Apply online to get up to $1,200 from the state

Did you know you might be able to get up to $1,200 from the state of Washington if you meet some certain eligibility requirements? Best of all, you have plenty of time to apply because the deadline is on Dec. 31, 2023.

Why are some individuals getting this money? This new program is called the Working Families Tax Credit. For the most part, the Working Families Tax Credit program helps low-to-moderate income individuals and families.

What do you have to do to get this payment?

For the most part, the program is to help families with lower levels of income. You simply apply through an online application. When you apply, individuals are asked questions about the number of children you have and how much money you made during the year and other qualifying information.

For example, if you are single and make $53,057 with 3 dependents and live in Washington State, you can qualify for the payment of up to $1,200. If you are married and make up to $59,187 with 3 dependents while being a Washington resident you qualify for $1,200 as well. (source)

Go here to apply

You can apply right here on the state's website just by clicking here. If you need any help, you can go directly to this page with lots of helpful information.

