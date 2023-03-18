Senators propose $2,400 more in Social Security income for individuals

money in hands Photo by Sasun Bughdaryan on Unsplash

If you're struggling financially on a fixed income based on Social Security, you'll want to know about a new bill that was just proposed called the Social Security Expansion Act. Senators Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) proposed legislation in the House that would expand Social Security benefits by $2,400 a year. This bill would fully fund Social Security for the next 75 years past the year 2096. The founders of this bill state this bill would not raise taxes for over 93 percent of American households. (source)

This would be in addition to the already announced increases for 2023 for Social Security by the Social Security Administration. In January of 2023, Social Security income benefits increased 8.7% for qualifying individuals.

Proponents of this new bill claim that the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) simply does not go far enough. For example, in Texas, the inflation rate has been quoted as being as high as 14.6%. And residents are paying out approximately $700 more per month. (source) That doesn't add up when you look at the average retiree payment will increase to approximately $152 per month from the 2023 COLA increase. (source)

What do you think of this news about Social Security? Do you think there should be another increase to help keep up with the cost of inflation?

Please feel free to share your thoughts in the comments.

If you found this article helpful, please share it on social media.

Disclaimer: Please note that the information in this article for NewsBreak is only for educational and informational purposes.