When You Have No Reason To Believe, You're Almost There

Negativity, faith and awakening

Man standing in church Photo by Daniele Colucci

We’ve all heard it, and if we didn’t, with some sense of self awareness, we’ve noticed that entertaining emotions such as hate, anger, resentment, and so on, is detrimental to our well-being, and our lives.

We all have aspirations, goals and dreams. We all want to make something happen. Is making anything happen an “upward spiral”? Of course not. In fact, doing anything different creates friction. Friction is a key part of change.

The old “us,” with its background versus the new “us,” with its new background. Going from A to B requires change.

By change we mean, changing who we have always been in the process of getting where we want to be. To accomplish anything, especially if it’s bigger than what we’ve always done — it demands a lot from us.

Change however, is not something we like as a species.

When we have a home, we’re attached to it. Some day we may be forced out of it, we resist. The same can be said about people we’ve been with for eons. People we’ve outgrown, yet people we keep hanging with because it has always been this way. Or a job. And so on.

This very act of yearning for a different life at a conscious level, yet being attached to the life we find ourselves in in this moment at an unconscious level creates a conflict within us.

We want more money, yet we feel undeserving of bigger sums of money, so we spend our gains carelessly, until we’re back at the bank balance we’re familiar with.

We want a healthier, more loving relationship, yet we feel “inferior” to the type of people we want to be in relationship with. On top of that, we’re also attached to the person we’ve always been with — however detrimental to our growth such a relationship has proved to be.

The examples are endless.

Entertaining such conflicts within us creates negative emotions. By negative, we mean emotions that affect our mental, emotional, physical and spiritual health. Not only ours, but that of others.

People who entertain a lot of negativity repel others. Whether consciously or not, most of us would rather stay alone than have to deal with such people.

This is not a judgement. Of course, sometimes we may be asked to be with such people due to life lessons, especially if they’re part of our family. But that’s more to contribute to their healing, and teach us lessons that will serve us later.

As our existence becomes dominated by negativity, we generate more negative thoughts and emotions. Our outlook on life is narrowed as a result. And obviously, if all we pay attention to — as consciousness — is negative, that’s exactly what we experience.

Not only does negativity affect us physically and psychologically. But it perpetuates itself in our daily lives until we decide to do something about it.

Unless we choose to believe a better possibility exists for us, somewhere, at some point in time, despite how “unrealistic” this possibility may seem to be — nothing changes.

Unless we choose to rise above the “darkness” around ourselves, the struggle, the pain — unless, despite having all these odds stacked against us, unless we choose to believe in a better future, we are not learning our lessons.

An important point makes itself necessary here. Belief in a better future has nothing to do with naively thinking all is going to be fine, and everything to do with healing ourselves at a deep enough level so that we stop painting reality with the brush of negativity.

The principal thought that created Life as we know it is one of love. This love permeates everything. This love is a universal law. Living in alignment with this love puts us in harmony with life.

Choosing to believe in negativity however is the antithesis of this universal law. Living is discord with this universal law prevents energy from properly “feeding ”us.

Whatever we choose to believe in, be it positive or negative, we’re in Life’s arms. Whatever we think may or may not happen is just that, a thought projected out of the negativity we’ve not dealt with.

What happens when we heal those unresolved issues within ourselves? What happens when there’s no emotional and mental residues with which to paint reality?

Do we still live in fear of the future? Or is all our attention in this very moment — the only real moment?