How To Heal A "Lack" Mindset (And Open The Gates of Abundance)

It all begins with how you think

Wherever I look today, I see people glued to their screens. This, especially applies to younger people, who came on Earth during its technological “boom.”

On those screens, we’re sold the “perfect” life. Pictures and videos display people, with chiseled bodies, buying expensive stuff, working out as a couple while eating the most designed meals in between travels to exotic places.

For a “normal” person, making barely enough money to keep going — such display about what the “ideal” life looks like is shocking to say the least. If all we’ve always known is the “grind,” it doesn’t take long for us to feel low, and bad about ourselves.

But let’s be honest here.

Most of us are indeed making barely enough to keep going. It doesn’t matter how much we have financially, believe it or not, most “wealthy” people are stingy. They may buy a yacht to impress you, but they count every penny when it’s time to pay something that doesn’t give a boost to their ego.

Abundance is less about what we own, and more about how we feel and think about it. We make ourselves rich, or poor.

And that’s where the “sickness” begins. Because we think the “better” life is as portrayed on social medias or TV, we disregard our life. Because we don’t have what we’re programmed to think is the “best,” we belittle ourselves, and our lives.

I’ve seen so many souls, with so much potential, disregard their gifts as well as their blessings because they accepted to believe their lives sucked in comparison to that of those on their screens.

I’ve seen so many beautiful people entertaining a negative self-image as a result of this madness. Can’t you see how beautiful you are? Can’t you see how gifted you are? Can’t you see how much you have? You’re alive, the world is your playground — you have so much to offer!

Our lives aren’t always easy. We’re not always happy. We’re constantly on the run. We have so many responsibilities. It would be “normal,” out of such conditions, to feel lack and believe in scarcity.

Believing in scarcity doesn’t only cut us off from opportunities to improve our lives, but it also makes us poor inwardly. And that’s what we display when we diminish ourselves. When we think we have nothing to offer or that we don’t matter. That’s our belief in scarcity doing the talking.

If you’re driven to build wealth for yourself, by all means, go for it. But if you think the outer world can fix the inner one, you’re in for a surprise. Our priority should always be about healing ourselves first because that’s where we have the easiest access to. Once we do, the outer world serves as a natural expression of our healing.

Platitudes aren’t helpful in times of need, except when they are a fact — true prosperity is gratitude; gratitude gives birth to generosity, and generosity only exists when we have our cup full, so full we can’t stop ourselves from giving, serving, listening, assisting, in whatever way we can.

And funnily enough, that's when others become attracted to us. That's when the world wants to deal with us. And obviously, when it happens, we experience abundance from a material standpoint too.

This is abundance.

Generosity, by the way, has nothing to do with financial wealth. Not all, but a lot of wealthy people are not generous, quite the contrary, their belief in scarcity dominates them regardless of how much they possess, and that’s what keeps them craving for more and more.

Such people play on images, they want to impress you, but they got attached to their new lives, and attachments always signal fear, which haunts them daily — and living enslaved to our demons is no life at all.

No matter how much we have, it’ll never fix our belief in lack.

You have everything to offer. You have the gift of living. Don’t let your current situation define you. Focus on healing your limiting beliefs, and outward changes will naturally happen — even if, eventually, you won’t need them to.

See yourself as I see you. Full of potential. Full of so much to offer. See yourself as I see you — a blessing to everyone’s life.