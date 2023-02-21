Mike Rowe says that 7 million American men simply refuse to work. But is that true?

man on couch Photo by Majestic Lukas on Unsplash

Mike Rowe says that around 7 million “prime age” men between the ages of 25 and 54 are reportedly sitting it out.“They are affirmatively not looking for work. They've punched out. They're done,” TV host Mike Rowe said on The Brian Kilmeade Show, citing research from economist Nick Eberstadt.

You can watch more about this interview in the video below courtesy of Fox News.

But is Mike Rowe right?

Rowe says one of the main reasons men aren't working is due to welfare. With the number of people on welfare in the US at 59 million, it's easy to say that Rowe is right.

But that figure includes women and children. And the numbers are inflated due to the pandemic. In addition, almost 75% of those that receive governmental assistance worked the month when they received the aid or within the past 12 months. In addition, 76% of recipients on welfare are children. (source)

It is very difficult to prove if 7 million men are not working simply because they choose not to work. Perhaps there are many more factors at play than welfare. The United States Chamber of Commerce does agree that fewer workers are out there--2.9 million workers to be precise--but does not say that it is specifically men that are refusing to work. (source)

What do you think? Please feel free to share your thoughts in the comments.If you found this article helpful, please share it on social media.