IRS makes statement about one-time government payments in Illinois

Have you received some money from the state of Illinois or the city of Chicago during 2022? There were several different programs available through different programs such as this one that gave out one-time payments to residents. For several weeks, the IRS wasn't sure if this money was taxable and even said not to file your taxes until they released an official statement. Well, the IRS finally released a statement telling you what to do.

In a recent update from the IRS, taxpayers in many states will not need to report these payments on their 2022 tax returns. The IRS determined it will not challenge the taxability of payments related to general welfare and disaster relief.

So this means that people in Illinois who received the $500 payment from the Chicago Resiliancy Fund do not need to report that on their tax return.

If you are ever not sure about an IRS issue, it is always best to talk to a certified professional or you can get in touch with the IRS directly here. There is a handy drop down menu with phone numbers that you can call.

