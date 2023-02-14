Where are the three most affordable places to live in California?

palm trees Photo by Viviana Rishe on Unsplash

California is one of the most expensive places to live in the world. But what can you do if you want to live in the state and you don't make a ton of money? Here are the three most affordable places to live in California.

Bakersfield

You'll find Bakersfield in the southern part of the San Joaquin Valley. This city is known for its agricultural industry and oil production. The cost of living in Bakersfield is lower than the state average, with median home prices around $311,000.

The city also offers a variety of outdoor activities, including hiking, biking, and camping in nearby national parks. To learn more about Bakersfield, just click here or watch the video above.

Fresno

You'll find Fresno in the central part of California's San Joaquin Valley, Fresno is the fifth-largest city in the state. The cost of living in Fresno is lower than the state average, with median home prices around $316,000.

One of the biggest perks is that the city within driving distance of several national parks. To learn more about Fresno, just click here.

Modesto

Modesto is found in the central valley of California, Modesto is a growing city with a lower cost of living than many other parts of the state. Median home prices are around $389,000. Modesto has a variety of recreational opportunities, including parks and bike trails.

The city is also within driving distance of both San Francisco and Yosemite National Park. To learn more about Modesto, just click here.

What do you think? Have you ever visited any of these cities or lived in them?

