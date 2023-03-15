Idaho residents still getting one-time payments from the state

money in hands Photo by Alexander Grey on Unsplash

Did you know that last fall Governor Brad Little signed House Bill 1 authorizing a tax rebate to full-year residents of Idaho? The state, however, isn't done sending that money out to taxpayers. According to the state, they said they will continue to process payments throughout early 2023 as taxpayers file their returns and become eligible for the rebate. (source)

To find out the status of your payment, you can use the tool below.

What did you need to do to get this payment?

You needed to file your 2020 and 2021 individual income tax returns by December 31, 2022, to receive the rebates. If you filed, you should be getting a payment. If you did not file your tax returns during that time, you likely won't receive any payment.

Where is my money now?

You can track your payment amount from the state here using this tool found here. The information in the tool is the same information that our Taxpayer Services representatives can provide over the phone. To retrieve your rebate status, you’ll need:

Your Social Security number or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number

Your Idaho driver’s license number, state-issued ID number, or 2021 Idaho income tax return

Did you already receive your payment from the state or are you waiting on it?

Please share your thoughts in comments section. Also, if you would like to share this article on social media with someone you think may like this information or find it useful, it is sincerely appreciated.

Please note that this article is only for educational and informational purposes.