Where is the most affordable place to live in San Francisco?

Photo of Golden Gate Bridge Photo by Maarten van den Heuvel on Unsplash

San Francisco is a very expensive city to live in, but the good news is that there are some areas of the city are generally more affordable than others.

One of these areas is Outer Sunset. Outer Sunset is a neighborhood found on the western side of San Francisco. It is by the Pacific Ocean, Golden Gate Park and has the neighborhoods of Parkside and Inner Sunset nearby as well.

Since last July, there have been 39 house sales in the area. During this time, the median house sales price has been $1,525,000, and the median size is 1,486 sq.ft. (source) Apartment rents vary greatly, but there are apartments as low as $1,699 per month at time of publishing here.

One of the main attractions is Ocean Beach, which is popular for surfing, sunbathing, and walking. The San Francisco Zoo is also located in the neighborhood too. Outer Sunset features a mix of single-family homes and multi-unit buildings. There are also a number of restaurants, cafes, and small businesses along Judah Street, such as the Outerlands, Golden Gate Indian Cuisine and much more.

Of course, your experience may vary. Do you know of another affordable area in San Francisco?

