New IRS changes means more cash in the pockets of many Arizona taxpayers

As you know, Arizona has been hit very hard by inflation. A recent Consumer Price Index shared that Arizona had an inflation rate of 9.5%. Food prices have increased by 10.6 percent, and the prices for food at home advanced 11.2 percent since a year ago.(source)

Thankfully, the IRS has taken note of these financial challenges individuals are facing. As a result, they are making some changes to lower the amount of taxes you pay on your 2023 tax return.

Where will you be saving money on your taxes?

You'll be saving in several areas. For example, the standard deduction for married couples filing jointly for tax year 2023 rises to $27,700 up $1,800 from the prior year. For single taxpayers and married individuals filing separately, the standard deduction rises to $13,850 for 2023, up $900, and for heads of households, the standard deduction will be $20,800 for tax year 2023, up $1,400 from the amount for tax year 2022. (source) If you would like more information about these changes, feel free to visit this IRS webpage.

