IRS update for residents who received a one-time payment in Virginia

money on table Photo by Nathan Dumlao on Unsplash

Were you sent any money from the commonwealth of Virginia last year? Many individuals received a tax rebate for either $250 for individuals or $500 for joint filers. (source) For several weeks, the IRS wasn't sure if this money was taxable. In fact, the IRS even said not to file your taxes until they released an official statement. Well, the good news is that IRS finally released a statement telling you what to do on February 10th. The IRS published guidance on the federal treatment of state tax payments to help taxpayers last year, including Virginia's one-time tax rebate.

Here's a summary of what the IRS says

If you took the standard deduction, you won’t need to take any action on your federal return related to the rebate. If you itemized your deductions, you may be required to report the rebate amount you received as income on your federal return, depending on your circumstances. You’ll receive a Form 1099G in the mail, just like you would if you received a state tax refund. Please review the IRS guidance and consult a tax professional if you have additional questions.

If you are ever not sure about an IRS issue, it is always best to talk to a certified professional or you can get in touch with the IRS directly here. There is a handy drop down menu with phone numbers that you can call.

What do you think about this news from the IRS regarding payments in New York?

Please feel free to share your thoughts in the comments.If you found this article helpful, please share it on social media.