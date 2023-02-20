5 unique bookstores you'll want to visit in Spokane

bookstore Photo by Pauline Loroy on Unsplash

Spokane has some incredible bookstores. So here are five that you can visit to find something wonderful to read whenever you're in Spokane.

Auntie's Bookstore

Located on West Main in downtown Spokane, this bookstore touts a wide variety of books to read with multiple levels to find just the book you want. They have both new and used books, special events, and local authors. This is probably one of the best bookstores around town and by far my favorite to visit.

books Photo by Ashley Byrd on Unsplash

Giant Nerd Books

This places is like a book hoarder's paradise. As I looked through the shelves I realized this would be the place to find an obscure edition to a book I never knew I wanted. And, the person who was watching over the stores was super nice.

2nd Look Books

This little bookstore is located on East 29th on the South Hill. This bookstore has been open for 35 years and it too has new and used books. They also keep local authors in their store as well. It is a great place to stop in if you live on the South Hill.

many books Photo by freddie marriage on Unsplash

Liberty Bookstore

This is a quaint little bookstore that I stopped in at randomly earlier this year. To be honest, I don't even know if they are still open. However, they had a nice setup and were super friendly. If they are still there, stop in and check them out.

Corner Door

Last but definitely not least, Corner Door is perhaps the most unique bookstore you'll find around town. It is located on North Argonne, Corner Door is a bookstore, cafe, and ice cream shop. Something for everyone. You'll definitely want to check out this location.

Have you visited any of these bookstores? Have I missed one of your favorites? Please share in the comments.