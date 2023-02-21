The richest man in Idaho has been giving out millions

money in hands Photo by Alexander Mils on Unsplash

I am writing a series of articles on the wealthiest people in America and what they are doing with their income. The richest man in Idaho is Frank VanderSloot. VanderSloot founded Melaleuca, a wellness products company that specializes in dietary supplements, personal care, and household cleaning products. The company is based in Idaho, and operates in several countries worldwide. He currently has a net worth of $3.2 billion at time of publishing. (source)

Under VanderSloot's leadership, Melaleuca has become one of the largest privately-held companies in the United States, with over 4,000 employees and annual revenues of over $2 billion.

Where VanderSloot gives his money

Besides his business ventures, VanderSloot is also a significant political donor and philanthropist. He has been an active supporter of Republican candidates and causes, and has contributed millions of dollars to political campaigns over the years. Through the Melaleuca Foundation, VanderSloot has supported charitable organizations such as the Boy Scouts of America, Idaho Falls Zoo, and the American Red Cross.

