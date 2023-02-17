IRS update about one-time payments from the state of New York

cash spread out Photo by Alexander Schimmeck on Unsplash

Did you receive any money from the state of New York last year? Many individuals did through some of the different programs available which sent out one-time payments to residents like this one. For several weeks, the IRS wasn't sure if this money was taxable. In fact, the IRS even said not to file your taxes until they released an official statement. Well, the good news is that IRS finally released a statement telling you what to do.

In a recent update from the IRS, taxpayers in many states will not need to report these payments on their 2022 tax returns. The IRS determined it will not challenge the taxability of payments related to general welfare and disaster relief. This means that people in New York do not need to report these state payments on their 2022 tax return.

If you are ever not sure about an IRS issue, it is always best to talk to a certified professional or you can get in touch with the IRS directly here. There is a handy drop down menu with phone numbers that you can call.

