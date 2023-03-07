Some Alaska residents are getting $3,284 this month. Here's how to find out when you'll get your payment

money and envelope Photo by Photo by Pixabay (Creative Commons)

Did you know that many qualifying individuals in the state of Alaska will be receiving a payment of $3,284? Governor Mike Dunleavy has shared that the 2022 Permanent Fund Dividend will be $3,284.00, which is the largest payment in the program’s 41-year history.

Most individuals have received their payment, but some people will receive their payment later this month.

So, are you eligible for this one-time payment?

There are a couple simple eligibility requirements that determine whether or not you'll get this money. First and foremost, are you a resident of Alaska? If so, then that's really the main thing. You also can't be in jail. Here are the specific requirements from the state.

When should you expect your money?

A schedule was given by the State of Alaska Department of Revenue. Here's what they say.

2022 (and prior year) dividend applications that are in "Eligible-Not Paid" status on January 11, 2023, will be distributed on January 19, 2023.

will be 2022 (and prior year) dividend applications that are in "Eligible-Not Paid" status on February 8, 2023, will be distributed on February 16, 2023.

will be 2022 (and prior year) dividend applications that are in "Eligible-Not Paid" status on March 8, 2023, will be distributed on March 16, 2023.

Did you get your money from the state? If not, you can also check your application status here on the Department of Revenue's website.

