Official IRS statement is here about one-time government payments in California

You’ve likely received some money from the state, but is it taxable? For several weeks, the IRS wasn't sure and even said not to file your taxes until they released an official statement.

Well, the IRS finally just released some information about the stimulus checks.

According to a recent update from the IRS, taxpayers in many states will not need to report these payments on their 2022 tax returns. The IRS determined it will not challenge the taxability of payments related to general welfare and disaster relief.

So this means that people in California who received the Middle Class Tax Relief payment do not need to report that on their tax return.

IRS called out for how this was handled

The Taxpayer Advocate Service recently called out the IRS for this mishandling. This group said, "The IRS must issue guidance and provide education in a proactive and timely manner. Timely guidance is vital to taxpayers, tax professionals, and industry, and it is just good tax administration. It is key to eliminating confusion and frustration."

What do you think about this news from the IRS?

What do you think about this news from the IRS?

Please feel free to share your thoughts in the comments.