe the spiritual path has only treats for us. This is, of course, a misunderstanding.

Read full story
4 comments

Why People Hate It When You Succeed

It hurts when people you care for talk negatively about you. It feels like betrayal. Like a knife at your throat, a hole in your back. Especially when you’ve been there for them, always putting their feelings and needs before yours.

Read full story

How To Heal A "Lack" Mindset (And Open The Gates of Abundance)

Unknown Celebrity Wearing Black Dress Carrying Black Leather BagPhoto by Redrecords ©️. Wherever I look today, I see people glued to their screens. This, especially applies to younger people, who came on Earth during its technological “boom.”

Read full story
1 comments

Fear Limits Our Growth

Selective Focus Photography of Monk during MeditationPhoto by Prince Kumar. We all have different kinds of fears. For some, the future is fearful. For others, taxes are. Regardless of the object of our fear however, fear functions in pretty much the same way.

Read full story

Dealing With Negativity In A Peaceful Way

When Life hits you in the face, how do you behave?. Person Facing MountainPhoto by Daniel Mingook Kim on Unsplash. When everything goes smoothly, we’re happy. Our needs are fulfilled, at least the necessary ones, so we have the luxury to generate more needs. When everything goes smoothly, we’re overly optimistic.

Read full story

Is Marriage a Necessity?

Programming. Propaganda. Pressure. Man in Black Long-sleeved Shirt and Woman in Black DressPhoto by Jasmine Carter. Around a certain time in our lives, most of us experience an urge from within and without ourselves, the urge to find a mate, and eventually start a family.

Read full story
47 comments

Growing Up Is Scary

Young slim woman lying in silent reservoirPhoto by Klaudia Ekert. I recently went through an inner crisis, one that happened due to my not feeling good enough to keep writing publicly, and it kind of slowed me down in my trajectory.

Read full story

How To Find Your Life's Purpose

Ocean Under Crepuscular CloudsPhoto from Josh Sorenson. Let’s not assume it won’t happen to us. As long as we’re standing in a line to get the latest iPhone, or wasting our time to be accepted into an exclusive club as an example, it means unimportant matters matter to us, and this is passivity.

Read full story
15 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy