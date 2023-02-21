Walmart now wants customers to notify them of wrong prices

Walmart storefront Photo by Photo by Mike Mozart (Creative Commons

Over the past few months, Walmart has been facing a variety of legal problems due to incorrect pricing. I shared this story in a recent post here on NewsBreak here. For example, in the bay area of California, ABC 7 news did an analysis revealing they found overcharges of roughly 10% at Walmart within a smaller sample of only 50 items.

As a result of these legal suits, Walmart is now encouraging their customers to alert when they see an overpriced item, after a double demand from a worried consumer put them in a hurry. But Walmart is facing law suits not only from various states.

Last summer, Yoram Kahana filed a lawsuit against Walmart too. The lawsuits alleged that both retailers have "shelf pricing" that "frequently misrepresents the prices consumers are charged at the point of sale. "This is false advertising, Kahn claims, which violates the Illinois Consumer Fraud and Deceptive Practices Act and the Illinois Uniform Deceptive Trade Practices Act.In many of these cases, prices are ringing up higher at the register than marked online and on the shelf.

It is worth noting that Walmart doesn't have a simple way to let you know that pricing is incorrect other than telling customer service.

What do you think about these pricing issues at Walmart?

Please feel free to share your thoughts in the comments. If you enjoyed this article, please share it with friends or family on social media.Thanks!