IRS ruling on one-time stimulus payments to Oregon residents

money in hands Photo by Alexander Grey on Unsplash

Have you received some money from the state of Oregon? The state issued $600 economic stimulus payments to 236,000 qualifying households. Most tax filers who qualified for the Oregon Earned Income Tax Credit on their 2020 tax filing received the payments.

If you received a payment, you're probably wondering if it is taxable or not. The Oregon Department of Revenue had said those payments aren’t taxable income, but the IRS wasn't sure. In fact the agency recommended to wait to file your taxes until they released an official statement.

Well, according to a recent update from the IRS, taxpayers in many states will not need to report these payments on their 2022 tax returns. The IRS determined it will not challenge the taxability of payments related to general welfare and disaster relief.

So if you got money from the state of Oregon, you do not need to report that on your 2022 income tax return.

Because of this information delay from the IRS, the agency has been called out for the mishandling. The Taxpayer Advocate Service says, "The IRS must issue guidance and provide education in a proactive and timely manner. Timely guidance is vital to taxpayers, tax professionals, and industry, and it is just good tax administration."

What do you think about this news from the IRS?

Please feel free to share your thoughts in the comments.If you found this article helpful, please share it on social media.

Disclaimer: Please note that the information in this article for NewsBreak is only for educational and informational purposes.