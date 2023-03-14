Social Security income boost coming to Nevada residents

money in hands Photo by Alexander Mils on Unsplash

The cost of living has increased dramatically in Nevada and residents are paying hundreds of dollars more⁠ each month when compared to last year. In fact, the inflation rate has been quoted as being as high as 16.5%. (source)

But here is some great news for an estimated 70 million Americans in the United States who receive Social Security Income. In 2023, the average retiree payment will increase to approximately $1,827 due to the COLA increase, according to the SSA. For SSI recipients, the median payment is around $656. However, these monthly amounts are only approximations. (source)

How are Social Security increases determined?

This new cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) will definitely help millions of people with the sting of inflation. The purpose of the COLA is to ensure that the purchasing power of Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits are not diminished by inflation. With inflation at record highs this year, it makes sense that benefits have increased 8.7% for qualifying individuals.

When will you get your money? Recipients of Social Security income payments receive their funds on either the first or last day of each month, with payments distributed on the last day of the month if the first day falls on a weekend.

