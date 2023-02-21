IRS rules if one-time state payments are taxable

R.A. Heim

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o54sb_0kutFuVX00
money in handsPhoto byAlexander GreyonUnsplash

Were you sent any money from the state of Colorado last year? Many individuals received a tax rebate from the state for up to $1,500. (source)

For several weeks, the IRS wasn't sure if this money was taxable. In fact, the IRS even said not to file your taxes until they released an official statement. Well, the good news is that IRS finally released a statement telling you what to do on February 10th. The IRS published guidance on the federal treatment of state tax payments to help taxpayers last year, including Virginia's one-time tax rebate. 

The IRS has come to a conclusion

If you took the standard deduction, you won’t need to take any action on your federal return related to the rebate. If you itemized your deductions, you may be required to report the rebate amount you received as income on your federal return, depending on your circumstances. You’ll receive a Form 1099G in the mail, just like you would if you received a state tax refund. Please review the IRS guidance and consult a tax professional if you have additional questions.

If you are ever not sure about an IRS issue, it is always best to talk to a certified professional or you can get in touch with the IRS directly here. There is a handy drop down menu with phone numbers that you can call.

What do you think about this news from the IRS regarding payments in Colorado?

Please feel free to share your thoughts in the comments.If you found this article helpful, please share it on social media.

Disclaimer: Please note that the information in this article for NewsBreak is only for educational and informational purposes. If you'd like these articles sent right to your phone, you can download the Newsbreak App here with this link. I receive a small commission at no cost at all to you. Thanks!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# money# taxes# inflation# stimulus# 2023

Comments / 1

Published by

Writing about news you care about.

Spokane, WA
45K followers

More from R.A. Heim

Idaho State

The richest man in Idaho has been giving out millions

I am writing a series of articles on the wealthiest people in America and what they are doing with their income. The richest man in Idaho is Frank VanderSloot. VanderSloot founded Melaleuca, a wellness products company that specializes in dietary supplements, personal care, and household cleaning products. The company is based in Idaho, and operates in several countries worldwide. He currently has a net worth of $3.2 billion at time of publishing. (source)

Read full story
6 comments
Virginia State

IRS update for residents who received a one-time payment in Virginia

Were you sent any money from the commonwealth of Virginia last year? Many individuals received a tax rebate for either $250 for individuals or $500 for joint filers. (source) For several weeks, the IRS wasn't sure if this money was taxable. In fact, the IRS even said not to file your taxes until they released an official statement. Well, the good news is that IRS finally released a statement telling you what to do on February 10th. The IRS published guidance on the federal treatment of state tax payments to help taxpayers last year, including Virginia's one-time tax rebate.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Where can you find the most affordable homes in Los Angeles?

Los Angeles is a very expensive city to live in, but there is some good news if you would like to live in the City of Angels. There are still a few more affordable neighborhoods and areas to consider. Here are some of the most affordable places to live in Los Angeles.

Read full story
4 comments
Virginia State

Social Security income boost come to Virginia residents

Is your wallet feeling a bit lighter these days? Residents of Virginia are paying hundreds of dollars more⁠ each month in Virginia and the inflation rate has been quoted as being as high as 15%. (source) Thankfully, here's some great news for an estimated 70 million Americans in the United States who receive Social Security Income. On average, Social Security benefits are increasing by $1,680 which comes out to $140 more per month for eligible recipients. The first checks started going out last month, according to the Social Security Administration.

Read full story
9 comments
Georgia State

IRS changes give many Georgia residents more cash

As you know, Georgia has been hit very hard by inflation over the past couple years. In fact, inflation was at a staggering 9.5% in 2021, which is a 4.36% increase from 2020.(source) Another source says that on average, Georgia households are paying $747 more per month for their expenses.

Read full story
26 comments

IRS makes statement on one-time $800 payments in South Carolina

Did you receive any money from the state of South Carolina last year? Many individuals did through some of the different programs available which sent out one-time payments to residents like this one. For several weeks, the IRS wasn't sure if this money was taxable. In fact, the IRS even said not to file your taxes until they released an official statement.

Read full story
16 comments

Walmart now wants customers to notify them of wrong prices

Over the past few months, Walmart has been facing a variety of legal problems due to incorrect pricing. I shared this story in a recent post here on NewsBreak here. For example, in the bay area of California, ABC 7 news did an analysis revealing they found overcharges of roughly 10% at Walmart within a smaller sample of only 50 items.

Read full story
20 comments

Mike Rowe says that 7 million American men simply refuse to work. But is that true?

Mike Rowe says that around 7 million “prime age” men between the ages of 25 and 54 are reportedly sitting it out.“They are affirmatively not looking for work. They've punched out. They're done,” TV host Mike Rowe said on The Brian Kilmeade Show, citing research from economist Nick Eberstadt.

Read full story
13 comments
Maine State

Did you receive your $850 check from the state? If not, here's what to do.

Did you know that Governor Mills sent out more than 729.3 million dollars back to the taxpayers of Maine through a one-time payment $850? Residents should have received their money at this point. But if you have not yet gotten your payment from the state, what should you do?

Read full story
11 comments
Texas State

IRS changes mean more cash for most Texans

As you know, Texas has been hit very hard by inflation. A recent Consumer Price Index shared that over the last year, inflation 7.5 percent. The index for all items less food and energy rose 7.2 percent over the year. Food prices advanced 11.6 percent during the same period.(source) Thankfully, the IRS has taken note of these financial challenges individuals are facing. As a result, they are making some changes to lower the amount of taxes you pay on your 2023 tax return.

Read full story
48 comments
California State

Didn't get your one-time payment from the state? Here's what you can do.

Did you not yet get that check from the state for your Middle Class Tax Refund? That can be quite stressful if you're waiting on a payment of up to $1,080 to come your way. But the good news is you have options, and you very likely can still get your money.

Read full story
3 comments
Spokane, WA

5 unique bookstores you'll want to visit in Spokane

Spokane has some incredible bookstores. So here are five that you can visit to find something wonderful to read whenever you're in Spokane. Located on West Main in downtown Spokane, this bookstore touts a wide variety of books to read with multiple levels to find just the book you want. They have both new and used books, special events, and local authors. This is probably one of the best bookstores around town and by far my favorite to visit.

Read full story
2 comments

IRS update about one-time payments from the state of New York

Did you receive any money from the state of New York last year? Many individuals did through some of the different programs available which sent out one-time payments to residents like this one. For several weeks, the IRS wasn't sure if this money was taxable. In fact, the IRS even said not to file your taxes until they released an official statement. Well, the good news is that IRS finally released a statement telling you what to do.

Read full story
15 comments
San Francisco, CA

Where is the most affordable place to live in San Francisco?

San Francisco is a very expensive city to live in, but the good news is that there are some areas of the city are generally more affordable than others. One of these areas is Outer Sunset. Outer Sunset is a neighborhood found on the western side of San Francisco. It is by the Pacific Ocean, Golden Gate Park and has the neighborhoods of Parkside and Inner Sunset nearby as well.

Read full story
8 comments
California State

Where are the three most affordable places to live in California?

California is one of the most expensive places to live in the world. But what can you do if you want to live in the state and you don't make a ton of money? Here are the three most affordable places to live in California.

Read full story
44 comments

Your $1,050 payment from the state should come by today

Originally, all of the payments from the state were supposed to go out during the month of January, but there were some delays. Debit card recipients whose address has changed since filing their 2020 tax return should get their payment between 01/30/2023 through 02/14/2023. (source)

Read full story
16 comments
Illinois State

IRS makes statement about one-time government payments in Illinois

Have you received some money from the state of Illinois or the city of Chicago during 2022? There were several different programs available through different programs such as this one that gave out one-time payments to residents. For several weeks, the IRS wasn't sure if this money was taxable and even said not to file your taxes until they released an official statement. Well, the IRS finally released a statement telling you what to do.

Read full story
24 comments
Arizona State

New IRS changes means more cash in the pockets of many Arizona taxpayers

As you know, Arizona has been hit very hard by inflation. A recent Consumer Price Index shared that Arizona had an inflation rate of 9.5%. Food prices have increased by 10.6 percent, and the prices for food at home advanced 11.2 percent since a year ago.(source)

Read full story
18 comments
California State

Mysterious sea creature found off the coast of California

A paddle boarder recently found an interesting creature in the water off of the coast of California and didn't know what it was. All he knew is that it was long--at least several feet in length--and translucent. He shared his discovery on Instagram below.

Read full story
38 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy