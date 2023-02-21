IRS makes statement on one-time $800 payments in South Carolina

counting money Photo by Alexander Grey on Unsplash

Did you receive any money from the state of South Carolina last year? Many individuals did through some of the different programs available which sent out one-time payments to residents like this one. For several weeks, the IRS wasn't sure if this money was taxable. In fact, the IRS even said not to file your taxes until they released an official statement.

In a recent update from the IRS, many taxpayers will not need to report these payments on their 2022 tax returns. If the payment is a refund of state taxes paid and either the recipient claimed the standard deduction or itemized their deductions but did not receive a tax benefit (for example, because the $10,000 tax deduction limit applied) the payment is not included in income for federal tax purposes.

So if you received a payment from the state of South Carolina during 2022, it would fall in this category and will be excluded from income for federal tax purposes unless the recipient received a tax benefit in the year the taxes were deducted.

But what if you itemized and claimed a deduction for state taxes (some of which you got back)? If you took an itemized deduction for taxes paid that were later refunded, the IRS has a worksheet you can use to determine how much if any of that deduction you recapture.

If you're not sure whether or not you received a tax benefit, it is always best to talk to a certified professional or you can get in touch with the IRS directly here. There is a handy drop down menu with phone numbers that you can call.

